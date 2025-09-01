MN Lacrosse Hall of Fame Silent Auction

"The DawgPack™ Hero Series™

Retail $224. Hand-built in Minnesota and trail-tested, the Hero Series™ includes the Hero Collar™, Hero Leash™, and Hero Harness™ — premium, eco-friendly gear designed for comfort, control, and adventure. Each piece is Guaranteed for Life and crafted from soft yet durable webbing made from ocean-bound plastic, with featherlight aerospace hardware built for lasting performance. The patented buckles provide security and ease of use, while the adjustable designs ensure a perfect fit. Customers may choose their preferred size and color. 10% of every purchase funds dog rescue and adoption."

I don’t have physical items to drop off since each piece depends on the dog’s size and color. We offer small, medium, and large options, and five different colors total — so we’d like to allow the auction winner to choose their preferred size and color once the event wraps up.

Best,

Michael Ekegren

Founder, TheDawgPack™

www.thedawgpack.com

@thedawgpack_official

Rescue. Gear-Up. Love.