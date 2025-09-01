Hosted by

Homegrown Lacrosse Corporation

About this event

Sales closed

MN Lacrosse Hall of Fame Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Minnesota Lacrosse Hall of Fame Foundation, 138 14th Ave N, Hopkins, MN 55343

Pair of $25 Home Depot Gift Cards item
Pair of $25 Home Depot Gift Cards
$40

Starting bid

Home Depot Gift Cards two @ $25 ea for a total of $50

One $25 Wrecktangle Pizza Gift Card item
One $25 Wrecktangle Pizza Gift Card item
One $25 Wrecktangle Pizza Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$25 Wrecktangle Gift Certificate good at any award winning Wrecktangle Pizza location. Courtesy of the staff at Wrectangle and owners Jeff & Howard Rogers. Pizza doesn't have to Round to be great!

Famous Three Ball Players, Artist George Catlen item
Famous Three Ball Players, Artist George Catlen
$30

Starting bid

This is a rare color 20" x 14" lithograph suitable for framing of the Three Ball Players painting by artist George Catlin. There is a slight water mark at the to of the painting.

Two traditional Ojibwe style lacrosse sticks item
Two traditional Ojibwe style lacrosse sticks item
Two traditional Ojibwe style lacrosse sticks
$70

Starting bid

This includes both stocks made from white ash with wood burnt symbols (Raven, Snake, Buffalo and Wolf) on them which are no longer suitable for play, just for display purposes.

Retail $40 each.

Famous "Ball Play" painting by George Catlin item
Famous "Ball Play" painting by George Catlin
$30

Starting bid

This is a rare color 20" x 14" lithograph suitable for framing of the famous Ball Play of the Choctaw painting by artist George Catlin.

Ball Play at Traverse Des Sioux Note cards item
Ball Play at Traverse Des Sioux Note cards item
Ball Play at Traverse Des Sioux Note cards
$6

Starting bid

Extremely rare Traverse Des Sioux ball paly at treaty signing painting watercolor painting by Frank Meyer. 10 note cards per box and envelops (most are stuck shut due to humidity. This painting depicts a game that took place in modern day St Peter, MN

Choctaw Ball Game Note Cards item
Choctaw Ball Game Note Cards item
Choctaw Ball Game Note Cards
$6

Starting bid

Ball Play of the Choctaw note cards painting by George Catlin. 10 note cards per box and envelops (most are stuck shut due to humidity). This painting depicts a Choctaw ball game in Oklahoma.

Duke Cannon Men's Products Bundle # 1 item
Duke Cannon Men's Products Bundle # 1
$40

Starting bid

Sawtooth Cologne, Puck of soap, Face Lotion, Face Wash, After Shave Lotion, Scent Map 3 cologne sample pack, pomade hair hold product.


Retails for $80

Duke Cannon Men's Products Bundle #2 item
Duke Cannon Men's Products Bundle #2
$44

Starting bid

Bloody Knuckles hand lotion, Cold Wipes, Shampoo & Conditioner, Body Wash, Tactical Scrubber & Big Ass bat of soap, Deodorant, Hair Gel.and Lip Balm.


Retails for $74

Duke Cannon Men's Products Bundle # 3 item
Duke Cannon Men's Products Bundle # 3
$17

Starting bid

3 big Ass bars of soap and Bloody Knuckles hand cream.


Retails for $36

Duke Cannon Men's Products Bundle # 4 item
Duke Cannon Men's Products Bundle # 4
$42

Starting bid

Cold Wipes, Sawtooth Shampoo & Conditioner, Body Wash, two Palmade, Lip Balm, Puck of soap, Sawtooth Deodorant, Sawtooth Antiperspirant, and two Hair Ge.


Retails for $74

Duke Cannon Men's Products Bundle # 5 item
Duke Cannon Men's Products Bundle # 5
$17

Starting bid

Palomino Cologne nad Hurricane Hold hair gel.


Retails for $36

Target $25 Gift Card item
Target $25 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$25 Target Gift Card from our local Minnesota based retail corporation.

Goalie Painting by artist Tom Baker item
Goalie Painting by artist Tom Baker
$150

Starting bid

Goalie Print by graphic artist Tom Baker, former Eden Prairie lacrosse founder and HS coach. 16" x 20" print on canvas. Retails for $300

Aninals playing lacrosse book cover artwork item
Aninals playing lacrosse book cover artwork
$10

Starting bid

Original Artwork form the Alan Childs collection of children's books about lacrosse

titled "Can I Play" Retails for $20

$25 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card item
$25 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card good at any of the three Texas Roadhouse locations in te Twin Cities.

Retails for $25

Minnesota Lacrosse A History by Alan Childs item
Minnesota Lacrosse A History by Alan Childs
$15

Starting bid

This book provides a detais history from the native game, to the 1800's teams in Mpls., St Paul, Stillwater, Owatonna, Duluth and other cities way before it became the sport it is today. Fascinating read for students of the game and its rich Minnesota history. Retails for $19.95

Minnesota Lacrosse A History by Alan Childs item
Minnesota Lacrosse A History by Alan Childs
$15

Starting bid

This book provides a detais history from the native game, to the 1800's teams in Mpls., St Paul, Stillwater, Owatonna, Duluth and other cities way before it became the sport it is today. Fascinating read for students of the game and its rich Minnesota history. Retails for $19.95

4 kids books and 1 MN Lacrosse hitory book item
4 kids books and 1 MN Lacrosse hitory book
$40

Starting bid

Local MN Author and Hall of Fame board member, Alan Childs wrote and signed all five of his books. Four are about lacrosse and one about hockey.

Retail price $70 for the bundle

Command & Control series of Military thrillers item
Command & Control series of Military thrillers
$25

Starting bid

These are brand new signed by the two local authors. They are the first two books in a series of military thrillers. Retail for $40 fof the two.

$150 gift certificate for Lax.com item
$150 gift certificate for Lax.com item
$150 gift certificate for Lax.com
$100

Starting bid

Lax.com is a trusted lacrosse online retailer and has generously donated this gift certificate.Retail value $150 Happy Bidding!

Rare last of its kind magnetic bumper sticker item
Rare last of its kind magnetic bumper sticker item
Rare last of its kind magnetic bumper sticker
$20

Starting bid

This bumper sticker started it all in the 1970s

Copyright Dave White. He put this on his car and drove around looking to start a lacrosse program in Minnesota. This is a magnet version of his famous bumper sticker.

Value - priceless, "a piece of MN Lacrosse history."


Custom XRS PRO Cascade helmet item
Custom XRS PRO Cascade helmet item
Custom XRS PRO Cascade helmet
$230

Starting bid

Top of the line Cascade helmet courtesy of NorthStar Lacrosse & Pickel Ball owner Ian Flam. Size: TBA . Retail price $429.99

Capelli Men's Team USA Matt Schreiber Navy jersey item
Capelli Men's Team USA Matt Schreiber Navy jersey item
Capelli Men's Team USA Matt Schreiber Navy jersey item
Capelli Men's Team USA Matt Schreiber Navy jersey
$50

Starting bid

Capelli Sports Navy is the official sponsor of Team USA Lacrosse. navy jersey # 24 Matt Schreiber is a 3 time All-American. Brand new, unworn.

Size XL Retails for $100

Capelli Men's Team USA Schieber #24 White jersey item
Capelli Men's Team USA Schieber #24 White jersey item
Capelli Men's Team USA Schieber #24 White jersey
$50

Starting bid

Capelli Sports is the official sponsor of Team USA Lacrosse. White jersey # 24 Matt Schreiber is a 3 time All-American.

Brand new, unworn.

Size XL Retails for $100

Brine Epic II Women's stick & goggles (barley used) item
Brine Epic II Women's stick & goggles (barley used) item
Brine Epic II Women's stick & goggles (barley used)
$20

Starting bid

Brine women's complete stick and goggles. Great stater stick. Never really used Royal, silver with white sringing. Retail price: $50

Courtesy of Hopkins Lacrosse.

Swax no bounce indoor/outdoor ball item
Swax no bounce indoor/outdoor ball
$5

Starting bid

Swax Lax Soft Weighted Lacrosse Training Ball

Retail Cost $9.99.

Courtesy of Marl Hellenack

STX Eclipse goalie stick, Epoch Dragonfly R40 shaft item
STX Eclipse goalie stick, Epoch Dragonfly R40 shaft item
STX Eclipse goalie stick, Epoch Dragonfly R40 shaft item
STX Eclipse goalie stick, Epoch Dragonfly R40 shaft
$75

Starting bid

This is a used but still in great shape STX Eclipse goalie stick with Epoch Dragonfly R40 composite lightweight and strong shaft and custom strung green mesh. Brokn in and ready for action

Retail cost $199

2 sets of 6 water bottle item
2 sets of 6 water bottle
$29

Starting bid

Dick's Sportings Goods 2 sets of 6 squeeze water bottles and holder.

Retail $29 per holder

Retail price $58

Vintage Brine "Rare" Old Style helmet 1996 item
Vintage Brine "Rare" Old Style helmet 1996 item
Vintage Brine "Rare" Old Style helmet 1996
$5

Starting bid

This what helmets looked like in the 90's. Worn by members of the Pete's Wicket Ale Men's Lacrosse Club. Make lamo out of it or maybe aplanter or Hlloween costume

Retail Price: Priceless

Long & short sleeve Official Jerseys size Med item
Long & short sleeve Official Jerseys size Med item
Long & short sleeve Official Jerseys size Med
$35

Starting bid

Officials jerseys with NILOA patch on sleves. Used by HPF tnductee Harald Buck but in perfect shape, no signs of wear. Both shirts come with # 57 on back. Great Halloween costume.

Retail Cost $29 per shirt. Courtesy of Harold Buck collection.

Brine Shotgun Vintage sticks (leather & mesh pockets) item
Brine Shotgun Vintage sticks (leather & mesh pockets) item
Brine Shotgun Vintage sticks (leather & mesh pockets)
$10

Starting bid

A pair of vintage Brine Shotgun sticks used by Hall of Fame official Harold Buckfrom High School in PA. Barely used as he realised early on that he was a better ref then player. Retail $10 ea. Courtesy of the Harold Buck collection.

"Great for kids leaning to play" Signed by HB.Be the envy of your team rockin one of these sticks.

TheDawgPack "Hero Series" - Collar, Leash & Harness item
TheDawgPack "Hero Series" - Collar, Leash & Harness item
TheDawgPack "Hero Series" - Collar, Leash & Harness item
TheDawgPack "Hero Series" - Collar, Leash & Harness
$160

Starting bid

"The DawgPack™ Hero Series™

Retail $224. Hand-built in Minnesota and trail-tested, the Hero Series™ includes the Hero Collar™, Hero Leash™, and Hero Harness™ — premium, eco-friendly gear designed for comfort, control, and adventure. Each piece is Guaranteed for Life and crafted from soft yet durable webbing made from ocean-bound plastic, with featherlight aerospace hardware built for lasting performance. The patented buckles provide security and ease of use, while the adjustable designs ensure a perfect fit. Customers may choose their preferred size and color. 10% of every purchase funds dog rescue and adoption."

I don’t have physical items to drop off since each piece depends on the dog’s size and color. We offer small, medium, and large options, and five different colors total — so we’d like to allow the auction winner to choose their preferred size and color once the event wraps up.

Best,

Michael Ekegren
Founder, TheDawgPack™
www.thedawgpack.com

@thedawgpack_official
Rescue. Gear-Up. Love.

$50 Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card item
$50 Dick's Sporting Goods Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Use the gift card at any Dicks Sportig Goods store throughout the country.

Retails Price $50

$100 Swannies Golf Apparel Gift Card item
$100 Swannies Golf Apparel Gift Card item
$100 Swannies Golf Apparel Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Minnesota based Swannies Golf Apparel was formed by Sam Swanson and several former UofM Gopher Lacrosse players. Now they are a huge golf apparel company with apparel available at golf courses everywhere, big box sporting goods stores, online (www.swannies.co) and at their flagship store in Stillwater. Courtesy of Sam & Ali Swanson and the staff at Swannies.

$100 Swannies Golf Apparel Gift Card item
$100 Swannies Golf Apparel Gift Card item
$100 Swannies Golf Apparel Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Minnesota based Swannies Golf Apparel was formed by Sam Swanson and several former UofM Gopher Lacrosse players. Now they are a huge golf apparel company with apparel available at golf courses everywhere, big box sporting goods stores, online (www.swannies.co) and at their flagship store in Stillwater. Courtesy of Sam & Ali Swanson and the staff at Swannies.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!