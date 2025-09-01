MN Lacrosse Hall of Fame Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Minnesota Lacrosse Hall of Fame Foundation, 138 14th Ave N, Hopkins, MN 55343
Starting bid
Home Depot Gift Cards two @ $25 ea for a total of $50
Starting bid
$25 Wrecktangle Gift Certificate good at any award winning Wrecktangle Pizza location. Courtesy of the staff at Wrectangle and owners Jeff & Howard Rogers. Pizza doesn't have to Round to be great!
Starting bid
This is a rare color 20" x 14" lithograph suitable for framing of the Three Ball Players painting by artist George Catlin. There is a slight water mark at the to of the painting.
Starting bid
This includes both stocks made from white ash with wood burnt symbols (Raven, Snake, Buffalo and Wolf) on them which are no longer suitable for play, just for display purposes.
Retail $40 each.
Starting bid
This is a rare color 20" x 14" lithograph suitable for framing of the famous Ball Play of the Choctaw painting by artist George Catlin.
Starting bid
Extremely rare Traverse Des Sioux ball paly at treaty signing painting watercolor painting by Frank Meyer. 10 note cards per box and envelops (most are stuck shut due to humidity. This painting depicts a game that took place in modern day St Peter, MN
Starting bid
Ball Play of the Choctaw note cards painting by George Catlin. 10 note cards per box and envelops (most are stuck shut due to humidity). This painting depicts a Choctaw ball game in Oklahoma.
Starting bid
Sawtooth Cologne, Puck of soap, Face Lotion, Face Wash, After Shave Lotion, Scent Map 3 cologne sample pack, pomade hair hold product.
Retails for $80
Starting bid
Bloody Knuckles hand lotion, Cold Wipes, Shampoo & Conditioner, Body Wash, Tactical Scrubber & Big Ass bat of soap, Deodorant, Hair Gel.and Lip Balm.
Retails for $74
Starting bid
3 big Ass bars of soap and Bloody Knuckles hand cream.
Retails for $36
Starting bid
Cold Wipes, Sawtooth Shampoo & Conditioner, Body Wash, two Palmade, Lip Balm, Puck of soap, Sawtooth Deodorant, Sawtooth Antiperspirant, and two Hair Ge.
Retails for $74
Starting bid
Palomino Cologne nad Hurricane Hold hair gel.
Retails for $36
Starting bid
$25 Target Gift Card from our local Minnesota based retail corporation.
Starting bid
Goalie Print by graphic artist Tom Baker, former Eden Prairie lacrosse founder and HS coach. 16" x 20" print on canvas. Retails for $300
Starting bid
Original Artwork form the Alan Childs collection of children's books about lacrosse
titled "Can I Play" Retails for $20
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card good at any of the three Texas Roadhouse locations in te Twin Cities.
Retails for $25
Starting bid
This book provides a detais history from the native game, to the 1800's teams in Mpls., St Paul, Stillwater, Owatonna, Duluth and other cities way before it became the sport it is today. Fascinating read for students of the game and its rich Minnesota history. Retails for $19.95
Starting bid
This book provides a detais history from the native game, to the 1800's teams in Mpls., St Paul, Stillwater, Owatonna, Duluth and other cities way before it became the sport it is today. Fascinating read for students of the game and its rich Minnesota history. Retails for $19.95
Starting bid
Local MN Author and Hall of Fame board member, Alan Childs wrote and signed all five of his books. Four are about lacrosse and one about hockey.
Retail price $70 for the bundle
Starting bid
These are brand new signed by the two local authors. They are the first two books in a series of military thrillers. Retail for $40 fof the two.
Starting bid
Lax.com is a trusted lacrosse online retailer and has generously donated this gift certificate.Retail value $150 Happy Bidding!
Starting bid
This bumper sticker started it all in the 1970s
Copyright Dave White. He put this on his car and drove around looking to start a lacrosse program in Minnesota. This is a magnet version of his famous bumper sticker.
Value - priceless, "a piece of MN Lacrosse history."
Starting bid
Top of the line Cascade helmet courtesy of NorthStar Lacrosse & Pickel Ball owner Ian Flam. Size: TBA . Retail price $429.99
Starting bid
Capelli Sports Navy is the official sponsor of Team USA Lacrosse. navy jersey # 24 Matt Schreiber is a 3 time All-American. Brand new, unworn.
Size XL Retails for $100
Starting bid
Capelli Sports is the official sponsor of Team USA Lacrosse. White jersey # 24 Matt Schreiber is a 3 time All-American.
Brand new, unworn.
Size XL Retails for $100
Starting bid
Brine women's complete stick and goggles. Great stater stick. Never really used Royal, silver with white sringing. Retail price: $50
Courtesy of Hopkins Lacrosse.
Starting bid
Swax Lax Soft Weighted Lacrosse Training Ball
Retail Cost $9.99.
Courtesy of Marl Hellenack
Starting bid
This is a used but still in great shape STX Eclipse goalie stick with Epoch Dragonfly R40 composite lightweight and strong shaft and custom strung green mesh. Brokn in and ready for action
Retail cost $199
Starting bid
Dick's Sportings Goods 2 sets of 6 squeeze water bottles and holder.
Retail $29 per holder
Retail price $58
Starting bid
This what helmets looked like in the 90's. Worn by members of the Pete's Wicket Ale Men's Lacrosse Club. Make lamo out of it or maybe aplanter or Hlloween costume
Retail Price: Priceless
Starting bid
Officials jerseys with NILOA patch on sleves. Used by HPF tnductee Harald Buck but in perfect shape, no signs of wear. Both shirts come with # 57 on back. Great Halloween costume.
Retail Cost $29 per shirt. Courtesy of Harold Buck collection.
Starting bid
A pair of vintage Brine Shotgun sticks used by Hall of Fame official Harold Buckfrom High School in PA. Barely used as he realised early on that he was a better ref then player. Retail $10 ea. Courtesy of the Harold Buck collection.
"Great for kids leaning to play" Signed by HB.Be the envy of your team rockin one of these sticks.
Starting bid
"The DawgPack™ Hero Series™
Retail $224. Hand-built in Minnesota and trail-tested, the Hero Series™ includes the Hero Collar™, Hero Leash™, and Hero Harness™ — premium, eco-friendly gear designed for comfort, control, and adventure. Each piece is Guaranteed for Life and crafted from soft yet durable webbing made from ocean-bound plastic, with featherlight aerospace hardware built for lasting performance. The patented buckles provide security and ease of use, while the adjustable designs ensure a perfect fit. Customers may choose their preferred size and color. 10% of every purchase funds dog rescue and adoption."
I don’t have physical items to drop off since each piece depends on the dog’s size and color. We offer small, medium, and large options, and five different colors total — so we’d like to allow the auction winner to choose their preferred size and color once the event wraps up.
Best,
Michael Ekegren
Founder, TheDawgPack™
www.thedawgpack.com
@thedawgpack_official
Rescue. Gear-Up. Love.
Starting bid
Use the gift card at any Dicks Sportig Goods store throughout the country.
Retails Price $50
Starting bid
Minnesota based Swannies Golf Apparel was formed by Sam Swanson and several former UofM Gopher Lacrosse players. Now they are a huge golf apparel company with apparel available at golf courses everywhere, big box sporting goods stores, online (www.swannies.co) and at their flagship store in Stillwater. Courtesy of Sam & Ali Swanson and the staff at Swannies.
Starting bid
Minnesota based Swannies Golf Apparel was formed by Sam Swanson and several former UofM Gopher Lacrosse players. Now they are a huge golf apparel company with apparel available at golf courses everywhere, big box sporting goods stores, online (www.swannies.co) and at their flagship store in Stillwater. Courtesy of Sam & Ali Swanson and the staff at Swannies.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!