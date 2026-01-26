MN MoMs State Workshop 2026

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Bring Your Own Bowl/Spatula Add on:
Please Bring:
-Bowl with lid to bring home your dough. 2.5 qt Pyrex works great
-Spatula or Dough Whip for mixing
Come Empty Handed!
With this additional purchase you will have a hands on experience and will go home with your own dough to bake the next morning, a jar of starter, a recipe, and the confidence to keep baking.
This cost covers:
-Organic Heritage flour for our dough
-Himalayan salt
-Starter Jar
-Organic Starter
-Recipe Card
-Stainless Steel Bowl
-Danish Dough Whip
Join other MoMs for a private tour of Schells Brewery at 5pm on Saturday April 25th.
Max of 60 participants
On this tour guests will see behind the scenes, learn history behind Schells and explore the caves-an experience not normally offered to tour groups! Guests will have the opportunity to sample a beer, and receive a souvenir.
Music too loud?
Not a Dancing Queen?
Prefer quiet relaxation on a Friday night?
Pre-order a wooden craft kit, all supplies included.
Workshop Weekend T Shirt
Complete sizing selection via registration on Google Forms
Workshop Weekend Sweater
Please complete sizing selection via the Google form Registration
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!