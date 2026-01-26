Twin Cities Mothers Of Multiples Inc

Twin Cities Mothers Of Multiples Inc

MN MoMs State Workshop 2026

2101 S Broadway St

New Ulm, MN 56073, USA

General Admission
$130

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Sourdough BYO bowl Add-On
$25

Bring Your Own Bowl/Spatula Add on:

With this additional purchase you will have a hands on experience and will go home with your own dough to bake the next morning, a jar of starter, a recipe, and the confidence to keep baking.

Please Bring:

-Bowl with lid to bring home your dough. 2.5 qt Pyrex works great

-Spatula or Dough Whip for mixing

This cost covers:

-Organic Heritage flour for our dough

-Himalayan salt

-Starter Jar

-Organic Starter

-Recipe Card

Sourdough all inclusive Add-On
$40

Come Empty Handed!

With this additional purchase you will have a hands on experience and will go home with your own dough to bake the next morning, a jar of starter, a recipe, and the confidence to keep baking.

This cost covers:

-Organic Heritage flour for our dough

-Himalayan salt

-Starter Jar

-Organic Starter

-Recipe Card

-Stainless Steel Bowl

-Danish Dough Whip

Schells Brewery Tour
$10

Join other MoMs for a private tour of Schells Brewery at 5pm on Saturday April 25th.

Max of 60 participants

On this tour guests will see behind the scenes, learn history behind Schells and explore the caves-an experience not normally offered to tour groups! Guests will have the opportunity to sample a beer, and receive a souvenir.

Friday Night Craft
$25

Music too loud?

Not a Dancing Queen?

Prefer quiet relaxation on a Friday night?

Pre-order a wooden craft kit, all supplies included.

T shirt
$20

Workshop Weekend T Shirt

Complete sizing selection via registration on Google Forms

Sweatshirt
$35

Workshop Weekend Sweater

Please complete sizing selection via the Google form Registration

