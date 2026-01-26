MN MoMs State Workshop 2026

Bring Your Own Bowl/Spatula Add on:

With this additional purchase you will have a hands on experience and will go home with your own dough to bake the next morning, a jar of starter, a recipe, and the confidence to keep baking.

Please Bring:

-Bowl with lid to bring home your dough. 2.5 qt Pyrex works great

-Spatula or Dough Whip for mixing

This cost covers:

-Organic Heritage flour for our dough

-Himalayan salt

-Starter Jar

-Organic Starter

-Recipe Card