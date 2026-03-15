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MNK9SS

About this event

Sales closed

MNK9SS's Online Auction

Pick-up location

4401 W 76th St, Edina, MN 55435, USA

Working K9 Spot + Tiller Tug item
Working K9 Spot + Tiller Tug item
Working K9 Spot + Tiller Tug
$150

Starting bid

Certificate for one working K9 spot at a Kaw Point K9 seminar, an excellent training opportunity for handlers looking to build skills and experience.


Also includes one yellow Tiller Tug toy, perfect for rewarding your working dog.


Value: $375

Handmade Quilt item
Handmade Quilt
$100

Starting bid

Wrap yourself in comfort with this one-of-a-kind handmade quilt. Thoughtfully crafted and full of charm, it’s perfect for cozy evenings.


Size: 40 x 52


Lovingly created by Gloria Schoening.


Value: $350

Kate Spade Carey Chain Bag item
Kate Spade Carey Chain Bag item
Kate Spade Carey Chain Bag
$40

Starting bid

Chic, timeless, and effortlessly functional, this Kate Spade Carey Chain Bag is the perfect everyday accessory.


Value: $120

Mud River Dog Package item
Mud River Dog Package
$40

Starting bid

Package includes:

  • Mud River Crate Mat (M/L – 30" x 18")
  • Mud River Feed and Retrieve Bucket
  • Mud River Quick Quack Collapsible Bowl

Value: $95

Deluxe Auto Care Package item
Deluxe Auto Care Package
$125

Starting bid

Give your vehicle the care it deserves with this Deluxe Auto Care Package.


This package includes:

  • Deluxe vehicle detail
  • Two oil changes
  • Two tire rotations

Buerkle Hyundai: 3350 Highway 61 N., Saint Paul, MN, Minnesota 55110


Value: $430

Gift Certificate to Camp Bar + 4 Passes to Camp Laugh item
Gift Certificate to Camp Bar + 4 Passes to Camp Laugh item
Gift Certificate to Camp Bar + 4 Passes to Camp Laugh
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out filled with laughs and great vibes with this fun package from Camp Bar!


This bundle includes:

  • $50 gift certificate to Camp Bar
  • 4 passes to Camp Laugh Comedy Club

Camp Bar: 490 N Robert Street, Saint Paul MN 55101


Value: $94

Free Rein Coffee Co. Gift Basket item
Free Rein Coffee Co. Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy bold flavors and everyday style with this curated gift basket from Free Rein Coffee Co.


This bundle includes:

  • Free Rein bandanna
  • Coffee cup
  • Get Up Espresso coffee
  • Homestead Medium Roast coffee
  • Texas Pecan coffee

Value: $55

UNRL Hoodie item
UNRL Hoodie item
UNRL Hoodie
$60

Starting bid

Limited Edition UNRL x Vikings Impact Full-Zip

Size: M


Engineered for cool-to-cold weather, this heavyweight hoodie combines a brushed fleece interior with premium details for the ultimate layering piece on game day or any day.


Value: $148

UNRL Hoodie + Signed JJ McCarthy Mini Helmet item
UNRL Hoodie + Signed JJ McCarthy Mini Helmet item
UNRL Hoodie + Signed JJ McCarthy Mini Helmet
$60

Starting bid

Limited Edition UNRL x Vikings Impact Full-Zip

Size: L


Engineered for cool-to-cold weather, this heavyweight hoodie combines a brushed fleece interior with premium details for the ultimate layering piece on game day or any day. Also included is a signed mini helmet from JJ McCarthy.


Value: $238

UNRL Track Jacket item
UNRL Track Jacket item
UNRL Track Jacket
$60

Starting bid

Limited Edition UNRL x Vikings DWR Track Jacket

Size: XL


Step up your game-day fit with the Limited Edition UNRL x Vikings DWR Track Jacket. Lightweight, fully packable, and built for performance. Ready for whatever the day throws your way.


Value: $148

UNRL Hoodie item
UNRL Hoodie
$40

Starting bid

Limited Edition UNRL x Minnesota Vikings Crossover Hoodie

Size: 2XL


Designed for comfort and performance, this hoodie combines a sleek athletic fit with high-quality materials, perfect for game day, workouts, or everyday wear.


Value: $108

2 Gift Certificates to White Bear Butchery item
2 Gift Certificates to White Bear Butchery
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy high-quality meats and local flavor with two gift certificates totaling $50 to White Bear Butchery.


White Bear Butchery: 2002 County Rd E E, St Paul, MN 55110


Value: $50

Custom Graphite Pet Portrait (8x10) + Bark Box item
Custom Graphite Pet Portrait (8x10) + Bark Box item
Custom Graphite Pet Portrait (8x10) + Bark Box
$45

Starting bid

Capture your pet’s unique personality with a one-of-a-kind, hand-created 8x10 portrait by Amanda Jordan Art.


Also includes a certificate for one BarkBox filled with toys and treats to spoil your pup!


Value: $115

Federal Premium Range Backpack item
Federal Premium Range Backpack
$75

Starting bid

Carry everything you need for a full day at the range with the Federal Range Backpack. It features dedicated storage compartments for eye and ear protection, a pouch or vest, choke tubes, ammunition, and other essential gear.


Value: $185

Federal Premium Range Backpack item
Federal Premium Range Backpack
$75

Starting bid

Carry everything you need for a full day at the range with the Federal Range Backpack. It features dedicated storage compartments for eye and ear protection, a pouch or vest, choke tubes, ammunition, and other essential gear.


Value: $185

Range Ready Kit – Federal Premium Gear item
Range Ready Kit – Federal Premium Gear item
Range Ready Kit – Federal Premium Gear
$80

Starting bid

Get fully equipped for your next day at the range with this high-quality bundle from Federal Premium, featuring durable, purpose-built gear designed for performance and convenience.


This bundle includes:

  • Federal Fit Pursuit Rifle Case
  • Federal Premium Shell Pouch

Value: $200

Range Ready Kit – Federal Premium Gear item
Range Ready Kit – Federal Premium Gear item
Range Ready Kit – Federal Premium Gear
$80

Starting bid

Get fully equipped for your next day at the range with this high-quality bundle from Federal Premium, featuring durable, purpose-built gear designed for performance and convenience.


This bundle includes:

  • Federal Fit Pursuit Rifle Case
  • Federal Premium Shell Pouch

Value: $200

K9 Ready Kit: Gear, Play & Fuel item
K9 Ready Kit: Gear, Play & Fuel
$30

Starting bid

Kit includes:

  • YETI dog bowl, Rescue Red (4 cups)
  • Tiller Tug toy
  • Purina Pro Plan coupons (6 × $50.99 off Pro Plan wet dog food)

Value: $375

Gift Certificate to Alary's Bar item
Gift Certificate to Alary's Bar
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy great food, cold drinks, and a lively atmosphere with a $100 gift card to Alary’s Bar in St. Paul.


Alary's Bar: 139 E 7th St, St Paul, MN 55101


Value: $100

Pup Favorites# 1 item
Pup Favorites# 1 item
Pup Favorites# 1
$30

Starting bid

Package includes:

  • Frisco dog blanket (40" L × 30" W)
  • Hippo plush squeaky dog toy
  • Chewy squeak tennis balls
  • Assorted dog toys
  • American Journey turkey treats
  • Chewy soft baked beef treats
  • Chewy soft baked peanut butter & banana treats
  • $100 in gift cards to Total Dog Company

Value: $175

Pup Favorites# 2 item
Pup Favorites# 2 item
Pup Favorites# 2
$30

Starting bid

Package includes:

  • Frisco dog bed (25" L × 21" W × 7" H)
  • Assorted dog toys
  • American Journey lamb recipe snacking sticks
  • Chewy soft baked chicken treats
  • Chewy soft baked turkey treats
  • “How to Speak Dog” cards
  • $100 in gift cards to Total Dog Company

Value: $175

3.5 Gallon RinseKit Pro item
3.5 Gallon RinseKit Pro item
3.5 Gallon RinseKit Pro
$90

Starting bid

A game-changer for any K9 handler or outdoor adventurer.


The RinseKit provides a portable, pressurized water system, perfect for rinsing off your dog, gear, and yourself after muddy trainings, searches, deployments, or just outdoor adventures!


Value: $225

Signed Royce Lewis baseball by the Minnesota Twins item
Signed Royce Lewis baseball by the Minnesota Twins item
Signed Royce Lewis baseball by the Minnesota Twins
$20

Starting bid

Own a piece of Minnesota baseball with this autographed baseball signed by Royce Lewis of the Minnesota Twins.


A rising star and fan favorite, Royce Lewis has quickly made his mark with his talent, energy, and impact on the game, making this a great collectible for any Twins fan or sports enthusiast.


Value: $100

4 Passes to the Science Museum of Minnesota item
4 Passes to the Science Museum of Minnesota
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of discovery with four passes to the Science Museum of Minnesota! Explore interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, and fascinating displays that make learning fun for all ages.


From dinosaurs and space to engineering and the natural world, there’s something for everyone to experience.


Value: $100

4 Tickets to Canterbury Park item
4 Tickets to Canterbury Park
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy an exciting day at the races with four general admission tickets to Canterbury Park, valid for the 2026 racing season.


Experience live horse racing, great food, and a fun atmosphere perfect for a day out with friends or family.


Value: $60

Ultimate K9 Field Kit item
Ultimate K9 Field Kit item
Ultimate K9 Field Kit
$60

Starting bid

This Ultimate K9 Field Kit has everything you need to keep your dog prepared in any environment.


This bundle includes:

  • Titan Ultra K9 Backpack
  • Gundog Outdoors Field Trauma Kit
  • Gundog Outdoors Dog Water Bottle
  • $50 Modern Icon gift card

Perfect for working dog teams, active handlers, or any dog that’s always ready for the next adventure.


Value: $250

Pro-Mohs Leather Leash + Total Dog Company Gift Cards item
Pro-Mohs Leather Leash + Total Dog Company Gift Cards item
Pro-Mohs Leather Leash + Total Dog Company Gift Cards
$25

Starting bid

Upgrade your walks with this high-quality Pro-Mohs leather woven leash in a sleek black and pink design.


Also includes $100 in gift cards to Total Dog Company!


Value: $120

Gift Card to Cub Foods item
Gift Card to Cub Foods
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy the convenience of everyday essentials with a $25 gift card to Cub Foods.


Perfect for groceries, fresh produce, pantry staples, or quick meal solutions, this is a practical item everyone can use.


Value: $25

Gift Card to Amazon item
Gift Card to Amazon
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy the ultimate flexibility with a $100 Amazon gift card, perfect for shopping just about anything you need.


Value: $100

Dog Gift Basket + Goldpaw Gift Card item
Dog Gift Basket + Goldpaw Gift Card item
Dog Gift Basket + Goldpaw Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Treat your pup to a curated gift basket from Chuck & Don’s, filled with goodies sure to delight any dog.


This package also includes a $38 gift card to Goldpaw, redeemable for one SunShield Tee or Dog Fleece, perfect for keeping your dog comfortable in any season.


Value: $88

Starbucks Coffee + Cups# 1 item
Starbucks Coffee + Cups# 1
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy your favorite coffee in style with this Starbucks bundle, featuring two reusable Starbucks cups and decaf Single-Origin Sumatra coffee.


Value: $40

Starbucks Coffee + Cups# 2 item
Starbucks Coffee + Cups# 2
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy your favorite coffee in style with this Starbucks bundle, featuring two reusable Starbucks cups and two premium coffees: Sunsera Blend (Blonde Roast) and Guatemala Antigua (Medium Roast).


Value: $45

Scheel's Gift Card item
Scheel's Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy endless options with a $100 gift card to Scheels! From sporting goods and outdoor gear to apparel, footwear, and more, Scheels has something for everyone.


Value: $100

Total Dog Company Gift Cards item
Total Dog Company Gift Cards
$50

Starting bid

Keep your dog happy, healthy, and well-fed with $100 in gift cards to Total Dog Company.


Offering a wide selection of quality dog food, treats, and everyday essentials, this is a practical and valuable item for any dog owner.


Value: $100

Handler Essentials Bundle item
Handler Essentials Bundle item
Handler Essentials Bundle
$30

Starting bid

A perfect mix of everyday use and K9 pride, this bundle is great for handlers and dog enthusiasts alike.


This package includes:

  • RTIC tumbler
  • Worthless Handler Train or Die flag
  • Worthless Handler assorted patches
  • $50 gift card to Keeper Collars

Value: $100

Pet Mom Wine Night Bundle item
Pet Mom Wine Night Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Treat yourself (or a fellow dog lover) to the perfect mix of cozy, fun, and a little sass with this Pet Mom Wine Night Bundle.


This basket includes:

  • Pair of dog-themed socks
  • Candle for a cozy night in
  • Pet mom necklace
  • “Feisty Bitch” red wine blend
  • DeerZone ink pad/print kit
  • Wine glass

Value: $60

Dog Treat Baking Bundle + Total Dog Company Gift Cards item
Dog Treat Baking Bundle + Total Dog Company Gift Cards item
Dog Treat Baking Bundle + Total Dog Company Gift Cards
$40

Starting bid

Create delicious, homemade treats for your pup with this fun and functional baking bundle, perfect for any dog lover who enjoys spoiling their four-legged friend.


This basket includes:

  • Buddy Budder
  • Treat jar for storage
  • Dog treat cookbook
  • Two baking molds
  • Dog treat cookie cutters
  • Two towels
  • $100 in gift cards to Total Dog Company

Value: $160

Titan Ultra K9 Pack item
Titan Ultra K9 Pack
$10

Starting bid

Whether you’re heading to training or out in the field, this pack is designed to keep your gear organized and ready to go.

Value: $100

Titan Ultra K9 Pack item
Titan Ultra K9 Pack
$10

Starting bid

Whether you’re heading to training or out in the field, this pack is designed to keep your gear organized and ready to go.

Value: $100

Titan Ultra K9 Pack item
Titan Ultra K9 Pack
$10

Starting bid

Whether you’re heading to training or out in the field, this pack is designed to keep your gear organized and ready to go.

Value: $100

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