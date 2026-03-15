MNK9SS's Online Auction

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Starting bid
Certificate for one working K9 spot at a Kaw Point K9 seminar, an excellent training opportunity for handlers looking to build skills and experience.
Also includes one yellow Tiller Tug toy, perfect for rewarding your working dog.
Value: $375
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in comfort with this one-of-a-kind handmade quilt. Thoughtfully crafted and full of charm, it’s perfect for cozy evenings.
Size: 40 x 52
Lovingly created by Gloria Schoening.
Value: $350
Starting bid
Chic, timeless, and effortlessly functional, this Kate Spade Carey Chain Bag is the perfect everyday accessory.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Package includes:
Value: $95
Starting bid
Give your vehicle the care it deserves with this Deluxe Auto Care Package.
This package includes:
Buerkle Hyundai: 3350 Highway 61 N., Saint Paul, MN, Minnesota 55110
Value: $430
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out filled with laughs and great vibes with this fun package from Camp Bar!
This bundle includes:
Camp Bar: 490 N Robert Street, Saint Paul MN 55101
Value: $94
Starting bid
Enjoy bold flavors and everyday style with this curated gift basket from Free Rein Coffee Co.
This bundle includes:
Value: $55
Starting bid
Limited Edition UNRL x Vikings Impact Full-Zip
Size: M
Engineered for cool-to-cold weather, this heavyweight hoodie combines a brushed fleece interior with premium details for the ultimate layering piece on game day or any day.
Value: $148
Starting bid
Limited Edition UNRL x Vikings Impact Full-Zip
Size: L
Engineered for cool-to-cold weather, this heavyweight hoodie combines a brushed fleece interior with premium details for the ultimate layering piece on game day or any day. Also included is a signed mini helmet from JJ McCarthy.
Value: $238
Starting bid
Limited Edition UNRL x Vikings DWR Track Jacket
Size: XL
Step up your game-day fit with the Limited Edition UNRL x Vikings DWR Track Jacket. Lightweight, fully packable, and built for performance. Ready for whatever the day throws your way.
Value: $148
Starting bid
Limited Edition UNRL x Minnesota Vikings Crossover Hoodie
Size: 2XL
Designed for comfort and performance, this hoodie combines a sleek athletic fit with high-quality materials, perfect for game day, workouts, or everyday wear.
Value: $108
Starting bid
Enjoy high-quality meats and local flavor with two gift certificates totaling $50 to White Bear Butchery.
White Bear Butchery: 2002 County Rd E E, St Paul, MN 55110
Value: $50
Starting bid
Capture your pet’s unique personality with a one-of-a-kind, hand-created 8x10 portrait by Amanda Jordan Art.
Also includes a certificate for one BarkBox filled with toys and treats to spoil your pup!
Value: $115
Starting bid
Carry everything you need for a full day at the range with the Federal Range Backpack. It features dedicated storage compartments for eye and ear protection, a pouch or vest, choke tubes, ammunition, and other essential gear.
Value: $185
Starting bid
Carry everything you need for a full day at the range with the Federal Range Backpack. It features dedicated storage compartments for eye and ear protection, a pouch or vest, choke tubes, ammunition, and other essential gear.
Value: $185
Starting bid
Get fully equipped for your next day at the range with this high-quality bundle from Federal Premium, featuring durable, purpose-built gear designed for performance and convenience.
This bundle includes:
Value: $200
Starting bid
Get fully equipped for your next day at the range with this high-quality bundle from Federal Premium, featuring durable, purpose-built gear designed for performance and convenience.
This bundle includes:
Value: $200
Starting bid
Kit includes:
Value: $375
Starting bid
Enjoy great food, cold drinks, and a lively atmosphere with a $100 gift card to Alary’s Bar in St. Paul.
Alary's Bar: 139 E 7th St, St Paul, MN 55101
Value: $100
Starting bid
Package includes:
Value: $175
Starting bid
Package includes:
Value: $175
Starting bid
A game-changer for any K9 handler or outdoor adventurer.
The RinseKit provides a portable, pressurized water system, perfect for rinsing off your dog, gear, and yourself after muddy trainings, searches, deployments, or just outdoor adventures!
Value: $225
Starting bid
Own a piece of Minnesota baseball with this autographed baseball signed by Royce Lewis of the Minnesota Twins.
A rising star and fan favorite, Royce Lewis has quickly made his mark with his talent, energy, and impact on the game, making this a great collectible for any Twins fan or sports enthusiast.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of discovery with four passes to the Science Museum of Minnesota! Explore interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, and fascinating displays that make learning fun for all ages.
From dinosaurs and space to engineering and the natural world, there’s something for everyone to experience.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy an exciting day at the races with four general admission tickets to Canterbury Park, valid for the 2026 racing season.
Experience live horse racing, great food, and a fun atmosphere perfect for a day out with friends or family.
Value: $60
Starting bid
This Ultimate K9 Field Kit has everything you need to keep your dog prepared in any environment.
This bundle includes:
Perfect for working dog teams, active handlers, or any dog that’s always ready for the next adventure.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Upgrade your walks with this high-quality Pro-Mohs leather woven leash in a sleek black and pink design.
Also includes $100 in gift cards to Total Dog Company!
Value: $120
Starting bid
Enjoy the convenience of everyday essentials with a $25 gift card to Cub Foods.
Perfect for groceries, fresh produce, pantry staples, or quick meal solutions, this is a practical item everyone can use.
Value: $25
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate flexibility with a $100 Amazon gift card, perfect for shopping just about anything you need.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Treat your pup to a curated gift basket from Chuck & Don’s, filled with goodies sure to delight any dog.
This package also includes a $38 gift card to Goldpaw, redeemable for one SunShield Tee or Dog Fleece, perfect for keeping your dog comfortable in any season.
Value: $88
Starting bid
Enjoy your favorite coffee in style with this Starbucks bundle, featuring two reusable Starbucks cups and decaf Single-Origin Sumatra coffee.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Enjoy your favorite coffee in style with this Starbucks bundle, featuring two reusable Starbucks cups and two premium coffees: Sunsera Blend (Blonde Roast) and Guatemala Antigua (Medium Roast).
Value: $45
Starting bid
Enjoy endless options with a $100 gift card to Scheels! From sporting goods and outdoor gear to apparel, footwear, and more, Scheels has something for everyone.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Keep your dog happy, healthy, and well-fed with $100 in gift cards to Total Dog Company.
Offering a wide selection of quality dog food, treats, and everyday essentials, this is a practical and valuable item for any dog owner.
Value: $100
Starting bid
A perfect mix of everyday use and K9 pride, this bundle is great for handlers and dog enthusiasts alike.
This package includes:
Value: $100
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or a fellow dog lover) to the perfect mix of cozy, fun, and a little sass with this Pet Mom Wine Night Bundle.
This basket includes:
Value: $60
Starting bid
Create delicious, homemade treats for your pup with this fun and functional baking bundle, perfect for any dog lover who enjoys spoiling their four-legged friend.
This basket includes:
Value: $160
Starting bid
Whether you’re heading to training or out in the field, this pack is designed to keep your gear organized and ready to go.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Whether you’re heading to training or out in the field, this pack is designed to keep your gear organized and ready to go.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Whether you’re heading to training or out in the field, this pack is designed to keep your gear organized and ready to go.
Value: $100
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