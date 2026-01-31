MNRD's Fanny Pack 2026 Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Hand knit with a cherry ice cream with chocolate sprinkles pattern. Fits approximately women size 9.
Value: $30.00
Donated By: Erin Burr
Starting bid
2 nights stay at the Wildflower Cabin
Value: $500.00
Donated By: Wildflower Cabin
Starting bid
Green and Black Angry Mittens. Size S-M. Can be machine washed and laid flat to dry.
Value: $40.00
Donated By: Saracha
Starting bid
Blue and Cream Angry Mittens. Size S-M. Can be machine washed and laid flat to dry.
Value: $40.00
Donated By: Saracha
Starting bid
Crocheted dice bag with metal dragon scales
Value: $150.00
Donated By:Short CirCUT
Starting bid
A private pottery class for you and up to 5 friends with your local community ed arts teacher Max Carnage! You will learn slab-building techniques and make either a mug, tray, or small planter. We will use texture tools, underglaze, and/ or carving techniques to decorate your personal masterpiece! We can meet at your house or mine. After class Max will apply food safe glaze and fire the pieces in a community kiln. Finished pieces will be available in 2-4 weeks.
Value: $250
Donated By: Max Carnage
Starting bid
3D printed earrings saying FUCK ICE
Value: $25
Donated By: Jessica Migler
Starting bid
3D printed earrings saying Eat The Rich
Value: $25
Donated By: Jessica Migler
Starting bid
3D printed earrings saying Yeehaw fuck the law
Value: $25
Donated By: Jessica Migler
Starting bid
Custom embroidered with glitter HTV vinyl on Black Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend Sweatshirt (Size L)
Value: $30
Donated By: Poysenberry Pie
Starting bid
Custom embroidered with glitter HTV vinyl on Black Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend Sweatshirt (Size L)
Value: $30
Donated By: Poysenberry Pie
Starting bid
Custom embroidered with glitter HTV vinyl on Black Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend Sweatshirt (Size L)
Value: $30
Donated By: Poysenberry Pie
Starting bid
Custom embroidered with glitter HTV vinyl on Black Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend Sweatshirt (Size L)
Value: $30
Donated By: Poysenberry Pie
Starting bid
2 general admission tickets to the Championship Bout on March 28, 2026
Photo By Ron Wilbur
Value: $38
Donated By: Minnesota Roller Derby
Starting bid
4 general admission tickets to the Championship Bout on March 28, 2026
Photo By Ron Wilbur
Value: $76
Donated By: Minnesota Roller Derby
Starting bid
Two tickets to the 2025-2026 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. Any seat, any concert excluding Musician Appreciation in March and The Messiah in December
Value: $140
Starting bid
A package for the most serious of officials. A femme Small ‘Serious Bottoms’ tank top, Officials Mini-Fig, and three MNRD Officials Stickers. Value: $50 Donated By: Minnesota Roller Derby
Starting bid
A unisex extra large MNRD t-shirt, five stickers for each of the home teams and MNRD, and a MNRD branded roller skate keychain. Value: $40 Donated By: Minnesota Roller Derby
Starting bid
Locally Made, From Charleston Hands to Your Home
The best experiences are shaped by the spirit of community. That’s why we seek out locally made treasures that capture the heart and soul of Charleston—supporting local artisans, farmers, and small businesses along the way. Every detail is thoughtfully chosen to immerse attendees in the Lowcountry’s charm, where coastal breezes meet skilled hands, and every sip, bite, or find feels like an authentic taste of home. Below is a collection of locally sourced treasures you’ll receive, along with the stories of the passionate makers and businesses who bring Charleston’s vibrant culture to life.
Red Clay Hot Sauce
Candlefish Candle
Anne's of Charleston Cheese Biscuits
Old Whaling Co. Body Butter
Holy Smoke Olive Oil
Oliver Pluff & Co. Coffee
Edisto Gold Honey
Heritage Shortbread
Charleston's Own Salt Water Taffy
Charleston's Own Low Country Okra Chips
Lowcountry Kettle Chips
Mr. Poppers Kettle Corn
Nanna's Nuts
Value: $130
Donated By: Ginger Snap
Starting bid
A bag of goodies from Atomic Polish. Items include:
Pastel Neon Hot Pink Polish
Gemstone Collection Amethyst Polish
Bonding Base Coat
Quick Dry Top Coat
Toasted Marshmallow scented candle
Stack of six colors of Biodegradable Body Glitter with Glitter Adhesive
Refillable Nail & Cuticle Oil
Cuticle Cream
Czech Glass Nail File
Lip Balm
Value: $100
Donated By: Atomic Polish and Canuckle Sandwich
Starting bid
Enjoy a Complimentary Wine Tasting for Six at Historic Cannon River Winery. Reservations are required. Must be 21 year old or older. More information about the winery is at https://cannonriverwinery.com/about/
Value: $120
Donated By: Cannon River Winery
Starting bid
Stained Glass Pride Flag. Approximately 4x6. Value: $75. Donated By: Influx Glass Art
Starting bid
Handmade jar with Lid. Approximately 6” tall. Value: $75. Donated By: Kristal Leebrick
