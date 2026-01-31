Minnesota Roller Derby
Minnesota Roller Derby

Minnesota Roller Derby

MNRD's Fanny Pack 2026 Silent Auction

Hand Knit socks
Hand Knit socks
$1

Starting bid

Hand knit with a cherry ice cream with chocolate sprinkles pattern. Fits approximately women size 9.


Value: $30.00

Donated By: Erin Burr

2 Nights Stay at the Wildflower Cabin
2 Nights Stay at the Wildflower Cabin
$200

Starting bid

2 nights stay at the Wildflower Cabin


Value: $500.00

Donated By: Wildflower Cabin

Angry Mittens - Green and Black
Angry Mittens - Green and Black
$10

Starting bid

Green and Black Angry Mittens. Size S-M. Can be machine washed and laid flat to dry.


Value: $40.00

Donated By: Saracha

Angry Mittens - Blue and Cream
Angry Mittens - Blue and Cream
$10

Starting bid

Blue and Cream Angry Mittens. Size S-M. Can be machine washed and laid flat to dry.


Value: $40.00

Donated By: Saracha

Dragon Scale Dice Bag
Dragon Scale Dice Bag
$15

Starting bid

Crocheted dice bag with metal dragon scales


Value: $150.00

Donated By:Short CirCUT

Hand Building Pottery Class
$50

Starting bid

A private pottery class for you and up to 5 friends with your local community ed arts teacher Max Carnage! You will learn slab-building techniques and make either a mug, tray, or small planter. We will use texture tools, underglaze, and/ or carving techniques to decorate your personal masterpiece! We can meet at your house or mine. After class Max will apply food safe glaze and fire the pieces in a community kiln. Finished pieces will be available in 2-4 weeks.


Value: $250

Donated By: Max Carnage

3D Printed Earrings - F*** ICE
3D Printed Earrings - F*** ICE
$10

Starting bid

3D printed earrings saying FUCK ICE


Value: $25

Donated By: Jessica Migler

3D Printed Earrings - Eat The Rich
3D Printed Earrings - Eat The Rich
$10

Starting bid

3D printed earrings saying Eat The Rich

Value: $25

Donated By: Jessica Migler

3D Printed Earrings -Yeehaw fuck the law
3D Printed Earrings -Yeehaw fuck the law
$10

Starting bid

3D printed earrings saying Yeehaw fuck the law


Value: $25

Donated By: Jessica Migler

Custom MNRD Wednesday Warnings sweatshirt
$15

Starting bid

Custom embroidered with glitter HTV vinyl on Black Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend Sweatshirt (Size L)


Value: $30

Donated By: Poysenberry Pie

Custom MNRD Maul Rats sweatshirt
$15

Starting bid

Custom embroidered with glitter HTV vinyl on Black Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend Sweatshirt (Size L)


Value: $30

Donated By: Poysenberry Pie

Custom MNRD Roller Vortex sweatshirt
$15

Starting bid

Custom embroidered with glitter HTV vinyl on Black Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend Sweatshirt (Size L)


Value: $30

Donated By: Poysenberry Pie

Custom MNRD Bodies of Water sweatshirts
$15

Starting bid

Custom embroidered with glitter HTV vinyl on Black Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend Sweatshirt (Size L)


Value: $30

Donated By: Poysenberry Pie

2 Tickets to our Championship Bout
2 Tickets to our Championship Bout
$18

Starting bid

2 general admission tickets to the Championship Bout on March 28, 2026

Photo By Ron Wilbur


Value: $38

Donated By: Minnesota Roller Derby

4 Tickets to our Championship Bout
4 Tickets to our Championship Bout
$35

Starting bid

4 general admission tickets to the Championship Bout on March 28, 2026

Photo By Ron Wilbur


Value: $76

Donated By: Minnesota Roller Derby

An Evening at The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
An Evening at The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
$40

Starting bid

Two tickets to the 2025-2026 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. Any seat, any concert excluding Musician Appreciation in March and The Messiah in December


Value: $140

Serious Officials Merch Package
Serious Officials Merch Package
$15

Starting bid

A package for the most serious of officials. A femme Small ‘Serious Bottoms’ tank top, Officials Mini-Fig, and three MNRD Officials Stickers. Value: $50 Donated By: Minnesota Roller Derby

MNRD Home Team Merch Package
MNRD Home Team Merch Package
$15

Starting bid

A unisex extra large MNRD t-shirt, five stickers for each of the home teams and MNRD, and a MNRD branded roller skate keychain. Value: $40 Donated By: Minnesota Roller Derby

Charleston, SC Small Business Goodies
$50

Starting bid

Locally Made, From Charleston Hands to Your Home
The best experiences are shaped by the spirit of community. That’s why we seek out locally made treasures that capture the heart and soul of Charleston—supporting local artisans, farmers, and small businesses along the way. Every detail is thoughtfully chosen to immerse attendees in the Lowcountry’s charm, where coastal breezes meet skilled hands, and every sip, bite, or find feels like an authentic taste of home. Below is a collection of locally sourced treasures you’ll receive, along with the stories of the passionate makers and businesses who bring Charleston’s vibrant culture to life.

Red Clay Hot Sauce
Candlefish Candle
Anne's of Charleston Cheese Biscuits
Old Whaling Co. Body Butter
Holy Smoke Olive Oil
Oliver Pluff & Co. Coffee
Edisto Gold Honey
Heritage Shortbread
Charleston's Own Salt Water Taffy
Charleston's Own Low Country Okra Chips
Lowcountry Kettle Chips
Mr. Poppers Kettle Corn
Nanna's Nuts


Value: $130

Donated By: Ginger Snap

Pamper yourself from Atomic Polish
Pamper yourself from Atomic Polish
$30

Starting bid

A bag of goodies from Atomic Polish. Items include:

Pastel Neon Hot Pink Polish

Gemstone Collection Amethyst Polish

Bonding Base Coat

Quick Dry Top Coat

Toasted Marshmallow scented candle

Stack of six colors of Biodegradable Body Glitter with Glitter Adhesive

Refillable Nail & Cuticle Oil

Cuticle Cream

Czech Glass Nail File

Lip Balm


Value: $100

Donated By: Atomic Polish and Canuckle Sandwich

Wine Tasting for Six at Cannon River Winery
Wine Tasting for Six at Cannon River Winery
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a Complimentary Wine Tasting for Six at Historic Cannon River Winery. Reservations are required. Must be 21 year old or older. More information about the winery is at https://cannonriverwinery.com/about/


Value: $120

Donated By: Cannon River Winery

Stained Glass Pride Flag
Stained Glass Pride Flag
$20

Starting bid

Stained Glass Pride Flag. Approximately 4x6. Value: $75. Donated By: Influx Glass Art

Handmade jar with lid (Copy)
Handmade jar with lid (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Handmade jar with Lid. Approximately 6” tall. Value: $75. Donated By: Kristal Leebrick

