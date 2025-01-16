MNSWCA.org's Frozen Force 2025 Silent Auction

MNSWCA.org

Vintage Kenner Luke Skywalker Jedi CAS Graded 85 Figure
$150

Starting bid

Vintage Star Wars Luke Skywalker Jedi figure. CAS Graded 85 in case with documentation. Approximate value: $325
Star Wars SWAG Package
$25

Starting bid

Star Wars SWAG Package including: 4 large patches from Enamel Empire, 6 Premier League Soccer Patches, MNSWCA club patch, Twin Cities Con Vader badge, Other swag as pictured. Approximate value: $75
Autographed Star Wars TVC Teeka the Jawa
$25

Starting bid

HasbroTVC Teeka the Jawa figure signed by Leilani Shiu at Teeb Con 2024. Approximate Value: $75
Anime Voice Actor Autograph Package
$40

Starting bid

Hitoshi Shinso Funko Pop signed by Jarrod Greene at Teeb Con 2024; Hibiki Sakura 8x10 signed by Madeleine Morris at Teeb Con 2024; TMNT/Casey Jones 8x10 signed by Marc Thompson at ICCC 2024; Chōchō Akimichi 8x10 signed by Colleen O'Shaughnessey at 605 Pop Culture Con 2022 (JSA authenticated). Approximate Value: $200
Celebrity Autograph Package
$40

Starting bid

Seamus Finnegan 8x10 signed by Devon Murray at 605 Pop Culture Con 2024; Project X 8x10 signed by Martin Klebba at Teeb Con 2024; Ice 8x10 signed by Lori Fetrick at Teeb Con 2024; Mary Marvel 5x7 signed by Grace Caroline Currey at 605 Pop Culture Con 2024. Approximate Value $160

