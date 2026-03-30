Moab Charter School Spring Fling

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Starting bid
Value: $500
Valid for up to 4 people.
Join Moab Dark Sky Tours for easy night hiking, stargazing, and astro-photography in one of the most scenic areas Arches National Park has to offer. You will visit 4 arches in this family friendly adventure.
Starting bid
Total Value: $68
Ditch the screens and get the whole family moving! This high-energy bundle is packed with everything you need for the perfect afternoon of outdoor competition and play.
Starting bid
Value: $200
Bring the iconic beauty of the Moab desert into your home with this stunning Framed Fine Art Print by local photographer Brandon Rise.
This piece, titled "The Fins of Arches National Park," captures the dramatic sandstone formations and unique textures that make Arches a world-renowned wonder. The photograph is professionally presented in a sleek 16 x 24 black frame, making it a ready-to-hang centerpiece for any room.
Item Details:
Starting bid
Total Value: $35
Spark a love for local lore and desert adventures! This cozy collection features iconic Moab stories and a cuddly companion, generously donated by the Canyonlands Natural History Association (CLNA).
Starting bid
Total Value: $70
Ready to reach new heights? Whether you’re a total beginner or a seasoned local, this bundle fromClimb Moab Gym has everything you need to hit the walls in style.
Starting bid
Total Value: $170
Gear up for your next canyon adventure with this premium collection from Moab’s own Sheri Griffith River Expeditions. Whether you're hitting the water or exploring the red rocks, this bundle has you covered in style.
Rain Jacket - W Sml
Vest - W Lrg
Starting bid
Total Value: $130
Uncover the hidden wonders of the desert! This bundle is a dream for aspiring geologists and treasure hunters of all ages, combining rare specimens with a hands-on scientific discovery.
Starting bid
Value: $40
Bring a piece of Moab’s creative spirit into your home! This stunning, one-of-a-kind vase stands 4.4 inches tall and was handcrafted at Desert Sun Ceramics, where local artists transform raw clay into beautiful works of art.
What Makes It Special:
Starting bid
Value: $38
"The Oregon Trail" by Francis Parkman: A cornerstone of Western American literature, this illustrated edition brings the rugged journey of the early pioneers to life with stunning detail.
Starting bid
Value: $29
Give the gift of laughter with this two-book bundle from Jeff Kinney’s #1 international bestselling series! Perfect for middle-grade readers, these stories are guaranteed to turn even the most reluctant reader into a bookworm with their hilarious illustrations and relatable "middle school struggles."
What’s Inside:
Item Details:
Starting bid
Value: $145
Make a statement with this elegant, handcrafted pendant. Featuring a sophisticated hammered pattern, this piece catches the light from every angle, making it a versatile accessory for both everyday wear and special occasions.
What’s Inside:
Starting bid
Value: $25
Taste the tradition! Treat yourself to the finest cuts in Moab with a $25 gift certificate toYe Ol' Geezer Meat Shop. Known for their old-school service and premium quality, this is a must-have for any local grill master or foodie.
Starting bid
Value: $25
Taste the tradition! Treat yourself to the finest cuts in Moab with a $25 gift certificate toYe Ol' Geezer Meat Shop. Known for their old-school service and premium quality, this is a must-have for any local grill master or foodie.
Starting bid
Value: $26
Take your first steps into the soulful world of the blues! The Hohner Blues Bender is uniquely engineered to make "note bending"—that classic, wailing blues sound—much easier for beginners to achieve.
Starting bid
Total Value: $53
Bring the flavors of an artisan kitchen to your home! This curated bundle combines everything you need to create a professional-level appetizer or a cozy side dish for your next family dinner.
What’s Included:
Item Details:
Starting bid
Value: $75
Add a touch of ethereal beauty to your home with this handcrafted stained glass feather. This one-of-a-kind piece combines traditional glass-working techniques with a delicate, organic design that captures and transforms sunlight.
Starting bid
Total Value: $60
Experience the best of Candle Kitchen with this two-part sensory bundle! This package allows you to bring the spa home immediately while also planning a creative outing for later.
What’s Included:
Item Details:
Starting bid
Value: $25
Snag a piece of Moab history! Milt's Stop & Eat is the town’s oldest restaurant (serving locals since 1954) and is an absolute "must" for anyone who lives in or visits the red rocks. Known for their "infamous" and delicious old-school menu, this is the ultimate reward after a long day on the trails.
Why it’s a Moab Treasure:
Starting bid
Value: $80
Experience a delicious tour of Moab’s favorite eateries! This bundle brings together three iconic local spots, giving you $80 to spend on the best comfort food, BBQ, and classic dining in town.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: $25
Snag a piece of Moab history! Milt's Stop & Eat is the town’s oldest restaurant (serving locals since 1954) and is an absolute "must" for anyone who lives in or visits the red rocks. Known for their "infamous" and delicious old-school menu, this is the ultimate reward after a long day on the trails.
Why it’s a Moab Treasure:
Starting bid
Total Value: $75
Treat yourself to the ultimate Moab "Staycation" dining experience! This bundle features three of the town’s most beloved spots for classic American comfort food. Whether you want a legendary burger, a hearty grill dinner, or a nostalgic diner breakfast, this pack has it all.
What’s Included ($75 Total Value):
Starting bid
Value: $200
Capture the moments that matter! This gift certificate entitles the highest bidder to a professional family photography session, perfect for updated holiday cards, milestone celebrations, or simply documenting your family’s unique story.
What’s Typically Included:
Starting bid
Value: $550
Experience the world-famous red rocks of Moab with the best in the business! This certificate is your ticket to an unforgettable off-road journey for a group of up to five people. Whether you’re a family of five or a group of friends, Dan Mick's Moab Jeep Tours provides a legendary backcountry adventure you’ll never forget.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: $366
Take to the skies or tackle the terrain with this generous gift card from Raven’s Rim Adventure Tours. Known for providing the most unique perspectives of Moab’s red rock fins and canyons, Raven’s Rim offers thrills you simply can't find anywhere else.
How to Use Your Credit: The winner can apply this $366.22 balance toward any of Raven’s Rim’s premier adventures, such as:
Starting bid
Value: $250
Enjoy a relaxing "staycation" or host your out-of-town guests at one of Moab’s premier independent resorts! The Aarchway Inn is perfectly situated just two miles from the entrance of Arches National Park, offering a peaceful retreat surrounded by stunning red rock buttes.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: $50
Enjoy a night out at Moab’s original microbrewery! Located on the south end of town, The Moab Brewery is the go-to spot for locals and adventurers alike, known for its diverse menu, award-winning craft beers, and "Proper Spirits."
What You Can Enjoy:
Starting bid
Value: $50
Get a head start on your next home improvement project or gear up for your next outdoor adventure! This $50 gift card is valid at Walker’s True Value Hardware, a locally owned Moab staple that has been serving our community with expert advice and high-quality supplies for generations.
What You Can Find:
Starting bid
Value: $152
Tee off at one of the most scenic courses in the Southwest! Tucked away in a hidden valley just south of town, the Moab Golf Course is a lush green oasis surrounded by towering red rock cliffs. Whether you're a seasoned pro or looking for a beautiful morning out, this package is a total hole-in-one.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: $152
Tee off at one of the most scenic courses in the Southwest! Tucked away in a hidden valley just south of town, the Moab Golf Course is a lush green oasis surrounded by towering red rock cliffs. Whether you're a seasoned pro or looking for a beautiful morning out, this package is a total hole-in-one.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: $71.50
Jump into fitness or dive into fun! This certificate is valid for a 1-Month Individual Inclusive Membership at theMoab Recreation & Aquatic Center. Whether you're looking to swim laps in the competition pool, hit the fitness center, or relax in the water, the MRAC is Moab’s premier destination for wellness.
What’s Included:
Note: This membership is for one individual and is valid for one month from the date of activation.
Starting bid
Value: $93.50
The ultimate family "Staycation" starts here!
Grab a 1-Month Family Pool Pass to the Moab Recreation & Aquatic Center and turn your summer up a notch. Whether it’s morning laps, afternoon splashes, or weekend fun, the MRAC is Moab’s favorite place for families to play, train, and cool off together.
Starting bid
Value: $321.84
The ultimate Moab "Bucket List" day!
Treat yourself to a premier full-day rafting adventure for two people with the Moab Adventure Center. This isn't just a boat ride—it’s a world-class experience through the heart of the Colorado River’s iconic red rock canyons.
The Highlight: > Enjoy a mid-day escape from the river for a BBQ lunch served at the famous Red Cliffs Lodge. Relax on the deck and take in the views before heading back out for more splashes!
What’s Included:
Note: Reservations are required. Please check the certificate for seasonal availability and booking instructions.
Starting bid
Total Value: $110.00
Give your vehicle the professional attention it deserves with "The Works" fromLube-It Express. This all-in-one bundle combines essential maintenance with a premium shine, ensuring your car is ready for your next red rock adventure.
What’s Included:
Item Details:
Starting bid
Value: $30.00
Treat yourself to a meal at one of Moab’s favorite local gathering spots.Dewey's Restaurant & Bar is known for its welcoming atmosphere, historic building, and a menu that offers something for everyone.
Starting bid
Value: $140.00
Keep your vehicle pointed in the right direction with a professional tire alignment fromGrand Tire Pros. In a place like Moab, your suspension takes a lot of heat—proper alignment is the best way to protect your investment.
Why this is a win for your car:
Note: Valid at the Moab, UT location only. Please see the certificate for any vehicle-specific details or expiration dates.
Starting bid
Value: $50.00
Tap into your creative side with a $50 gift certificate to Desert Thread. Located in the heart of Moab, this shop is a haven for fiber artists, offering a beautiful selection of high-quality yarns, embroidery supplies, and unique gifts.
What you can find:
Note: Please check the certificate for any expiration dates or specific terms of use.
Starting bid
Total Value: $75.00
Fuel your adventures and satisfy your sweet tooth with the ultimate Moab bistro experience! This $100 bundle features two of the most popular spots in town for fresh eats and artisan treats.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: $55.00 + 6 Shoe Rentals
Head over to Gravel Pit Lanes for a classic night of strikes, spares, and local fun. This package is specifically designed to get your group on the lanes with everything you need to play.
Starting bid
Total Value: $45
Beat the desert heat with this refreshing double-pack! Whether you're looking for a nutrient-packed superfood bowl or a decadent Italian treat, this bundle offers the best of Moab’s "cool" food scene.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Value: $40.00
Take a scenic trip to downtown Grand Junction and explore the treasures at Main Street Minerals & Beads. This long-standing shop is a favorite for collectors and creators alike, offering a massive variety of earth-made wonders.
Starting bid
Value: $25.00
Indulge in a taste of Italy right here in the desert! Gelateria & Espresso Bar is a beloved local gem in Moab, known for small-batch treats and a warm, inviting atmosphere.
Starting bid
Value: $270
GO BANANAS! with the most flexible entertainment package in the auction! This "Ultimate Adventure" bundle includes thirty (30) "One Free Attraction" passes toBananas Fun Parkin Grand Junction.
With 30 passes, you are set for the entire season. Use them for a massive group outing, a birthday celebration, or keep a family of four entertained for over seven separate visits!
Your 30-Pass collection includes 6 tickets for each of these 5 epic attractions:
Item Details:
Starting bid
Value: $48.00
Elevate your practice and find your center with this 3-Class Pass to Desert Power Yoga. Located in the heart of Moab, this studio provides a welcoming space to build strength, flexibility, and mindfulness.
What’s Included:
Item Details:
Starting bid
Total Value: $50
The ultimate prize for the sweet tooth in your family! This bundle brings together two of Moab's most famous spots for cold, creamy treats. Whether you prefer a nostalgic American milkshake or authentic Italian gelato, this item has you covered.
What’s Included:
Starting bid
Total Value: $20
Planning a trip to Grand Junction? Make lunch easy with a visit to a local favorite! Pablo’s Pizza is a staple of the downtown dining scene, known for its "from-scratch" philosophy and incredibly creative topping combinations. Whether you want a classic pepperoni or something adventurous, Pablo's delivers the best artisan crust in the valley.
Starting bid
Value: $25.00
Experience the warm hospitality of an authentic Irish Tavern right in the heart of Grand Junction! The Goat and Clover Tavern is a local favorite known for its cozy atmosphere, extensive selection of import draughts, and "from-scratch" kitchen that elevates classic pub fare.
Whether you're stopping in for a hearty dinner after a day of travel or looking for a lively spot to enjoy a drink, this $25 gift card is your ticket to a great evening.
Starting bid
Total Value: $50.00
The debate has lasted for decades: Who has the best shake in Moab? Now, you can decide for yourself! This bundle features $50 in value to the two most iconic, long-standing diners in town, both famous for their legendary milkshakes and malts.
What’s Included ($50 Total Value):
Starting bid
Total Value: $50
Experience the beauty and history of the U.S. National Parks from your own home! This award-winning game was created by a family who traveled to every single national park. It’s easy to learn, fun for all ages, and features stunning photography of America’s most iconic landscapes.
Starting bid
Total Value: $48
This sweet set is designed to nurture a child's emotional growth.
What’s Included:
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