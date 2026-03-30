Hosted by

Athenian eAcademy Moab

About this event

Moab Charter School Spring Fling

Pick-up location

358 E 300 S, Moab, UT 84532, USA

Astro Photo & Stargazing Tour for 4 Guests item
Astro Photo & Stargazing Tour for 4 Guests
$200

Starting bid

Value: $500


Valid for up to 4 people.

Join Moab Dark Sky Tours for easy night hiking, stargazing, and astro-photography in one of the most scenic areas Arches National Park has to offer. You will visit 4 arches in this family friendly adventure.

Ultimate Family Backyard Fun Bundle item
Ultimate Family Backyard Fun Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $68


Ditch the screens and get the whole family moving! This high-energy bundle is packed with everything you need for the perfect afternoon of outdoor competition and play.

Framed Fine Art Print item
Framed Fine Art Print item
Framed Fine Art Print item
Framed Fine Art Print
$75

Starting bid

Value: $200


Bring the iconic beauty of the Moab desert into your home with this stunning Framed Fine Art Print by local photographer Brandon Rise.

This piece, titled "The Fins of Arches National Park," captures the dramatic sandstone formations and unique textures that make Arches a world-renowned wonder. The photograph is professionally presented in a sleek 16 x 24 black frame, making it a ready-to-hang centerpiece for any room.

Item Details:

  • Artist: Brandon Rise Photography
  • Subject: The Fins of Arches National Park
  • Dimensions: 16 x 24 inches
  • Frame: Modern Black Frame
Moab Young Explorer’s Bundle item
Moab Young Explorer’s Bundle item
Moab Young Explorer’s Bundle item
Moab Young Explorer’s Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Total Value: $35


Spark a love for local lore and desert adventures! This cozy collection features iconic Moab stories and a cuddly companion, generously donated by the Canyonlands Natural History Association (CLNA).

"Elevate Your Game" Climb Moab Bundle item
"Elevate Your Game" Climb Moab Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Total Value: $70


Ready to reach new heights? Whether you’re a total beginner or a seasoned local, this bundle fromClimb Moab Gym has everything you need to hit the walls in style.

  • Official Climb Moab T-Shirt: Size L
  • 2 Day Passes: Bring a friend or double up on your own training sessions.
Sheri Griffith "Life's a River" Gear Bundle item
Sheri Griffith "Life's a River" Gear Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Total Value: $170


Gear up for your next canyon adventure with this premium collection from Moab’s own Sheri Griffith River Expeditions. Whether you're hitting the water or exploring the red rocks, this bundle has you covered in style.


Rain Jacket - W Sml

Vest - W Lrg

"Moab Magic" Geology & Crystal Bundle item
"Moab Magic" Geology & Crystal Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Total Value: $130


Uncover the hidden wonders of the desert! This bundle is a dream for aspiring geologists and treasure hunters of all ages, combining rare specimens with a hands-on scientific discovery.

Handcrafted Desert Sun Ceramic Vase item
Handcrafted Desert Sun Ceramic Vase
$10

Starting bid

Value: $40


Bring a piece of Moab’s creative spirit into your home! This stunning, one-of-a-kind vase stands 4.4 inches tall and was handcrafted at Desert Sun Ceramics, where local artists transform raw clay into beautiful works of art.

What Makes It Special:

  • Artisanal Craftsmanship: Thrown and glazed by hand, featuring textures and tones inspired by our red rock landscape.
  • Perfect Size: At 4.4 inches, it’s an ideal accent for a bookshelf, mantel, or bedside table.
  • Local Soul: Support Moab’s vibrant arts community with a piece that is as unique as the desert itself.
"The Oregon Trail" by Francis Parkman item
"The Oregon Trail" by Francis Parkman item
"The Oregon Trail" by Francis Parkman
$15

Starting bid

Value: $38

"The Oregon Trail" by Francis Parkman: A cornerstone of Western American literature, this illustrated edition brings the rugged journey of the early pioneers to life with stunning detail.

  • Classic Collector's Edition: Features a durable, high-quality binding designed to last for generations.
  • A Piece of the West: Perfect for those who love the history of the frontier and the stories that shaped the American West.
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" Double Feature Bundle item
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" Double Feature Bundle item
"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" Double Feature Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Value: $29


Give the gift of laughter with this two-book bundle from Jeff Kinney’s #1 international bestselling series! Perfect for middle-grade readers, these stories are guaranteed to turn even the most reluctant reader into a bookworm with their hilarious illustrations and relatable "middle school struggles."

What’s Inside:

  • Book 6: Cabin Fever – Greg Heffley is in big trouble. When a surprise blizzard hits, he’s trapped indoors with his family. Can he survive the holidays without going stir-crazy?
  • Book 10: Old School – Can Greg survive without his gadgets? His town goes electronics-free for a weekend, forcing him to face the "good old days" head-on.

Item Details:

  • Format: Durable Hardcover Editions
  • Audience: Ages 8–12
  • Condition: New
Handcrafted Sterling Silver Hammered Pendant item
Handcrafted Sterling Silver Hammered Pendant
$50

Starting bid

Value: $145


Make a statement with this elegant, handcrafted pendant. Featuring a sophisticated hammered pattern, this piece catches the light from every angle, making it a versatile accessory for both everyday wear and special occasions.

What’s Inside:

  • Artisan Design: A stunning sterling silver pendant featuring a unique, hand-hammered texture that gives it a soulful, one-of-a-kind feel.
  • Timeless Material: Crafted from high-quality sterling silver for a brilliant, long-lasting shine.
  • Versatile Style: Its classic circular "journey" silhouette and textured finish make it a perfect match for any outfit.
Ye Ol' Geezer Meat Shop Gift Certificate item
Ye Ol' Geezer Meat Shop Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25


Taste the tradition! Treat yourself to the finest cuts in Moab with a $25 gift certificate toYe Ol' Geezer Meat Shop. Known for their old-school service and premium quality, this is a must-have for any local grill master or foodie.

Ye Ol' Geezer Meat Shop Gift Certificate item
Ye Ol' Geezer Meat Shop Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25


Taste the tradition! Treat yourself to the finest cuts in Moab with a $25 gift certificate toYe Ol' Geezer Meat Shop. Known for their old-school service and premium quality, this is a must-have for any local grill master or foodie.

Hohner Blues Bender Harmonica item
Hohner Blues Bender Harmonica
$10

Starting bid

Value: $26


Take your first steps into the soulful world of the blues! The Hohner Blues Bender is uniquely engineered to make "note bending"—that classic, wailing blues sound—much easier for beginners to achieve.

"Italian Night In" Gourmet Bread & Oil Bundle item
"Italian Night In" Gourmet Bread & Oil Bundle item
"Italian Night In" Gourmet Bread & Oil Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Total Value: $53


Bring the flavors of an artisan kitchen to your home! This curated bundle combines everything you need to create a professional-level appetizer or a cozy side dish for your next family dinner.

What’s Included:

  • Bella Balsamic & The Pressed Olive Sampler: A beautiful collection of their best-selling artisan olive oils and traditional balsamic vinegars. Perfect for dipping, drizzling, and discovering your favorite flavor profile.
  • Youth Garden Project Rosemary Focaccia Mix: Moab’s local favorite! This easy-to-use kit allows you to bake a warm, fragrant loaf of rosemary-infused artisan bread right in your own oven.

Item Details:

  • The Experience: Just bake the bread, pour the oil, and enjoy a gourmet tasting experience at home.
Artisan Stained Glass Feather item
Artisan Stained Glass Feather
$25

Starting bid

Value: $75


Add a touch of ethereal beauty to your home with this handcrafted stained glass feather. This one-of-a-kind piece combines traditional glass-working techniques with a delicate, organic design that captures and transforms sunlight.

Candle Kitchen: "Double Delight" Scent Bundle item
Candle Kitchen: "Double Delight" Scent Bundle item
Candle Kitchen: "Double Delight" Scent Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Total Value: $60


Experience the best of Candle Kitchen with this two-part sensory bundle! This package allows you to bring the spa home immediately while also planning a creative outing for later.

What’s Included:

  • Signature Hand-Poured Candle: One 12 oz. premium soy candle in the refreshing "White Tea & Sea Foam" scent. It features clean citrus, jasmine, and a hint of Himalayan salt—perfect for a fresh, coastal vibe.
  • "Scent Your Own" Experience Voucher: A certificate for a full pour-your-own session at Candle Kitchen. Head into the shop to explore over 160 scents and create a custom fragrance that is uniquely yours!

Item Details:

  • Vessel: Sleek black 12 oz. jar.
  • Location: Experience voucher is valid at the Grand Junction, CO location.
  • Perfect For: A relaxing "self-care" treat or a fun future date activity.
Milt's Stop & Eat Gift Certificate item
Milt's Stop & Eat Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25


Snag a piece of Moab history! Milt's Stop & Eat is the town’s oldest restaurant (serving locals since 1954) and is an absolute "must" for anyone who lives in or visits the red rocks. Known for their "infamous" and delicious old-school menu, this is the ultimate reward after a long day on the trails.

Why it’s a Moab Treasure:

  • Gourmet Burgers: Famous for their buffalo and elk burgers, plus grass-fed beef sourced from local ranches.
  • Old-School Shakes: Real-fruit malts and milkshakes that have achieved legendary status.
  • Hand-Cut Favorites: Their buffalo fries and onion rings are the perfect salty companion to a desert sunset.
  • Local Vibe: It’s a classic drive-in experience with outdoor seating that captures the true spirit of our community.
Moab’s "Local Legends" Dining Triple-Pack item
Moab’s "Local Legends" Dining Triple-Pack item
Moab’s "Local Legends" Dining Triple-Pack item
Moab’s "Local Legends" Dining Triple-Pack
$30

Starting bid

Value: $80


Experience a delicious tour of Moab’s favorite eateries! This bundle brings together three iconic local spots, giving you $80 to spend on the best comfort food, BBQ, and classic dining in town.

What’s Included:

  • Dewey’s Restaurant & Bar ($30): Enjoy a meal in one of Moab’s most historic buildings. Known for a welcoming atmosphere and a diverse menu that truly has something for everyone.
  • The Blu Pig ($25): Authentic, slow-smoked BBQ and the best live blues music in the desert. Perfect for a high-energy night out.
  • Moab Diner ($25): A Main Street staple since the '60s—famous for their "Kokopelli Chicken" and old-fashioned soda fountain shakes.
Milt's Stop & Eat Gift Certificate item
Milt's Stop & Eat Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25


Snag a piece of Moab history! Milt's Stop & Eat is the town’s oldest restaurant (serving locals since 1954) and is an absolute "must" for anyone who lives in or visits the red rocks. Known for their "infamous" and delicious old-school menu, this is the ultimate reward after a long day on the trails.

Why it’s a Moab Treasure:

  • Gourmet Burgers: Famous for their buffalo and elk burgers, plus grass-fed beef sourced from local ranches.
  • Old-School Shakes: Real-fruit malts and milkshakes that have achieved legendary status.
  • Hand-Cut Favorites: Their buffalo fries and onion rings are the perfect salty companion to a desert sunset.
  • Local Vibe: It’s a classic drive-in experience with outdoor seating that captures the true spirit of our community.
Moab’s "Comfort Food" Triple-Pack item
Moab’s "Comfort Food" Triple-Pack item
Moab’s "Comfort Food" Triple-Pack item
Moab’s "Comfort Food" Triple-Pack
$25

Starting bid

Total Value: $75


Treat yourself to the ultimate Moab "Staycation" dining experience! This bundle features three of the town’s most beloved spots for classic American comfort food. Whether you want a legendary burger, a hearty grill dinner, or a nostalgic diner breakfast, this pack has it all.

What’s Included ($75 Total Value):

  • Milt's Stop & Eat ($25): Moab’s oldest restaurant! Famous for buffalo burgers and real-fruit shakes since 1954.
  • Moab Grill ($25): The go-to spot for Western-style hospitality, featuring a huge menu of steaks, burgers, and homemade pies.
  • Moab Diner ($25): A local icon on Main Street—perfect for their "world-famous" Kokopelli Chicken or a classic sundae.
Professional Family Photo Session item
Professional Family Photo Session
$65

Starting bid

Value: $200


Capture the moments that matter! This gift certificate entitles the highest bidder to a professional family photography session, perfect for updated holiday cards, milestone celebrations, or simply documenting your family’s unique story.

What’s Typically Included:

  • 30–60 Minute Session: A focused, fun-filled shoot at a beautiful local outdoor location or in-studio.
  • Professional Editing: Your best shots will be individually retouched to ensure everyone looks their absolute best
Dan Mick's Guided Jeep Tour (Up to 5 Guests) item
Dan Mick's Guided Jeep Tour (Up to 5 Guests)
$150

Starting bid

Value: $550


Experience the world-famous red rocks of Moab with the best in the business! This certificate is your ticket to an unforgettable off-road journey for a group of up to five people. Whether you’re a family of five or a group of friends, Dan Mick's Moab Jeep Tours provides a legendary backcountry adventure you’ll never forget.

What’s Included:

  • Private-Style Group Tour: Your group will ride together in one of Dan Mick's unique custom vehicles—including their one-of-a-kind "Jeepousines" designed specifically to seat five adults comfortably.
  • Iconic Trails: Tackle the legendary Hell's Revenge or opt for the scenic views of Hoorah Pass.
  • Legendary Guides: Learn from expert drivers who know every obstacle, dinosaur track, and geological secret of the Moab desert.
  • Flexible Adrenaline: Whether you want the heart-pounding "HELLS REVENGE!!!!" experience or the "Nervous Wife Special" (a gentler, scenic route), your guide will tailor the ride to your group.


Raven’s Rim Adventure Experience item
Raven’s Rim Adventure Experience
$125

Starting bid

Value: $366


Take to the skies or tackle the terrain with this generous gift card from Raven’s Rim Adventure Tours. Known for providing the most unique perspectives of Moab’s red rock fins and canyons, Raven’s Rim offers thrills you simply can't find anywhere else.

How to Use Your Credit: The winner can apply this $366.22 balance toward any of Raven’s Rim’s premier adventures, such as:

  • Zip Line Tours: Experience Moab’s only high-flying zipline course, featuring 6 heart-pounding lines that soar over desert terrain.
  • UFO (Ultimate Family Off-road) Tours: Hop into a custom off-road vehicle for a guided tour over the world-famous "fins" of the Sand Flats Recreation Area.
  • A Custom Adventure: This credit is enough to cover a full experience for multiple people, making it the ultimate family or group gift!
Aarchway Inn: 1-Night Resort Stay item
Aarchway Inn: 1-Night Resort Stay
$85

Starting bid

Value: $250


Enjoy a relaxing "staycation" or host your out-of-town guests at one of Moab’s premier independent resorts! The Aarchway Inn is perfectly situated just two miles from the entrance of Arches National Park, offering a peaceful retreat surrounded by stunning red rock buttes.

What’s Included:

  • A One-Night Stay: Valid for a comfortable, spacious room featuring high-quality bedding and modern amenities.
  • Complimentary Hot Breakfast: Start your morning with a full buffet featuring eggs, biscuits and gravy, and fresh coffee.
  • Resort Amenities: Access to their beautifulseasonal outdoor pool, oversized hot tub, fitness center, and unique "pirate ship" playground for the kids.
  • Extras: Enjoy the fire pit for stargazing, the basketball court, horseshoe pits, and secure indoor bike storage for your outdoor gear.


The Moab Brewery Gift Certificate item
The Moab Brewery Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Value: $50


Enjoy a night out at Moab’s original microbrewery! Located on the south end of town, The Moab Brewery is the go-to spot for locals and adventurers alike, known for its diverse menu, award-winning craft beers, and "Proper Spirits."

What You Can Enjoy:

  • Craft Brews & Spirits: Use your certificate toward their famous Dead Horse Ale, Rocket Bike Lager, or house-distilled spirits and cocktails.
  • Hearty Brewpub Fare: Their extensive menu features everything from fresh Gelato and Housemade Root Beer to their legendary Moab Monster Burgers, Street Style Fish Tacos, and Johnny's IPA Beer Can Chicken.
  • Family-Friendly Atmosphere: With a wide variety of options including steaks, pasta, and salads, there is something for every palate in your group.
  • Lunch or Dinner: Valid for a delicious meal at any time of day—perfect for a post-hike celebration or a casual family dinner.
Walker’s True Value Gift Card item
Walker’s True Value Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Value: $50


Get a head start on your next home improvement project or gear up for your next outdoor adventure! This $50 gift card is valid at Walker’s True Value Hardware, a locally owned Moab staple that has been serving our community with expert advice and high-quality supplies for generations.

What You Can Find:

  • Home & Garden: From premium paints and power tools to irrigation supplies and gardening essentials.
  • Outdoor Gear: Sturdy coolers, camping equipment, and hardware built to withstand the rugged Moab environment.
  • Expert Advice: Whether you’re a professional contractor or a weekend DIYer, the friendly staff at Walker's is always ready to help you find exactly what you need.
  • Local Convenience: Skip the long drive and support a downtown business that knows our desert climate inside and out.
Moab Golf Course: 18-Hole "Double Play" with Cart item
Moab Golf Course: 18-Hole "Double Play" with Cart
$50

Starting bid

Value: $152


Tee off at one of the most scenic courses in the Southwest! Tucked away in a hidden valley just south of town, the Moab Golf Course is a lush green oasis surrounded by towering red rock cliffs. Whether you're a seasoned pro or looking for a beautiful morning out, this package is a total hole-in-one.

What’s Included:

  • Two 18-Hole Green Fees: Perfect for a competitive round with a partner or two separate solo outings to work on your game.
  • Golf Cart Included: Relax and take in the stunning desert views between shots with a shared golf cart for both rounds.
  • The Course: A par-72 course famous for its challenging back-nine holes that play directly alongside the base of the red rock rim.
  • Top-Tier Facilities: The winner can also take advantage of their practice facilities and the clubhouse for a post-game refreshment.
Moab Golf Course: 18-Hole "Double Play" with Cart item
Moab Golf Course: 18-Hole "Double Play" with Cart
$50

Starting bid

Value: $152


Tee off at one of the most scenic courses in the Southwest! Tucked away in a hidden valley just south of town, the Moab Golf Course is a lush green oasis surrounded by towering red rock cliffs. Whether you're a seasoned pro or looking for a beautiful morning out, this package is a total hole-in-one.

What’s Included:

  • Two 18-Hole Green Fees: Perfect for a competitive round with a partner or two separate solo outings to work on your game.
  • Golf Cart Included: Relax and take in the stunning desert views between shots with a shared golf cart for both rounds.
  • The Course: A par-72 course famous for its challenging back-nine holes that play directly alongside the base of the red rock rim.
  • Top-Tier Facilities: The winner can also take advantage of their practice facilities and the clubhouse for a post-game refreshment.
MRAC 1-Month Individual Membership item
MRAC 1-Month Individual Membership
$35

Starting bid

Value: $71.50


Jump into fitness or dive into fun! This certificate is valid for a 1-Month Individual Inclusive Membership at theMoab Recreation & Aquatic Center. Whether you're looking to swim laps in the competition pool, hit the fitness center, or relax in the water, the MRAC is Moab’s premier destination for wellness.

What’s Included:

  • Full Access: Enjoy the indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, and locker room facilities.
  • Versatile Workouts: Perfect for swimmers, weightlifters, or those looking to try out the facility's top-tier equipment.
  • Community Hub: Located right in the heart of Moab, it’s the perfect place to stay active regardless of the weather.

Note: This membership is for one individual and is valid for one month from the date of activation.

MRAC 1-Month Family Pool Pass item
MRAC 1-Month Family Pool Pass
$45

Starting bid

Value: $93.50


The ultimate family "Staycation" starts here!

Grab a 1-Month Family Pool Pass to the Moab Recreation & Aquatic Center and turn your summer up a notch. Whether it’s morning laps, afternoon splashes, or weekend fun, the MRAC is Moab’s favorite place for families to play, train, and cool off together.

Colorado River Rafting & BBQ for 2 item
Colorado River Rafting & BBQ for 2
$160

Starting bid

Value: $321.84


The ultimate Moab "Bucket List" day!


Treat yourself to a premier full-day rafting adventure for two people with the Moab Adventure Center. This isn't just a boat ride—it’s a world-class experience through the heart of the Colorado River’s iconic red rock canyons.

The Highlight: > Enjoy a mid-day escape from the river for a BBQ lunch served at the famous Red Cliffs Lodge. Relax on the deck and take in the views before heading back out for more splashes!

What’s Included:

  • Professional guides and all necessary rafting gear.
  • A mix of scenic floating and fun whitewater rapids.
  • A full gourmet BBQ lunch at Moab’s most scenic lodge.

Note: Reservations are required. Please check the certificate for seasonal availability and booking instructions.

Lube-It Express: "The Works" Vehicle Care Bundle item
Lube-It Express: "The Works" Vehicle Care Bundle item
Lube-It Express: "The Works" Vehicle Care Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Total Value: $110.00


Give your vehicle the professional attention it deserves with "The Works" fromLube-It Express. This all-in-one bundle combines essential maintenance with a premium shine, ensuring your car is ready for your next red rock adventure.

What’s Included:

  • Full-Service Oil Change: Keep your engine running smoothly with a professional oil change, including a new filter and a multi-point safety inspection.
  • $50 Car Wash Credit: Valid for any wash service. Use it for a few "Express" washes to shake off the desert dust, or go for a full-service interior and exterior deep clean.

Item Details:

  • Location: Locally owned and operated in Moab, UT.
  • Service: Known for fast, reliable service that gets you back on the road (or the trail) in no time.
  • Condition: Certificates must be presented at the time of service.
Dewey's Restaurant & Bar Gift Certificate item
Dewey's Restaurant & Bar Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Value: $30.00


Treat yourself to a meal at one of Moab’s favorite local gathering spots.Dewey's Restaurant & Bar is known for its welcoming atmosphere, historic building, and a menu that offers something for everyone.

Grand Tire Pros: Full Tire Alignment item
Grand Tire Pros: Full Tire Alignment
$70

Starting bid

Value: $140.00

Keep your vehicle pointed in the right direction with a professional tire alignment fromGrand Tire Pros. In a place like Moab, your suspension takes a lot of heat—proper alignment is the best way to protect your investment.

Why this is a win for your car:

  • Save Your Tires: Prevents uneven wear so your tires last significantly longer.
  • Better Mileage: Reduces rolling resistance, which helps you save money at the pump.
  • Smoother Ride: Corrects steering pull and vibration for a more comfortable drive.
  • Expert Care: Handled by local professionals who understand the unique demands of desert driving.

Note: Valid at the Moab, UT location only. Please see the certificate for any vehicle-specific details or expiration dates.

Desert Thread Gift Certificate item
Desert Thread Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50.00


Tap into your creative side with a $50 gift certificate to Desert Thread. Located in the heart of Moab, this shop is a haven for fiber artists, offering a beautiful selection of high-quality yarns, embroidery supplies, and unique gifts.

What you can find:

  • Premium Fibers: A curated collection of wool, cotton, and specialty yarns perfect for your next knitting or crochet project.
  • Tools and Notions: Everything from ergonomic needles and hooks to beautiful project bags and accessories.
  • Local Inspiration: Whether you are an expert crafter or looking to start a new hobby, the friendly and knowledgeable staff can help you find exactly what you need.

Note: Please check the certificate for any expiration dates or specific terms of use.

Moab Bistro Bundle item
Moab Bistro Bundle item
Moab Bistro Bundle
$35

Starting bid

Total Value: $75.00


Fuel your adventures and satisfy your sweet tooth with the ultimate Moab bistro experience! This $100 bundle features two of the most popular spots in town for fresh eats and artisan treats.

What’s Included:

  • Sweet Cravings Bakery + Bistro ($50): Known for their "biscuit exploded with awesomeness" and trail-ready "Grab & Go" lunches. It’s the perfect stop for a hearty pre-hike meal or a delicious wrap to enjoy in the National Parks.
  • Gelateria & Espresso Bar ($25): A gift card for Moab’s premier destination for small-batch Italian gelato and expertly crafted espresso. Enjoy a refreshing post-hike treat or a morning pick-me-up.
Gravel Pit Lanes: Bowling & Shoes for the Crew item
Gravel Pit Lanes: Bowling & Shoes for the Crew
$30

Starting bid

Value: $55.00 + 6 Shoe Rentals


Head over to Gravel Pit Lanes for a classic night of strikes, spares, and local fun. This package is specifically designed to get your group on the lanes with everything you need to play.

Moab "Cool Down" Duo: Artisan Gelato & Tropical Health Bowls item
Moab "Cool Down" Duo: Artisan Gelato & Tropical Health Bowls item
Moab "Cool Down" Duo: Artisan Gelato & Tropical Health Bowls
$25

Starting bid

Total Value: $45

Beat the desert heat with this refreshing double-pack! Whether you're looking for a nutrient-packed superfood bowl or a decadent Italian treat, this bundle offers the best of Moab’s "cool" food scene.

What’s Included:

  • Desert & Tropics Health Bar ($20 Gift Card): Refresh and refuel with a thick, flavorful açaí smoothie or a signature "Loaded Toast" on artisan sourdough. Known for using fresh ingredients without extra ice filler, it's the ultimate clean fuel for your Moab adventures.
  • Gelateria & Espresso Bar ($25 Gift Card): Indulge in small-batch, handcrafted Italian gelato. Known for its authentic flavors and cozy atmosphere, it's the perfect post-hike reward or evening wind-down.
Main Street Minerals & Beads (GJ) Gift Certificate item
Main Street Minerals & Beads (GJ) Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Value: $40.00


Take a scenic trip to downtown Grand Junction and explore the treasures at Main Street Minerals & Beads. This long-standing shop is a favorite for collectors and creators alike, offering a massive variety of earth-made wonders.

Gelateria & Espresso Bar $25 Gift Certificate item
Gelateria & Espresso Bar $25 Gift Certificate
$12

Starting bid

Value: $25.00


Indulge in a taste of Italy right here in the desert! Gelateria & Espresso Bar is a beloved local gem in Moab, known for small-batch treats and a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Bananas Fun Park: The "Ultimate Adventure" 30-Pack item
Bananas Fun Park: The "Ultimate Adventure" 30-Pack item
Bananas Fun Park: The "Ultimate Adventure" 30-Pack
$120

Starting bid

Value: $270


GO BANANAS! with the most flexible entertainment package in the auction! This "Ultimate Adventure" bundle includes thirty (30) "One Free Attraction" passes toBananas Fun Parkin Grand Junction.

With 30 passes, you are set for the entire season. Use them for a massive group outing, a birthday celebration, or keep a family of four entertained for over seven separate visits!

Your 30-Pass collection includes 6 tickets for each of these 5 epic attractions:

  • Go-Karts: Speed through the "Thunder Road" slick track.
  • Lazer Tag: Multi-level tactical fun in the arena.
  • Bumper Boats: The ultimate way to cool off (seasonal).
  • Inflatapark: 6,000 square feet of massive bounce obstacles.
  • Mini-Golf: 18 holes of classic competition.

Item Details:

  • Quantity: 30 Total Vouchers (6 of each attraction).
  • Location: Grand Junction, CO.
  • Best Use: High-value gift for large families or anyone planning a party!
Desert Power Yoga: 3-Class "Find Your Flow" Pass item
Desert Power Yoga: 3-Class "Find Your Flow" Pass
$20

Starting bid

Value: $48.00


Elevate your practice and find your center with this 3-Class Pass to Desert Power Yoga. Located in the heart of Moab, this studio provides a welcoming space to build strength, flexibility, and mindfulness.

What’s Included:

  • 3 Full Yoga Classes: Valid for any regularly scheduled class on their calendar.
  • Variety of Styles: From high-energy Power Vinyasa to calming Restorative sessions, there is a class for every mood and goal.
  • Expert Instruction: Their talented teachers provide modifications for all levels, making this perfect for both beginners and experienced practitioners.

Item Details:

  • Location: 500 W #3, Moab, UT.
The Moab "Sweet Treat" Duo: Diner Shakes & Artisan Gelato item
The Moab "Sweet Treat" Duo: Diner Shakes & Artisan Gelato item
The Moab "Sweet Treat" Duo: Diner Shakes & Artisan Gelato
$25

Starting bid

Total Value: $50


The ultimate prize for the sweet tooth in your family! This bundle brings together two of Moab's most famous spots for cold, creamy treats. Whether you prefer a nostalgic American milkshake or authentic Italian gelato, this item has you covered.

What’s Included:

  • Moab Diner ($25 Gift Card): Famous for their old-fashioned soda fountain, the Diner is the go-to spot for thick, creamy milkshakes and malts.
  • Gelateria & Espresso Bar ($25 Gift Card): Experience small-batch, handcrafted Italian gelato. With rotating seasonal flavors and a perfect espresso bar, it’s a refined desert indulgence.
Pablo’s Pizza: "Downtown GJ Lunch" Bundle item
Pablo’s Pizza: "Downtown GJ Lunch" Bundle item
Pablo’s Pizza: "Downtown GJ Lunch" Bundle item
Pablo’s Pizza: "Downtown GJ Lunch" Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Total Value: $20


Planning a trip to Grand Junction? Make lunch easy with a visit to a local favorite! Pablo’s Pizza is a staple of the downtown dining scene, known for its "from-scratch" philosophy and incredibly creative topping combinations. Whether you want a classic pepperoni or something adventurous, Pablo's delivers the best artisan crust in the valley.


The Goat & Clover: Authentic Irish Pub item
The Goat & Clover: Authentic Irish Pub
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25.00


Experience the warm hospitality of an authentic Irish Tavern right in the heart of Grand Junction! The Goat and Clover Tavern is a local favorite known for its cozy atmosphere, extensive selection of import draughts, and "from-scratch" kitchen that elevates classic pub fare.

Whether you're stopping in for a hearty dinner after a day of travel or looking for a lively spot to enjoy a drink, this $25 gift card is your ticket to a great evening.

Moab’s "Ultimate Shake-Off" Duo item
Moab’s "Ultimate Shake-Off" Duo item
Moab’s "Ultimate Shake-Off" Duo
$20

Starting bid

Total Value: $50.00

The debate has lasted for decades: Who has the best shake in Moab? Now, you can decide for yourself! This bundle features $50 in value to the two most iconic, long-standing diners in town, both famous for their legendary milkshakes and malts.

What’s Included ($50 Total Value):

  • Milt's Stop & Eat ($25): Moab’s oldest restaurant (est. 1954). Milt's is a local cult favorite for their real-fruit shakes and buffalo burgers. Try the "Oreo" or the "Fresh Peach" (seasonal) for a true taste of history.
  • Moab Diner ($25): A Main Street staple since the '60s. Known for their thick, creamy shakes and old-fashioned soda fountain vibes. Pro tip: pair your shake with their famous Kokopelli Chicken!
"Trekking the National Parks" Board Game item
"Trekking the National Parks" Board Game
$25

Starting bid

Total Value: $50


Experience the beauty and history of the U.S. National Parks from your own home! This award-winning game was created by a family who traveled to every single national park. It’s easy to learn, fun for all ages, and features stunning photography of America’s most iconic landscapes.

  • Perfect For: Family game nights, educators, and outdoor enthusiasts.
Slumberkins "Otter" & Desert Wild Leather Tag Set item
Slumberkins "Otter" & Desert Wild Leather Tag Set
$25

Starting bid

Total Value: $48

This sweet set is designed to nurture a child's emotional growth.


What’s Included:

  • Slumberkins "Otter" Connection Set: Includes a soft, cuddly Otter Snuggler and the matching board books.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!