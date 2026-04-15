Steward Moab

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Steward Moab

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Moab Human Waste Initiative Sponsorship

Sparkle Sponsor item
Sparkle Sponsor
$5,000

The premier level. Includes logo placement on the Moab Human Waste Initiative and Steward Moab homepage, four promoted social media features, front page logo placement on OHV Waste Kits, recognized sponsorship on 1,000 Wag Bags, and 2,000 "I packed out my poop" stickers with recognized sponsorship.

Remove Sponsor item
Remove Sponsor
$2,500

Includes logo placement on the Moab Human Waste Initiative and Steward Moab homepage, four social media features, front page logo placement on OHV Waste Kits, recognized sponsorship on 500 Wag Bags, and 1,000 "I packed out my poop" stickers with recognized sponsorship.

Squat Sponsor item
Squat Sponsor
$1,000

Includes logo placement on the Human Waste Initiative, two social media features, back page logo placement on OHV Waste Kits, recognized sponsorship on 500 Wag Bags, and 500 "I packed out my poop" stickers with recognized sponsorship.

Flush Sponsor item
Flush Sponsor
$500

Entry level. Includes logo placement on the Human Waste Initiative, one social media feature, back page logo placement on OHV Waste Kits, and recognized sponsorship on 250 Wag Bags.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!