Moab Human Waste Initiative Sponsorship

About this shop
The premier level. Includes logo placement on the Moab Human Waste Initiative and Steward Moab homepage, four promoted social media features, front page logo placement on OHV Waste Kits, recognized sponsorship on 1,000 Wag Bags, and 2,000 "I packed out my poop" stickers with recognized sponsorship.
Includes logo placement on the Moab Human Waste Initiative and Steward Moab homepage, four social media features, front page logo placement on OHV Waste Kits, recognized sponsorship on 500 Wag Bags, and 1,000 "I packed out my poop" stickers with recognized sponsorship.
Includes logo placement on the Human Waste Initiative, two social media features, back page logo placement on OHV Waste Kits, recognized sponsorship on 500 Wag Bags, and 500 "I packed out my poop" stickers with recognized sponsorship.
Entry level. Includes logo placement on the Human Waste Initiative, one social media feature, back page logo placement on OHV Waste Kits, and recognized sponsorship on 250 Wag Bags.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!