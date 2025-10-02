Festival Artistic Director and violinist Tessa Lark, GRAMMY-winning clarinetist Mark Dover, and From the Top host and pianist Peter Dugan bring their exuberant artistry to Moab for a festive concert in a cozy, decorated Star Hall featuring jazz to holiday classics like Louis Armstrong's Cool Yule.
Festival Artistic Director and violinist Tessa Lark, GRAMMY-winning clarinetist Mark Dover, and From the Top host and pianist Peter Dugan bring their exuberant artistry to Moab for a festive concert in a cozy, decorated Star Hall featuring jazz to holiday classics like Louis Armstrong's Cool Yule.
*Student Admission (12-18)*
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing