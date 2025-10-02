Cool Yule

159 E Center St

Moab, UT 84532, USA

General Admission
$25

Festival Artistic Director and violinist Tessa Lark, GRAMMY-winning clarinetist Mark Dover, and From the Top host and pianist Peter Dugan bring their exuberant artistry to Moab for a festive concert in a cozy, decorated Star Hall featuring jazz to holiday classics like Louis Armstrong's Cool Yule.

Student Admission (12-18)
$10

Festival Artistic Director and violinist Tessa Lark, GRAMMY-winning clarinetist Mark Dover, and From the Top host and pianist Peter Dugan bring their exuberant artistry to Moab for a festive concert in a cozy, decorated Star Hall featuring jazz to holiday classics like Louis Armstrong's Cool Yule.

*Student Admission (12-18)*

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing