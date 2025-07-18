Moab Rocks Community Radio's Shop

Offered by
Desert Heat Meets Skull-Splitting Rock.
Turn it up and wear it loud with our Skully tee — a killer design featuring the Moab Rocks skull logo front and center. This ain’t your average souvenir shirt. It’s a badge of honor for those who live loud, love local, and keep real rock alive.
Whether you're moshing at a canyon campfire or repping Moab from miles away, this shirt screams community, rebellion, and radio that doesn’t play by the rules.
Stick It Loud. Stick It Proud.
Show the world you ride with the rebels of the red rocks. Our Skully Die Cut Sticker features the Moab Rocks skull logo — fierce, iconic, and ready to rock wherever you slap it.
Perfect for your guitar case, water bottle, laptop, bumper, or anything else that needs a serious dose of attitude.
Every sticker helps fuel the music and support Moab Rocks Community Radio — your not-so-average station bringing real rock to the airwaves and beyond.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!