Moab Rocks Community Radio's Shop

Desert Heat Meets Skull-Splitting Rock.





Turn it up and wear it loud with our Skully tee — a killer design featuring the Moab Rocks skull logo front and center. This ain’t your average souvenir shirt. It’s a badge of honor for those who live loud, love local, and keep real rock alive.

Features:

Bold Skully graphic — designed to melt faces and turn heads

Ultra-soft cotton blend — built for comfort whether you're on the trail or at the show

Unisex fit — perfect for every rocker in the desert

Printed locally in Moab, Utah by Wild Ink. Visit them online https://www.wildinkshop.com/

Whether you're moshing at a canyon campfire or repping Moab from miles away, this shirt screams community, rebellion, and radio that doesn’t play by the rules.