Moab Rocks Community Radio's Shop

Moab Rocks Skully T-shirt item
Moab Rocks Skully T-shirt
$30

Desert Heat Meets Skull-Splitting Rock.


Turn it up and wear it loud with our Skully tee — a killer design featuring the Moab Rocks skull logo front and center. This ain’t your average souvenir shirt. It’s a badge of honor for those who live loud, love local, and keep real rock alive.

Features:

  • Bold Skully graphic — designed to melt faces and turn heads
  • Ultra-soft cotton blend — built for comfort whether you're on the trail or at the show
  • Unisex fit — perfect for every rocker in the desert
  • Printed locally in Moab, Utah by Wild Ink. Visit them online https://www.wildinkshop.com/

Whether you're moshing at a canyon campfire or repping Moab from miles away, this shirt screams community, rebellion, and radio that doesn’t play by the rules.

Moab Rocks Skully Sticker item
Moab Rocks Skully Sticker
$2

Stick It Loud. Stick It Proud.


Show the world you ride with the rebels of the red rocks. Our Skully Die Cut Sticker features the Moab Rocks skull logo — fierce, iconic, and ready to rock wherever you slap it.


Perfect for your guitar case, water bottle, laptop, bumper, or anything else that needs a serious dose of attitude.

Details:

  • Durable, weather-resistant vinyl
  • Precision die cut around the Skully design
  • Approx. 3"x3" of pure rock 'n' roll
  • Made to last through desert dust, road trips, and late-night jams

Every sticker helps fuel the music and support Moab Rocks Community Radio — your not-so-average station bringing real rock to the airwaves and beyond.

