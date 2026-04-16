Massachusetts Organization of African Descendants

Offered by

Massachusetts Organization of African Descendants

About the memberships

MOAD's Memberships

Non-Profit or Ethnic Association Membership
$170

Valid until April 27, 2027

(1–2 people) Special rates for 501c3 non-profit organizations or starting non-profit.

Available until Jun 1
Corporate Membership (3+ people)
$200

Valid until April 27, 2027

Corporate Membership (3+ people). For established Business, Realty/Law Firm, and Professional Associations.

Individual Membership (1–2 people)
$250

Valid until April 27, 2027

Perfect for sole proprietors or small teams ($250/ year).

Youth Membership ($25/ year)
$25

Valid until April 27, 2027

This Membership grants your organization the following benefits:

A person who is below 18 years and above 18 years and satisfies the membership criteria as enumerated in this Bylaws.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!