MOAD's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 27, 2027
(1–2 people) Special rates for 501c3 non-profit organizations or starting non-profit.
Valid until April 27, 2027
Valid until April 27, 2027
Perfect for sole proprietors or small teams ($250/ year).
Valid until April 27, 2027
This Membership grants your organization the following benefits:
A person who is below 18 years and above 18 years and satisfies the membership criteria as enumerated in this Bylaws.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!