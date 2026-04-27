About this event
Rockledge, FL 32955
Non refundable registration fee holds your child's spot in camp
Take one more thing off your plate with our optional bagged lunch program, available for $10 per day and provided by our partner, The Catered Dish. Each lunch includes:
• Sandwich
• Chips
• Fruit
• Cookie
• Juice or water
A simple, complete meal so your performer is fueled and ready, without you having to plan or pack it.
Tuition Includes:
• 3.5 week camp
• Your child’s costume for the production
• A Digital Headshot & Show Images
Optional Add-On:
• Bagged lunch available for $10 per day
-Includes sandwich, chips, fruit, and a cookie
** Provided by The Catered Dish
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