Foundry Theatre Collective

Hosted by

Foundry Theatre Collective

About this event

MOANA Jr.

1535 Cogswell St Unit D-28

Rockledge, FL 32955

Registration Fee
$25

Non refundable registration fee holds your child's spot in camp


Bagged Lunch Package
$150

Take one more thing off your plate with our optional bagged lunch program, available for $10 per day and provided by our partner, The Catered Dish. Each lunch includes:


• Sandwich
• Chips
• Fruit
• Cookie
• Juice or water


A simple, complete meal so your performer is fueled and ready, without you having to plan or pack it.

Camp Tuition
$450

Tuition Includes:


• 3.5 week camp

• Your child’s costume for the production

• A Digital Headshot & Show Images


Optional Add-On:


• Bagged lunch available for $10 per day
-Includes sandwich, chips, fruit, and a cookie
** Provided by The Catered Dish

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