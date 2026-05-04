Moana Jr. Volunteer

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About this event
Volunteers will help move, assemble, and secure set pieces and props, handle load-in/load-out tasks. Expect physical work, setting up tables, organizing costumes, steaming costumes, and much more!
Clean-up crew will clear and pack props, strike and store set pieces, sweep and tidy the stage and backstage areas, and dispose of trash and recyclables. Expect physical tasks.
Responsibilities include setting up the display before the performance, welcoming and assisting guests with purchases before the show, managing sales during intermission, and continuing service after the performance concludes. This role requires a friendly, organized individual who enjoys interacting with families and helping make the event extra special for our performers.
Responsibilities include setting up auction items and bid sheets prior to the event, welcoming guests and explaining how the auction works, monitoring bids during the show and intermission, and assisting with closing out the auction and distributing items to winners after the performance. This role is ideal for someone who is organized, attentive, and enjoys engaging with guests while supporting our fundraising efforts.
The Ticket Scans & Sales Volunteer is the first point of contact for guests attending our Show. Responsibilities include greeting attendees, scanning pre-purchased tickets, assisting with will-call, and selling tickets at the door as needed. Before the Show Only!!
The Student Check-In & Check-Out Volunteer ensures a safe and organized process for all performers during our Show. Responsibilities include checking students in upon arrival, confirming attendance, and directing them to their designated areas. After the performance, this volunteer helps coordinate an orderly check-out process, ensuring each student is released to an authorized parent or guardian. Before and After the Show Only.
The Runner Volunteer provides flexible, on-the-go support to ensure everything runs smoothly during our Spring Show. Responsibilities include handling last-minute errands such as picking up forgotten items, transporting supplies, grabbing refreshments, or assisting with any immediate needs that arise before and during the performance.
The Floater Volunteer provides general support across all areas of the Show, stepping in wherever help is needed most. Responsibilities may include assisting at the front of house, helping backstage, supporting check-in/check-out, or covering short breaks for other volunteers.
The Concessions Volunteer assists with the sale of snacks and beverages during our Show. Responsibilities include setting up the concessions area, greeting and serving guests, handling transactions, restocking items, and keeping the space clean and organized. Volunteers will work before the show and during intermission.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!