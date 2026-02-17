Mobile Art Studio - Alma Thomas

In this 90–120 minute session, students (grades K–6) will:

• Learn about Alma Thomas and her contribution to contemporary art

• Explore how repetition and color create movement and emotion

• Experiment with brush techniques and color combinations

• Create their own abstract painting inspired by nature and personal expression

This is more than a craft activity.

Mobile Art Studio is designed to build creativity, confidence, and critical thinking through meaningful artist-focused learning.

All materials are provided. No prior art experience is necessary.