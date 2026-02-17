Mobile Art Studio - Alma Thomas

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About this event
In this 90–120 minute session, students (grades K–6) will:
• Learn about Alma Thomas and her contribution to contemporary art
• Explore how repetition and color create movement and emotion
• Experiment with brush techniques and color combinations
• Create their own abstract painting inspired by nature and personal expression
This is more than a craft activity.
Mobile Art Studio is designed to build creativity, confidence, and critical thinking through meaningful artist-focused learning.
All materials are provided. No prior art experience is necessary.
$
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