Mobile Initiative Incorporated's 2024 Holiday Fundraiser
Shelf on the Elf Raffle Game
$2
Get ready for some holiday fun with Shelf on the Elf! In this spirited showdown, Melissa, our Board Chair, and Jacob, our Executive Director, will face off by answering—or dodging—your questions. For every ticket you purchase, you’ll get to submit a question that could be chosen during the game. Melissa and Jacob will take turns tackling your clever, tricky, or hilarious questions—or taking a drink to avoid them! The player who answers the most questions wins the game, and the four questions asked to the winner will decide our four lucky raffle winners—each receiving a $25 Taco Mama gift card. Don’t miss your chance to join the fun and claim a delicious prize!
Evaluation of this prize is $25 each, $100 total, and a lot of fun!
Cammie's Old Dutch Ice Cream for a Year!
$5
If you love Cammie's Old Dutch Ice Cream, then this sweet raffle prize is the treat for you! Cammie's Old Dutch Ice Cream is offering a certificate that entitles the winner to one free half-gallon of ice cream every month for a year! Take advantage of this opportunity for an entire year of indulgence, savoring the rich and creamy flavors Cammie's Old Dutch is known for. From classic favorites to unique twists, there’s something for every ice cream lover to enjoy each month. Don't miss your chance to win this delicious prize!
Evaluation of this prize is $108.
Starbucks Coffee Lover’s Basket
$5
Discover the ultimate at-home coffee experience with this thoughtfully curated Starbucks gift basket, generously donated by one of our dedicated board members, Gaven Holmes. Featuring a sleek French press, a premium milk frother for crafting lattes, and a delightful selection of Starbucks coffee blends, this basket has everything you need to brew the perfect cup. Tea lovers will appreciate the tin of Harney & Sons Earl Grey Tea, while two stylish tumblers complete the set for sipping in elegance.
Presented in a chic, reusable basket, this collection combines luxury and comfort to elevate your daily coffee or tea ritual. Don’t miss the chance to bring this one-of-a-kind gift set home and turn your mornings into moments of bliss!
Evaluation of this prize is $120.
Score Big with Topgolf!
$5
Get ready for Food. Fun. Golf. with this exciting raffle prize! Topgolf has generously donated two $50 gift certificates, perfect for a day filled with delicious bites, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just looking to have a blast with friends, these gift cards are your ticket to an amazing experience. With two separate draws, you’ll have double the chance to win! Don’t miss out—grab your raffle tickets now and take a swing at victory!
Evaluation of this prize is $50 each, $100 total.
Gear Up for Adventure with This Cooler Pack Backpack!
$5
Donated by the Alabama Power Foundation, this cooler pack backpack is your perfect companion for outdoor adventures or tailgating parties! Packed with two stainless steel travel mugs to keep your drinks just right, an all-purpose weather radio and portable phone charger to stay connected no matter where you are, and a selection of handy desk toys like a fidget popper, chapstick, mints, and a small notebook to keep you refreshed and ready for anything. Whether you're hitting the road or heading to your favorite game, this prize has all the essentials. Don't miss your chance to win it—grab your tickets now and make your next adventure even better!
Evaluation of this prize is $163.
Moe's Original BBQ Basket
$5
Indulge in the smoky, soulful flavors of Moe’s Original BBQ with this delectable raffle prize! Featuring $50 in dining certificates and a comfortable Moe’s T-shirt (Large), this package is perfect for BBQ lovers who appreciate Southern hospitality and mouthwatering, made-from-scratch dishes. Known for their award-winning meats, soulful sides, and legendary recipes passed down through generations, Moe’s serves up a true Southern soul food revival.
Take your chance to savor this culinary experience while supporting our Holiday Fundraiser—your taste buds will thank you!
Evaluation of this prize is $85
Sweeten Your Day with Guncles Gluten Free!
$5
Win one of five $50 gift cards to Guncles Gluten Free, proudly earning top honors in USA TODAY's "10 Best Gluten Free Bakery" for 2024! Whether you’re gluten-free or just love incredible baked goods, Guncles has something for everyone. Indulge in their famous chocolate chip toffee cookies or savor a decadent cinnamon roll—hands down the best you’ll ever taste. Guncles’ gluten-free treats are made with organic ingredients and a commitment to quality in every bite. Each gift card will be drawn separately, giving you five chances to experience their award-winning creations!
Evaluation of this prize is $50 each, $250 total.
Relax, Renew, and Radiate with Hand & Stone!
$5
Indulge in ultimate self-care with a gift card for one 50-minute Swedish massage or one classic facial, generously donated by Hand & Stone. Whether you're seeking deep relaxation, stress relief, or glowing skin, this prize is your ticket to tranquility. Experience the soothing touch of expert massage therapists or the revitalizing care of licensed estheticians, all in a serene spa environment. With two chances to win, don’t miss out—grab your raffle tickets today and treat yourself or someone special to the gift of pure bliss!
Evaluation of this prize is $130 each, $260 total.
Behind the Brews: Braided River Tour & Tasting Experience
$5
Celebrate the spirit of the Gulf Coast with this exclusive offering from Braided River Brewing Company, Mobile’s beloved brewery known for beers that pair perfectly with our region’s best beaches, rivers, and adventures. The winner of this extraordinary prize will enjoy a guided Tour and Tasting Experience, where you’ll uncover the art of brewing while savoring the flavors of Braided River’s finest craft beers.
From learning about the brewing process to sampling a hand-selected flight of four brews, this experience is a toast to lazy afternoons, unforgettable adventures, and the friends that make them memorable. To sweeten the deal, you’ll also receive a $50 gift card to further enjoy the brewery’s offerings, making this package the perfect way to explore and connect with Mobile’s craft beer culture.
Whether you’re a beer connoisseur or simply looking to enjoy a unique and flavorful outing, this prize is your ticket to a one-of-a-kind experience in Mobile. Don’t miss your chance to sip, savor, and celebrate local with Braided River—enter the raffle today!
Evaluation of this prize is $150.
A Coastal Treasure: Oyster Shell Christmas Ornament
$10
Add a touch of handmade elegance to your holiday décor with this stunning Christmas ornament, crafted from a gleaming oyster shell by one of our talented board members, Laury Rowland. This one-of-a-kind piece captures the beauty of coastal artistry, featuring a golden tree adorned with pearls and topped with a delicate starfish, perfect for bringing seaside charm to your Christmas tree.
Laury has generously donated several handmade creations to our event, each being raffled or auctioned separately, making this ornament an exclusive piece of her remarkable craftsmanship.
Don't miss your chance to win this beautiful work of art—get your raffle tickets today for the chance to make your holidays shine with a little coastal magic!
Evaluation of this prize is $45
Timeless Creations: Handmade Nativity Ornaments
$10
Celebrate the true spirit of the season with these beautifully handcrafted nativity ornaments by Laury Rowland, one of our talented board members. Each ornament is uniquely designed on a shimmering oyster shell, featuring a lovingly detailed nativity scene complete with Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus, and angelic touches. Finished with gold accents and bead embellishments, these ornaments bring timeless beauty and meaning to your holiday decorations.
Laury’s creations are true works of art, and this set will be raffled off in three separate pulls, giving you three chances to own one of these exquisite pieces.
Bring home a reminder of the season’s joy and wonder—purchase your raffle tickets today and add a handmade treasure to your collection!
Evaluation of this prize is $25 each, $75 total.
Mardi Gras Opulence: Oyster Shell Ornaments
$10
Celebrate the vibrant spirit of Mardi Gras with this dazzling set of three handcrafted oyster shell ornaments by our talented board member, Laury Rowland. Each ornament is adorned with iconic Mardi Gras symbols, including shimmering fleur-de-lis, theatrical masks, and festive confetti, all in the signature colors of purple, green, and gold. Framed with gilded edges and accented with sparkling beads, these ornaments capture the joy and grandeur of Mobile’s favorite season.
This exclusive set will be raffled as one remarkable prize, making it the perfect addition to your Mardi Gras celebrations or a stunning way to elevate your holiday decor.
Don't miss your chance to add a touch of Mardi Gras elegance to your festivities—purchase your raffle tickets today and make this festive treasure yours!
Evaluation of this prize is $65.
