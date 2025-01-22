Mobile Shinto Shrine

International supporters, please consider adding this tier to help cover shipping costs, as we do not profit off of some of these items due to shipping. Thank you for your support!
LA Wildfire Collaboration
For each donation, we will give a bilingual Japanese Traditions book and a bilingual Japanese Traditions Coloring book to LA Wildfire Victims.
The Shrine in collaboration with our printer, SpinnPrint.com, will cover all printing costs and deliver the books to refugee sites or mailed to school district. You can select the option to have your name handwritten by Rev. Izumi on the back of the books. Limited to 50 entries.
Saisen 1
Exclusive Omamori Sticker: Not available anywhere else! You can put it on any of your personal items. It is blessed for bringing good luck and happiness, safety, success in businesses, careers, and good health.
The Omamori Stickers are limited, we only have 50 in this package. Get it before we run out!
Saisen 2
Exclusive Omamori Sticker, Blessed Japanese herbal tea (5 pack, assorted flavors), and our "Ōharae-no-kotoba" handbook:
This handbook includes instructions for basic praying methods, Principles of Living with Reverence, and several prayers. Blessed tea is all non-caffeine.
The Omamori Stickers are limited, we only have 20 in this package. Get it before we run out!
If you’re outside of the U.S., please add International Shipping to your cart to cover shipping costs, thank you!
Saisen 3
Exclusive Omamori Sticker, Japanese herbal tea (5 pack, assorted flavors), Ōharae Handbook & Japanese Traditions coloring book:
The traditions coloring book is a great guidebook for beginners of Shinto for all ages. Through this book, people are encouraged to develop respect and appreciation for nature, objects, and other people, as well as learn greetings and manners.
The Omamori Stickers are limited, we only have 20 in this package. Get it before we run out!
If you’re outside of the U.S., please add International Shipping to your cart to cover shipping costs, thank you!
Saisen 4
Special Torii shaped Omamori, Japanese herbal tea (5 pack, assorted flavors), Ōharae Handbook & Paper Omigoromo:
The Torii shaped Omamori is especially given out for exclusive events, and it's limited! Get it to avoid missing this beautiful Omamori!
Omigoromo are worn during ceremonies by attendees/participants.
Shusse Tegata 1
Special Magatama charm necklace. In Japanese mythology, Kami-sama wore Magatama jewelry. This famous agate is produced in the Izumo region, it’s also where our parent shrine is!
To know more about Magatama, please visit https://shintoinari.org/qa/magatama/
Shusse Tegata 2
Get your name or business on a Japanese lantern: we will put your name on a lantern that is displayed at the on-site Matsuri event. It will provide advertisement and bring good fortune your way!
Shusse Tegata 3
Get two for half of one! Two Japanese lanterns with your name on: we will put your name on two of the lanterns that are displayed at the on-site Matsuri event. It will provide more advertisements and bring good fortune your way!
Shusse Tegata 4
A red banner with your name on it!!
We will put your name on (1) large banner that is displayed at the Matsuri event. It will provide advertisement and bring good fortune your way!
Torii Tegata
Your name (or business name) on the torii!
We will put your name on the Torii gate that is displayed at the entrance to the on-site Matsuri event. It will provide strong advertisement and bring good fortunes your way!
A torii gate, is posted at the front as an entrance to a sacred site. Your name is on the front for everyone to see! It is good to advertise your business and bring good fortune your way!
