Mobile Shinto Shrine

Exclusive Omamori Sticker, Japanese herbal tea (5 pack, assorted flavors), Ōharae Handbook & Japanese Traditions coloring book: The traditions coloring book is a great guidebook for beginners of Shinto for all ages. Through this book, people are encouraged to develop respect and appreciation for nature, objects, and other people, as well as learn greetings and manners. The Omamori Stickers are limited, we only have 20 in this package. Get it before we run out! If you’re outside of the U.S., please add International Shipping to your cart to cover shipping costs, thank you!

Exclusive Omamori Sticker, Japanese herbal tea (5 pack, assorted flavors), Ōharae Handbook & Japanese Traditions coloring book: The traditions coloring book is a great guidebook for beginners of Shinto for all ages. Through this book, people are encouraged to develop respect and appreciation for nature, objects, and other people, as well as learn greetings and manners. The Omamori Stickers are limited, we only have 20 in this package. Get it before we run out! If you’re outside of the U.S., please add International Shipping to your cart to cover shipping costs, thank you!

More details...