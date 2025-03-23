Event final payment - Human Kind

Event Date: May 2, 2025 Event Time: ice-cream at 2:30-3:30 Event Address/Set Up Details: 300 Lucado Place|Lynchburg, VA 24504 - Conference Room @ The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. Please note: set up will most likely be indoors, in the back of the same room with the speaker portion of the event will be. Event Name/Company Name: Humankind Contact Phone: You can put mine: 865-441-8409 Size/Number of Ice Creams: 100 x ($3.83) Sundae Bar for 100 (+$50) Tax Exempt Paid deposit of 216.50 (CHANGE TO 90 ICE CREAMS) =344.70 +$50 sundae bar NEW TOTAL: $394.70 Remaining balance: $178.20

Event Date: May 2, 2025 Event Time: ice-cream at 2:30-3:30 Event Address/Set Up Details: 300 Lucado Place|Lynchburg, VA 24504 - Conference Room @ The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. Please note: set up will most likely be indoors, in the back of the same room with the speaker portion of the event will be. Event Name/Company Name: Humankind Contact Phone: You can put mine: 865-441-8409 Size/Number of Ice Creams: 100 x ($3.83) Sundae Bar for 100 (+$50) Tax Exempt Paid deposit of 216.50 (CHANGE TO 90 ICE CREAMS) =344.70 +$50 sundae bar NEW TOTAL: $394.70 Remaining balance: $178.20

More details...