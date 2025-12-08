Hosted by

Mobile Whinnies Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Mobile Whinnies Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2 Ainsworth Rd, Winchester, MA 01890, USA

My Little Pony: Sunny's Playset Reveal item
My Little Pony: Sunny's Playset Reveal
$120

Starting bid

This deluxe playset features Sunny from the My Little Pony series. 25 inches tall this deluxe toy transforms from Sunny into a pony playset with rooms, disco theater, kitchen, bedroom, and even pool with slide for the ponies to play in. Hours of fun!

PonyCycle: Brown (ages 4-7) item
PonyCycle: Brown (ages 4-7)
$300

Starting bid

A hit with kids! This is an actual ride-on horse toy! Have kids giddy up on this mechanical horse as it glides around the room or down the road. Even mimics real riding! Beautiful and soft. Everyone will ask: "Hey, they is so cool! What are they riding?!"

PonyCycle: Purple Unicorn (ages 4-7) item
PonyCycle: Purple Unicorn (ages 4-7)
$270

Starting bid

Add some magic this holiday season! This purple unicorn from the PonyCycle series is perfect for kiddos to ride ages 4-7 years old. Soft coat, lovely purple mane/tail, and beautiful purple glitter saddle pad. Sure to bring big smiles!

PonyCycle: Pink Unicorn (ages 3-4) item
PonyCycle: Pink Unicorn (ages 3-4)
$240

Starting bid

This PonyCycle is perfectly sized for those younger riders - ages 3-4. Start them off on their very own horse to ride at home and down the road. Great to pet, feed pretend carrots, and groom as well. Add magic to this holiday season!

Schleich Horse Club: Horse, Rider and Stall item
Schleich Horse Club: Horse, Rider and Stall
$30

Starting bid

Schleich is well known in the horse toy world for top quality. Delight your little one with this beautiful horse stall set complete with horse and posable rider!

MyLittlePony Hoodie: Pinkie Pie (ages 5-6) item
MyLittlePony Hoodie: Pinkie Pie (ages 5-6)
$30

Starting bid

Transform your little one into "Pinkie Pie", the fun-loving pony from My Little Pony who loves to laugh and be silly! The hoodie makes the dress up magic complete with horse ears and pink frilled mane. She's the pony that makes everyone smile!

Schleich Horse Club: Trailer, Truck, Horse and Rider item
Schleich Horse Club: Trailer, Truck, Horse and Rider
$80

Starting bid

Your kiddo can send their horse and rider off on adventures with this truck and trailer set. Load up the horse (included), place on their blanket, and load them into the trailer. Rider action figure included as well as cute transport truck!

Barbie Doll & Horse Toy Set item
Barbie Doll & Horse Toy Set
$50

Starting bid

It's a Barbie adventure with Barbie doll and horse included. This horse is ready to go with saddle, bridle and reins. Pairs perfectly with Barbie in her riding outfit.

Barbie Chelsea Doll and Horse Set item
Barbie Chelsea Doll and Horse Set
$30

Starting bid

Meet Barbie's younger sister Chelsea! She loves horses too and has her own pony to ride on adventures.

MAGNA-TILES Farm Set item
MAGNA-TILES Farm Set
$50

Starting bid

Does your kiddo love to build? Then this is for them! MAGNA-TILE blocks are incredibly fun to stick together (magnetically) and build with into fun new creations time and time again. Complete with farm animals including horse!

LEGO Friends Horse and Pony Trailer Playset item
LEGO Friends Horse and Pony Trailer Playset
$25

Starting bid

Calling all LEGO builders! This one is for you! Experience the joy of building the truck and trailer and then hauling your horse and pony. Complete with riders!

Schleich Farm World: Deluxe Stable!!! item
Schleich Farm World: Deluxe Stable!!!
$140

Starting bid

This is one of the very best stables that we at Mobile Whinnies has ever seen! Extremely realistic stable with 4 horse stalls, turn out paddocks, and a large center barn aisle. The roof can easily be taken on/off to set up and play inside the stable! Even includes 2 horses, a rider figurine and farm accessories!

My Little Pony: Izzy Moonbow Styling Hair and Sounds item
My Little Pony: Izzy Moonbow Styling Hair and Sounds
$40

Starting bid

Meet the happy go lucky Izzy Moonbow! This large horse toy is perfect for those who love to brush and decorate hair! She even makes super cute sounds when you press her button. Oodles of adorableness!

My Little Pony: Newest Generation (5 Figurines) item
My Little Pony: Newest Generation (5 Figurines)
$35

Starting bid

Meet the newest generation of My Little Pony! Sunny, Izzy, and the rest of the gang are sure to make your kiddos smile! Set of 5 small posable figurines.

Unicorn Academy: Interactive Rainbow Light-up Wildstar item
Unicorn Academy: Interactive Rainbow Light-up Wildstar
$45

Starting bid

This beautiful large magical unicorn is sure to bring smiles! It is even interactive! Complete with rainbow style and light-up effects, sounds, and music.

Unicorn Academy: Starglow Fountain & Stable Playset item
Unicorn Academy: Starglow Fountain & Stable Playset
$70

Starting bid

Bring the magic to life with this complete playset! Includes Wildstar horse, stable and starglow fountain.

Schleich Horse Club: 4 Horse/Rider Set item
Schleich Horse Club: 4 Horse/Rider Set
$80

Starting bid

Get your child's stable started! This amazing set includes 4 beautiful horses, their saddles, and bridles. Top it off with 4 posable riders. Giddy up!

Interactive Unicorn Hobby Horse item
Interactive Unicorn Hobby Horse
$50

Starting bid

Aurora makes some of the best hobby horses that we've used ourselves in our programs for kids. Comes complete with a special sound effect on each ear (either neigh or gallop sounds depending upon the ear pressed).

Interactive Brown Hobby Horse item
Interactive Brown Hobby Horse
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful brown hobby horse with neigh and gallop sounds! Made by Aurora with great quality.

Interactive Dapple Grey Hobby Horse item
Interactive Dapple Grey Hobby Horse
$40

Starting bid

This dapple-grey pony is sure to delight your little one! Beautiful spotted coat. Interactive neigh and gallop sounds when you press its ears.

Newborn Pink Onesie item
Newborn Pink Onesie
$30

Starting bid

Start your baby off early in horse lover culture ;-)

Horse Baby Onesie item
Horse Baby Onesie
$25

Starting bid

This lovely unisex horse onesie is perfect for 0-3month old babies.

Baby Bib item
Baby Bib
$20

Starting bid

"Is it too early to ask for a pony?" Many of us in the horse world would say that it is never too early ;-)

Baby Horse Stuffy item
Baby Horse Stuffy
$25

Starting bid

Start your baby off with this cuddly, cute horse stuffy. Soft and perfect for cuddles!

Horse Humor Mug item
Horse Humor Mug
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a laugh while sipping your coffee or tea in the morning! A true horse lover through and through.

Humorous Saying Long Sleeve Shirt item
Humorous Saying Long Sleeve Shirt
$55

Starting bid

For the true horse lover! Sure to elicit many smiles! Adult medium.

RED Horse Humor Sweatshirt (Adult Medium) item
RED Horse Humor Sweatshirt (Adult Medium)
$30

Starting bid

Each horse features a different hilarious holiday costume! Whether it's funny sunglasses, tangled Christmas lights, or festive scarfs, each horse will make you grin!

RED Horse Humor Sweatshirt (Youth Small) item
RED Horse Humor Sweatshirt (Youth Small)
$30

Starting bid

Match your parent or sport your own style! This youth sweatshirt sparks tons of smiles!

Youth T-Shirt (Small) Forest Green item
Youth T-Shirt (Small) Forest Green
$25

Starting bid

This humorous holiday shirt is available in Youth, Small.

GREEN Horse Humor Sweatshirt (Adult Medium) item
GREEN Horse Humor Sweatshirt (Adult Medium)
$30

Starting bid

The adult horse humor sweatshirt is available in this lovely forest green as well!

GREEN Youth Small Sweatshirt item
GREEN Youth Small Sweatshirt
$30

Starting bid

Match your parent or strut your own style with this humorous sweatshirt. Perfect for the winterholidays!

Horse Stainless Steel Tumbler item
Horse Stainless Steel Tumbler
$40

Starting bid

Beautifully engraved artistic horse on stainless steel Tumbler. Magnetic lid keeps beverages right where they need to be. Have your beverage in style!

Equestrian Spa Gift Box item
Equestrian Spa Gift Box
$60

Starting bid

Nourish your skin with a goats milk lotion with essential oils. Indulge in a salt soak by Silver Birch Trading Co. Create a cozy indoor winter atmosphere with this Appaloosa apple and vanilla scented candle.

Knit Horse Hat (3-5 years old) item
Knit Horse Hat (3-5 years old)
$30

Starting bid

An absolute darling hat for kiddos. Even has a grey mane in back!

Knit Horse Hat (5-10 years old) item
Knit Horse Hat (5-10 years old)
$30

Starting bid

Keep them warm (and cute!!) as they head off to school this winter!

3D Horse Artisan Piece item
3D Horse Artisan Piece
$120

Starting bid

Made by an artisan in Oregon, each piece is crafted from Basswood. This captivating piece of art can be used standing or hanging on a wall.

Artisan Wooden Horse Tray item
Artisan Wooden Horse Tray
$60

Starting bid

Add this beautiful artisan wood piece to your house decor! Measuring 11.5 x 10 inches, it is the perfect size to place valuables when coming into the house or on a coffee table.

Floral Horse Wall Organizer item
Floral Horse Wall Organizer
$115

Starting bid

Artisan made metal horse prances over wall mount wooden coat hooks. Perfect horse decor for organizing an entryway.

Women's Knit Horse Beanie item
Women's Knit Horse Beanie
$40

Starting bid

This fashionable women's beanie is hand knit. Keep warm and in style!

Engraved Slate Horse Coasters (4) item
Engraved Slate Horse Coasters (4)
$30

Starting bid

Kentucky Derby Coasters (4) item
Kentucky Derby Coasters (4)
$35

Starting bid

Add some flare to your next Kentucky Derby party with these beautiful coasters. Whether it is mint juleps or iced tea, these are sure to please.

Black and White Horse Canvas Art item
Black and White Horse Canvas Art
$120

Starting bid

Add these lovely nuzzling horses to your farmhouse decor! Perfect for home or office. Their classic black and white color combination means that they can add style to any room!

Kentucky Derby Sunset Watercolor Art item
Kentucky Derby Sunset Watercolor Art
$110

Starting bid

This exquisite piece of art is the work of Aimee Griffith, artist based in Lexington KY and the official artist of the 148th Kentucky Derby. This watercolor canvas print (18 x 24 in) of her original artwork captures the energy and excitement of Derby Day! This golden hour of sunset over Churchill Downs at race time makes you feel like you are in the action!

Shyanne Women's Cowboy Hat item
Shyanne Women's Cowboy Hat
$60

Starting bid

This finely crafted women's jacquard band cowboy hat is perfect for your next western themed event or Kentucky Derby Day party!

Men's Cody James Felt Cowboy Hat item
Men's Cody James Felt Cowboy Hat
$100

Starting bid

Men's Cody James Felt Cowboy Hat! Quality construction with premium felt. Dress up your next event with legitimate western style! Size 7 3/8.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!