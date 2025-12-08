Mobile Whinnies Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
This deluxe playset features Sunny from the My Little Pony series. 25 inches tall this deluxe toy transforms from Sunny into a pony playset with rooms, disco theater, kitchen, bedroom, and even pool with slide for the ponies to play in. Hours of fun!
A hit with kids! This is an actual ride-on horse toy! Have kids giddy up on this mechanical horse as it glides around the room or down the road. Even mimics real riding! Beautiful and soft. Everyone will ask: "Hey, they is so cool! What are they riding?!"
Add some magic this holiday season! This purple unicorn from the PonyCycle series is perfect for kiddos to ride ages 4-7 years old. Soft coat, lovely purple mane/tail, and beautiful purple glitter saddle pad. Sure to bring big smiles!
This PonyCycle is perfectly sized for those younger riders - ages 3-4. Start them off on their very own horse to ride at home and down the road. Great to pet, feed pretend carrots, and groom as well. Add magic to this holiday season!
Schleich is well known in the horse toy world for top quality. Delight your little one with this beautiful horse stall set complete with horse and posable rider!
Transform your little one into "Pinkie Pie", the fun-loving pony from My Little Pony who loves to laugh and be silly! The hoodie makes the dress up magic complete with horse ears and pink frilled mane. She's the pony that makes everyone smile!
Your kiddo can send their horse and rider off on adventures with this truck and trailer set. Load up the horse (included), place on their blanket, and load them into the trailer. Rider action figure included as well as cute transport truck!
It's a Barbie adventure with Barbie doll and horse included. This horse is ready to go with saddle, bridle and reins. Pairs perfectly with Barbie in her riding outfit.
Meet Barbie's younger sister Chelsea! She loves horses too and has her own pony to ride on adventures.
Does your kiddo love to build? Then this is for them! MAGNA-TILE blocks are incredibly fun to stick together (magnetically) and build with into fun new creations time and time again. Complete with farm animals including horse!
Calling all LEGO builders! This one is for you! Experience the joy of building the truck and trailer and then hauling your horse and pony. Complete with riders!
This is one of the very best stables that we at Mobile Whinnies has ever seen! Extremely realistic stable with 4 horse stalls, turn out paddocks, and a large center barn aisle. The roof can easily be taken on/off to set up and play inside the stable! Even includes 2 horses, a rider figurine and farm accessories!
Meet the happy go lucky Izzy Moonbow! This large horse toy is perfect for those who love to brush and decorate hair! She even makes super cute sounds when you press her button. Oodles of adorableness!
Meet the newest generation of My Little Pony! Sunny, Izzy, and the rest of the gang are sure to make your kiddos smile! Set of 5 small posable figurines.
This beautiful large magical unicorn is sure to bring smiles! It is even interactive! Complete with rainbow style and light-up effects, sounds, and music.
Bring the magic to life with this complete playset! Includes Wildstar horse, stable and starglow fountain.
Get your child's stable started! This amazing set includes 4 beautiful horses, their saddles, and bridles. Top it off with 4 posable riders. Giddy up!
Aurora makes some of the best hobby horses that we've used ourselves in our programs for kids. Comes complete with a special sound effect on each ear (either neigh or gallop sounds depending upon the ear pressed).
Beautiful brown hobby horse with neigh and gallop sounds! Made by Aurora with great quality.
This dapple-grey pony is sure to delight your little one! Beautiful spotted coat. Interactive neigh and gallop sounds when you press its ears.
Start your baby off early in horse lover culture ;-)
This lovely unisex horse onesie is perfect for 0-3month old babies.
"Is it too early to ask for a pony?" Many of us in the horse world would say that it is never too early ;-)
Start your baby off with this cuddly, cute horse stuffy. Soft and perfect for cuddles!
Enjoy a laugh while sipping your coffee or tea in the morning! A true horse lover through and through.
For the true horse lover! Sure to elicit many smiles! Adult medium.
Each horse features a different hilarious holiday costume! Whether it's funny sunglasses, tangled Christmas lights, or festive scarfs, each horse will make you grin!
Match your parent or sport your own style! This youth sweatshirt sparks tons of smiles!
This humorous holiday shirt is available in Youth, Small.
The adult horse humor sweatshirt is available in this lovely forest green as well!
Match your parent or strut your own style with this humorous sweatshirt. Perfect for the winterholidays!
Beautifully engraved artistic horse on stainless steel Tumbler. Magnetic lid keeps beverages right where they need to be. Have your beverage in style!
Nourish your skin with a goats milk lotion with essential oils. Indulge in a salt soak by Silver Birch Trading Co. Create a cozy indoor winter atmosphere with this Appaloosa apple and vanilla scented candle.
An absolute darling hat for kiddos. Even has a grey mane in back!
Keep them warm (and cute!!) as they head off to school this winter!
Made by an artisan in Oregon, each piece is crafted from Basswood. This captivating piece of art can be used standing or hanging on a wall.
Add this beautiful artisan wood piece to your house decor! Measuring 11.5 x 10 inches, it is the perfect size to place valuables when coming into the house or on a coffee table.
Artisan made metal horse prances over wall mount wooden coat hooks. Perfect horse decor for organizing an entryway.
This fashionable women's beanie is hand knit. Keep warm and in style!
Add some flare to your next Kentucky Derby party with these beautiful coasters. Whether it is mint juleps or iced tea, these are sure to please.
Add these lovely nuzzling horses to your farmhouse decor! Perfect for home or office. Their classic black and white color combination means that they can add style to any room!
This exquisite piece of art is the work of Aimee Griffith, artist based in Lexington KY and the official artist of the 148th Kentucky Derby. This watercolor canvas print (18 x 24 in) of her original artwork captures the energy and excitement of Derby Day! This golden hour of sunset over Churchill Downs at race time makes you feel like you are in the action!
This finely crafted women's jacquard band cowboy hat is perfect for your next western themed event or Kentucky Derby Day party!
Men's Cody James Felt Cowboy Hat! Quality construction with premium felt. Dress up your next event with legitimate western style! Size 7 3/8.
