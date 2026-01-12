THE PIERCE FOUNDATION, INC

Hosted by

THE PIERCE FOUNDATION, INC

About this raffle

Mobility for Malachi

One chance of winning
$10

Each raffle ticket purchased provides three (3) chances to win — one entry for each of the following firearms:

  • Smith & Wesson M&P Shield Plus (9mm)
  • Glock 43X (9mm)
  • Diamondback AR-15 (5.56)

Three separate winners will be selected. Each firearm will be awarded to an individual winner.

All federal, state, and local firearm laws apply.
Firearm transfers will be completed through a licensed Federal Firearms License (FFL) dealer.
Participants must be legally eligible to purchase and possess firearms.

Legal & Tax Disclosure

This raffle is organized and administered by The PIERCE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Raffle ticket purchases are not tax-deductible, and no charitable contribution deduction is permitted for raffle entries.


Monetary donation only will receive a tax deductible receipt immediately after submitting.


Proceeds from this raffle support the Mobility for Malachi initiative only.


Void where prohibited. No purchase or donation guarantees winning.

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