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About this raffle
Each raffle ticket purchased provides three (3) chances to win — one entry for each of the following firearms:
Three separate winners will be selected. Each firearm will be awarded to an individual winner.
All federal, state, and local firearm laws apply.
Firearm transfers will be completed through a licensed Federal Firearms License (FFL) dealer.
Participants must be legally eligible to purchase and possess firearms.
This raffle is organized and administered by The PIERCE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Raffle ticket purchases are not tax-deductible, and no charitable contribution deduction is permitted for raffle entries.
Monetary donation only will receive a tax deductible receipt immediately after submitting.
Proceeds from this raffle support the Mobility for Malachi initiative only.
Void where prohibited. No purchase or donation guarantees winning.
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