Each raffle ticket purchased provides three (3) chances to win — one entry for each of the following firearms:

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield Plus (9mm)

Glock 43X (9mm)

Diamondback AR-15 (5.56)

Three separate winners will be selected. Each firearm will be awarded to an individual winner.

All federal, state, and local firearm laws apply.

Firearm transfers will be completed through a licensed Federal Firearms License (FFL) dealer.

Participants must be legally eligible to purchase and possess firearms.

Legal & Tax Disclosure

This raffle is organized and administered by The PIERCE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Raffle ticket purchases are not tax-deductible, and no charitable contribution deduction is permitted for raffle entries.





Monetary donation only will receive a tax deductible receipt immediately after submitting.





Proceeds from this raffle support the Mobility for Malachi initiative only.





Void where prohibited. No purchase or donation guarantees winning.