Hosted by

Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson

About this event

MOCA Gala 2026

Pick-up location

265 S Church Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA

TEST ARTWORK 1 item
TEST ARTWORK 1 item
TEST ARTWORK 1 item
TEST ARTWORK 1
$1

Starting bid

this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork vthis is an artwork vthis is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork v

Test Artwork 2 item
Test Artwork 2 item
Test Artwork 2
$2

Starting bid

this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork vthis is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork

Test artwork 3 item
Test artwork 3 item
Test artwork 3
$3

Starting bid

this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork

Test artwork 4 item
Test artwork 4 item
Test artwork 4
$4

Starting bid

this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork

Test Artwork 5 item
Test Artwork 5
$5

Starting bid

this is an artwork this is an artwork vthis is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork

Test experience 1 item
Test experience 1
$6

Starting bid

this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork

Test 7 item
Test 7 item
Test 7
$7

Starting bid

this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork vvthis is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork vv

Test Experience #1 item
Test Experience #1
$3,000

Starting bid

Two stays at CASA MATE, our home in the city of Oaxaca. (We can check dates later). Each stay will be for up to 6 nights. The house features five bedrooms, as well as full staff (a cook, a waiter/butler, and housekeeping personnel). CASA MATE is located in the historic center of Oaxaca, within walking distance of the main museums, restaurants, shops, galleries, and historic landmarks. Yesterday, I shared photographs of the house with Gabriela for reference.For your information, CASA MATE is regularly rented at USD $1,500 per night during regular season, which we suggest considering as the floor price for auction purposes.

Test Experience 2 item
Test Experience 2 item
Test Experience 2
$8

Starting bid

this is an artwork this is an artwork vthis is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork vvvthis is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork

YeRin Kim Sculpture item
YeRin Kim Sculpture item
YeRin Kim Sculpture item
YeRin Kim Sculpture
$750

Starting bid

This vase is made from white clay and decorated with cobalt using traditional techniques. It represents the artist’s interpretation of Moo Lueng Do Won (The Peach Blossom Spring), a legendary place described in literature from China’s Jin Dynasty. Often understood as a vision of utopia, Moo Lueng Do Won symbolizes an idealized world of harmony and retreat from reality.

Test Experience 3 item
Test Experience 3 item
Test Experience 3
$9

Starting bid

this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork v

Test Artwork 10 item
Test Artwork 10
$10

Starting bid

this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork

Test artwork 11 item
Test artwork 11
$11

Starting bid

this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork

TEST artwork 12 item
TEST artwork 12
$200

Starting bid

this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork vthis is an artwork this is an artwork

Test artwork 13 item
Test artwork 13
$300

Starting bid

this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork vthis is an artwork vthis is an artwork this is an artwork this is an artwork

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!