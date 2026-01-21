Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson

Offered by

Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson

About the memberships

MOCA Tucson Memberships

Student/Artist/Educator
$25

Valid until February 20, 2027

+ 2 Guest Passes

Individual
$40

Valid until February 20, 2027

+ 2 Guest Passes

Duo
$75

Valid until February 20, 2027

+ 4 Guest Passes
+ Extend your benefits to 1 companion

Advocate
$300

Valid until February 20, 2027

+ 6 Guest Passes
+ Free admission to 85+ contemporary art institutions through Mod/Co Membership

Patron
$1,000

Valid until February 20, 2027

+ 10 Guest Passes
+ Free admission to 85+ contemporary art institutions through Mod/Co Membership
+ Numbered print from a celebrated artist

Ambassador
$500

Valid until February 20, 2027

MOCA ambassadors are a group of creative, community-responsive folks who help champion MOCA’s mission and partner with us on initiatives. Individuals who are part of the ambassadors group are engaged in museum efforts, introduce new friends and donors to MOCA, and build awareness in the community for the museum’s programming. 


Ambassador members enjoy all Patron Level benefits, plus:
+ Exclusive tours
+ VIP gatherings
+ Recognition on MOCA’s website

