Moceans Center For Independent Living Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
213 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, USA
Starting bid
Elevate your fitness routine with this exclusive Studio Pilates Gift Basket, featuring everything you need to inspire wellness, balance, and strength. Enjoy a combination of premium Pilates classes, branded gear, and self-care essentials, all designed to help you move, breathe, and feel your best. Perfect for both Pilates enthusiasts and beginners, this experience blends mindful movement and local luxury from one of Long Branch’s favorite fitness studios.
Starting bid
This thoughtfully curated basket features a beautiful cheese board with cutlery, a wine bag, a bottle stopper, and 4 stemless wine glasses. Elegantly packaged in a tote, alongside a selection of exclusive MOCEANS branded apparel and accessories. Enjoy a taste of community spirit while promoting inclusion and independence for people with disabilities through the MOCEANS Center for Independent Living!
Starting bid
Savor the taste of luxury with premium boneless New York strip steaks, generously donated by Driscoll Foods’ Cut Shop and valued at $300. Each steak is expertly cut, portion-controlled, and vacuum-sealed for the ultimate in freshness. The lucky winner will coordinate delivery directly through Driscoll Foods, with Ed Huntington ensuring your steaks arrive fresh to your home or workplace!
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled day at the ballpark at a 2026 Lakewood BlueClaws home game! Cheer on the Phillies’ minor league affiliate at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, where great baseball meets family-friendly entertainment. From exciting plays on the field to the lively atmosphere and delicious ballpark snacks, it’s the perfect outing for fans of all ages!
Starting bid
These chic Italian-made frames embody Miu Miu’s signature blend of modern glamour and timeless elegance, featuring premium craftsmanship and high-quality lenses.
Starting bid
Indulge in pure relaxation with a $180 gift card toward a luxurious facial experience at Woodhouse Spa in Red Bank, where tranquility meets transformation. Rejuvenate your body and mind with this $100 gift card to ChillRX Cryotherapy, Monmouth County’s premier destination for cutting-edge wellness and recovery treatments.
Starting bid
Luxury meets innovation; foldable Italian craftsmanship makes a statement. Known for their signature arrow detail and handcrafted Italian quality, this pair delivers both style and innovation.
Starting bid
Bring the flavor of the Jersey Shore home with this vibrant gift package from 10th Ave Burrito Company, where bold flavors and good vibes meet! Enjoy a generous gift card and exclusive merchandise, perfect for fans of Mexican fare, craft cocktails, and local favorites. Whether you’re grabbing tacos with friends, sipping margaritas, or rocking your new 10th Ave gear, this package delivers a true taste of the Shore’s culinary spirit
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!