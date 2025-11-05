Hosted by

Moceans Center For Independent Living Inc

Moceans Center For Independent Living Inc's Silent Auction

213 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, USA

Studio Pilates Fitness Basket Red Bank
$250

Starting bid

Elevate your fitness routine with this exclusive Studio Pilates Gift Basket, featuring everything you need to inspire wellness, balance, and strength. Enjoy a combination of premium Pilates classes, branded gear, and self-care essentials, all designed to help you move, breathe, and feel your best. Perfect for both Pilates enthusiasts and beginners, this experience blends mindful movement and local luxury from one of Long Branch’s favorite fitness studios.

Moceans Wine & Merch Basket
$85

Starting bid

This thoughtfully curated basket features a beautiful cheese board with cutlery, a wine bag, a bottle stopper, and 4 stemless wine glasses. Elegantly packaged in a tote, alongside a selection of exclusive MOCEANS branded apparel and accessories. Enjoy a taste of community spirit while promoting inclusion and independence for people with disabilities through the MOCEANS Center for Independent Living!

Prime Boneless NY Strip Steaks
$200

Starting bid

Savor the taste of luxury with premium boneless New York strip steaks, generously donated by Driscoll Foods’ Cut Shop and valued at $300. Each steak is expertly cut, portion-controlled, and vacuum-sealed for the ultimate in freshness. The lucky winner will coordinate delivery directly through Driscoll Foods, with Ed Huntington ensuring your steaks arrive fresh to your home or workplace!

Lakewood Blue Claws (4) Four Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun-filled day at the ballpark at a 2026 Lakewood BlueClaws home game! Cheer on the Phillies’ minor league affiliate at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, where great baseball meets family-friendly entertainment. From exciting plays on the field to the lively atmosphere and delicious ballpark snacks, it’s the perfect outing for fans of all ages!

Miu Miu Designer Sunglasses item
Miu Miu Designer Sunglasses
$350

Starting bid

These chic Italian-made frames embody Miu Miu’s signature blend of modern glamour and timeless elegance, featuring premium craftsmanship and high-quality lenses.

Red Bank Wellness Experience Package
$200

Starting bid

Indulge in pure relaxation with a $180 gift card toward a luxurious facial experience at Woodhouse Spa in Red Bank, where tranquility meets transformation. Rejuvenate your body and mind with this $100 gift card to ChillRX Cryotherapy, Monmouth County’s premier destination for cutting-edge wellness and recovery treatments.

Persol Folding Sunglasses, Style: PO3274S item
Persol Folding Sunglasses, Style: PO3274S
$150

Starting bid

Luxury meets innovation; foldable Italian craftsmanship makes a statement. Known for their signature arrow detail and handcrafted Italian quality, this pair delivers both style and innovation.

10th Ave Burrito Company Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Bring the flavor of the Jersey Shore home with this vibrant gift package from 10th Ave Burrito Company, where bold flavors and good vibes meet! Enjoy a generous gift card and exclusive merchandise, perfect for fans of Mexican fare, craft cocktails, and local favorites. Whether you’re grabbing tacos with friends, sipping margaritas, or rocking your new 10th Ave gear, this package delivers a true taste of the Shore’s culinary spirit

