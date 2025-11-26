MOCK INTERVIEW CHALLENGE @ P- T.E.C.H. May 14, 2026

Position your company as a premier workforce development leader
with maximum visibility and engagement. Your team delivers the
keynote address, announces the grand prize winner with a custom
golden "You Got The Job" ticket, and receives 10 boosted social
media posts reaching thousands in the community.
Make a significant impact while building your talent pipeline
through meaningful student interaction. Your representatives serve
as judges, announce certificate winners with your logo-branded
awards, and gain substantial brand visibility through boosted social
posts and event materials.
Demonstrate your commitment to the next generation with hands-
on involvement in the student experience. Your team participates
as a judge, announces a winner with your branded certificate, and
engages directly with career-focused students through volunteer
opportunities.
Join the mission to empower students at an accessible entry point
while still making a meaningful difference. Your company receives
brand recognition, announces a winner with your signed certificate,
and provides volunteer mentors who directly shape students'
professional futures.
A great option for professionals who want to invest personally and show up for students, the $200 Challenger Sponsor includes an official event T-shirt, a professional photo with students, a special shout-out during closing announcements, recognition as an individual sponsor supporting student career access.
$
