MOCK INTERVIEW CHALLENGE @ P- T.E.C.H. May 14, 2026

201 Memorial Dr

Paterson, NJ 07505, USA

MOTIVATE SPONSOR - 15 CAREER COACHES
$5,000

Position your company as a premier workforce development leader

with maximum visibility and engagement. Your team delivers the

keynote address, announces the grand prize winner with a custom

golden "You Got The Job" ticket, and receives 10 boosted social

media posts reaching thousands in the community.

INNOVATE SPONSOR - 10 CAREER COACHES
$2,500

Make a significant impact while building your talent pipeline

through meaningful student interaction. Your representatives serve

as judges, announce certificate winners with your logo-branded

awards, and gain substantial brand visibility through boosted social

posts and event materials.

SUPPORT - 5 CAREER COACHES
$1,000

Demonstrate your commitment to the next generation with hands-

on involvement in the student experience. Your team participates

as a judge, announces a winner with your branded certificate, and

engages directly with career-focused students through volunteer

opportunities.

SUCCEED SPONSOR - 2 CAREER COACHES
$500

Join the mission to empower students at an accessible entry point

while still making a meaningful difference. Your company receives

brand recognition, announces a winner with your signed certificate,

and provides volunteer mentors who directly shape students'

professional futures.

CHALLENGER SPONSOR - 1 CAREER COACH
$200

A great option for professionals who want to invest personally and show up for students, the $200 Challenger Sponsor includes an official event T-shirt, a professional photo with students, a special shout-out during closing announcements, recognition as an individual sponsor supporting student career access.

Add a donation for Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!