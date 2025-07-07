MOCK RC2025 Silent Auction

Unleash your inner artist with this vibrant gift basket filled with everything you need for a relaxing, creative escape. Includes a $50 Lillstreet Art Center gift certificate, a set of premium sketching pencils, watercolor paints, a handcrafted ceramic mug, and a cozy journal to capture your inspiration. Whether you're a seasoned creator or just looking to try something new, this basket offers the perfect tools to unwind, express yourself, and tap into the healing power of art.