MOCK RC2025 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist with this vibrant gift basket filled with everything you need for a relaxing, creative escape. Includes a $50 Lillstreet Art Center gift certificate, a set of premium sketching pencils, watercolor paints, a handcrafted ceramic mug, and a cozy journal to capture your inspiration. Whether you're a seasoned creator or just looking to try something new, this basket offers the perfect tools to unwind, express yourself, and tap into the healing power of art.
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist with this vibrant gift basket filled with everything you need for a relaxing, creative escape. Includes a $50 Lillstreet Art Center gift certificate, a set of premium sketching pencils, watercolor paints, a handcrafted ceramic mug, and a cozy journal to capture your inspiration. Whether you're a seasoned creator or just looking to try something new, this basket offers the perfect tools to unwind, express yourself, and tap into the healing power of art.
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist with this vibrant gift basket filled with everything you need for a relaxing, creative escape. Includes a $50 Lillstreet Art Center gift certificate, a set of premium sketching pencils, watercolor paints, a handcrafted ceramic mug, and a cozy journal to capture your inspiration. Whether you're a seasoned creator or just looking to try something new, this basket offers the perfect tools to unwind, express yourself, and tap into the healing power of art.
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist with this vibrant gift basket filled with everything you need for a relaxing, creative escape. Includes a $50 Lillstreet Art Center gift certificate, a set of premium sketching pencils, watercolor paints, a handcrafted ceramic mug, and a cozy journal to capture your inspiration. Whether you're a seasoned creator or just looking to try something new, this basket offers the perfect tools to unwind, express yourself, and tap into the healing power of art.
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist with this vibrant gift basket filled with everything you need for a relaxing, creative escape. Includes a $50 Lillstreet Art Center gift certificate, a set of premium sketching pencils, watercolor paints, a handcrafted ceramic mug, and a cozy journal to capture your inspiration. Whether you're a seasoned creator or just looking to try something new, this basket offers the perfect tools to unwind, express yourself, and tap into the healing power of art.
Starting bid
Unleash your inner artist with this vibrant gift basket filled with everything you need for a relaxing, creative escape. Includes a $50 Lillstreet Art Center gift certificate, a set of premium sketching pencils, watercolor paints, a handcrafted ceramic mug, and a cozy journal to capture your inspiration. Whether you're a seasoned creator or just looking to try something new, this basket offers the perfect tools to unwind, express yourself, and tap into the healing power of art.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!