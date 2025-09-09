York County Council On Alcohol And Drug Abuse Inc

Hosted by

York County Council On Alcohol And Drug Abuse Inc

About this event

Mocktail Mix Off

1111 Brakefield Drive

Rock Hill, SC 29730, USA

🧡 Harvest Health Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Our Harvest Health Sponsors make this event possible through their generous leadership and support.


Opportunities include:

  • Premier logo placement on all event materials and signage
  • Recognition from the podium during the program
  • Full-page ad or feature in the event program
  • Eight complimentary event tickets with reserved seating
  • Two donated tickets to Keystone staff members
  • Opportunity to display branded materials at the event
🍂 Golden Leaves Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Golden Leaves Sponsors ensure our event flourishes with their impactful contribution.


Opportunities include:

  • Logo placement on event signage, website, and program
  • Half-page ad in the event program
  • Six complimentary event tickets with preferred seating
  • One donated ticket to Keystone staff
  • Mention in social media promotions
✨ Autumn Glow Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Autumn Glow Sponsors light the way, creating a welcoming atmosphere and meaningful experiences for all.


Opportunities include:

  • Name listed in the event program and signage
  • Quarter-page ad in the event program
  • Four complimentary event tickets
  • Recognition in a sponsor thank-you email blast
☕ Cozy Cup Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Cozy Cup Sponsors add comfort and connection, ensuring everyone feels part of the celebration.


Opportunities include:

  • Name listed in the event program
  • Recognition on event signage
  • Two complimentary event tickets
🎟️ General Admission
$100

Join us for an unforgettable evening! This ticket provides entry for one guest.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!