Mocktail Mix Off Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Tapas gift basket with a $300 gift card to Clover Harvest.
Starting bid
One month of unlimited Pilates classes at Club Pilates Rock Hill. Valued at $249.
Starting bid
Sonicare Toothbrush, Listerine & Custom Bleach Trays. Valued at over $200.
Starting bid
Original artwork
Starting bid
Gift basket full of wellness items, including Massage Envy Gift Card, Bath & Body Work Gift Card, Four tickets to Carowinds thru Winterfest 2025, handmade pottery candle holders, massager, facial roller, pedicure tool and bath and body items. Valued at approximately $250.
Starting bid
1 year Adult Membership to the YMCA Upper Palmetto. Valued at $780.
Starting bid
4 cocktail mixes perfect for making a delicious mocktail and a gift certificate for Cocktail Tasting Trio with Bar Chef Marshall for up to 6 Guests.
Starting bid
Golden Glow Scentsy Warmer, Slate Scentsy Air Solo, 3 Scentsy Wax Bars, Scentsy Pod, Room Spray & Hand Cream. Valued at $97.
Starting bid
Set of 3 hand knit face towels.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for ½ hour photography session. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for ½ hour photography session. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Enjoy Christmasville and Come See Me in this wonderful basket of goodies. Includes blanket, 2 mugs, Christmasville pins, Come See Me shirts, glasses, candle, mocktail kit and the book Beyond Snap! Crackle! Pop! Valued at $300.
Starting bid
Upgrade your putting game with this brand-new Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Stroke Lab Putter — still in factory plastic and complete with its Odyssey headcover. The Stroke Lab shaft improves balance and tempo, while the signature 2-Ball design makes alignment effortless. This putter was donated directly by Callaway Golf Company. Valued at $299.99
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!