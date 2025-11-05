York County Council On Alcohol And Drug Abuse Inc

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York County Council On Alcohol And Drug Abuse Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Mocktail Mix Off Silent Auction

Date Night Gift Basket item
Date Night Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Tapas gift basket with a $300 gift card to Clover Harvest.

Club Pilates item
Club Pilates
$25

Starting bid

One month of unlimited Pilates classes at Club Pilates Rock Hill.  Valued at $249. 

Krystal Teague item
Krystal Teague
$25

Starting bid

Sonicare Toothbrush, Listerine & Custom Bleach Trays. Valued at over $200.

Miriam Simmons Artwork item
Miriam Simmons Artwork
$25

Starting bid

Original artwork

Wellness Basket item
Wellness Basket
$50

Starting bid

Gift basket full of wellness items, including Massage Envy Gift Card, Bath & Body Work Gift Card, Four tickets to Carowinds thru Winterfest 2025, handmade pottery candle holders, massager, facial roller, pedicure tool and bath and body items. Valued at approximately $250.

YMCA Membership item
YMCA Membership
$50

Starting bid

1 year Adult Membership to the YMCA Upper Palmetto. Valued at $780.

The Craftsman Beverage Co. Gift Basket item
The Craftsman Beverage Co. Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

4 cocktail mixes perfect for making a delicious mocktail and a gift certificate for Cocktail Tasting Trio with Bar Chef Marshall for up to 6 Guests.

Scentsy Gift Basket item
Scentsy Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Golden Glow Scentsy Warmer, Slate Scentsy Air Solo, 3 Scentsy Wax Bars, Scentsy Pod, Room Spray & Hand Cream.  Valued at $97.

Hand Knit Face Towels item
Hand Knit Face Towels
$10

Starting bid

Set of 3 hand knit face towels.

Petersheim Photography Gift certificate item
Petersheim Photography Gift certificate
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for ½ hour photography session. Valued at $200.

Petersheim Photography Gift certificate item
Petersheim Photography Gift certificate
$25

Starting bid

Gift certificate for ½ hour photography session. Valued at $200.

Celebrate Rock Hill Basket item
Celebrate Rock Hill Basket
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy Christmasville and Come See Me in this wonderful basket of goodies.  Includes blanket, 2 mugs, Christmasville pins, Come See Me shirts, glasses, candle, mocktail kit and the book Beyond Snap! Crackle! Pop! Valued at $300.

Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Stroke Lab Putter – 35″ (Right-Handed) item
Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Stroke Lab Putter – 35″ (Right-Handed)
$75

Starting bid

Upgrade your putting game with this brand-new Odyssey 2-Ball Ten Stroke Lab Putter — still in factory plastic and complete with its Odyssey headcover. The Stroke Lab shaft improves balance and tempo, while the signature 2-Ball design makes alignment effortless. This putter was donated directly by Callaway Golf Company. Valued at $299.99

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!