MoCrazyStrong Documentary Film Screening and Presentation

Come watch the multi-award-winning documentary #MoCrazyStrong. A harrowing story of Jamie MoCrazy's rise in professional Slope Style skiing to being the first woman in the world to double flip at X-Games, her dramatic end due to her near-fatal brain injury, recovery process, and how the integrative medicine, family involvement, and cutting-edge treatment changed not only her brain injury recovery but those who have followed and started the MoCrazy Strong Brain Injury Foundation.