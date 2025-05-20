Mod Bike Sahara Raffle – Ride Off in Style!

One Ticket. One Chance to Ride Off in Style.
$20
For just $20, you could win a Mod Bike Sahara with Sidecar—a $4,000 prize built for adventure, comfort, and serious fun.
Go Big—Buy 5 Tickets for $80!
$80
Five chances to ride off in style—and five ways to support YMCA programs that change lives.
Best Deal—Buy 10 Tickets for $160 and Save $40!
$160
Get ten chances to win the Mod Bike Sahara with Sidecar—a $4,000 prize—while saving big and giving back.
