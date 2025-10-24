National Charity League Inc Conejo Valley Chapter

National Charity League Inc Conejo Valley Chapter

Modelette & Day of Giving 2026 | PhilanTropic

Modelette/Day of Giving Ticket
$75

Single Admission ticket to Modelette Presentation and Day of Giving Boutique

Sustainers of NCL
Free

Complimentary Admission ticket to Modelette Presentation and Day of Giving Boutique

Pre-Sale Floral Bouquet
$25
Available until Feb 25

Celebrate your Ticktocker's Modelette performance with a celebratory flower bouquet you can pick up at the day of event.

Donation to Paw Works
$20

Class of 2028 is excited to have chosen Paw Works as their Philanthropy Honoree this year. All donations go directly back to Paw Works.

Paw Print Necklace item
Paw Print Necklace
$20

Wear your love of pets around your neck and support Paw Works with this limited quantity necklace graciously donated by local mother/daughter small business - Splendid Iris! 18k gold-plated, this exquisitely etched paw design on a shimmering shell inlay.

Raffle Tickets - 5
$25

Raffle Tickets for Day of Giving Baskets

Raffle Tickets - 10
$40

Raffle Tickets for Day of Giving Baskets

Raffle Tickets - 20
$75

Raffle Tickets for Day of Giving Baskets

Raffle Tickets - 30
$100

Raffle Tickets for Day of Giving Baskets

Modelette only Companion Ticket
$35
Day of Giving only ticket
$45

