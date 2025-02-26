Modern Juries, Modern Courts Sponsorship

Jury Commissioner
$20,000
Opportunity for someone from your organization to conclude each program and introduce themselves Logo in all marketing materials (flyers, social media, website, etc.) for our workshops Announcement of your sponsorship/partnership in PMC’s electronic briefing (approx. 8,000 recipients) Inclusion in a media alert announcing your sponsorship of and partnership with PMC Pitches to the Legal Intelligencer and similar agreed upon legal papers across the Commonwealth about new partnership/sponsorship Opportunity for someone from your organization to serve as an honorary member of PMC’s Board of Advisors for a year, with the opportunity to become a permanent member at the end of the year Unlimited number of attendees at the four programs Full page advertisement in the print program for all four of the speaker series events
Jury Foreman
$10,000
Verbal acknowledgement during each of the four programs Half page ad in the print programs for all four of the speaker series events Logo in all marketing materials (flyers, social media, website, etc.) Announcement of your sponsorship/partnership in PMC’s electronic briefing (approx. 8,000 recipients) Inclusion in a media alert announcing your sponsorship of and partnership with PMC Pitches to the Legal Intelligencer and similar agreed upon legal papers across the Commonwealth about new partnership/sponsorship Ten attendees invited to each event
Juror
$5,000
Verbal acknowledgement during the program Quarter-page ad in print program for all four of the speaker series events Logo in all marketing materials (flyers, social media, website, etc.) Announcement of your sponsorship/partnership in PMC’s electronic briefing (approx. 8,000 recipients) Four attendees invited to each event
Alternate Juror
$2,500
Verbal acknowledgement at one of the speaker series programs of your choice Half-page ad in print program for one of the speaker series events of your choice Logo in marketing materials for one of the speaker series events of your choice (flyers, social media, website, etc.) Announcement of your sponsorship/partnership in PMC’s electronic briefing for one of the speaker series events (approx. 8,000 recipients) Four attendees invited to one of the speaker series events of your choice
Grand Juror
$1,500
Verbal acknowledgement at one of the speaker series programs of your choice Quarter-page ad in print program for one of the speaker series events of your choice Logo in marketing materials for one of the speaker series events of your choice (flyers, social media, website, etc.) Announcement of your sponsorship/partnership in PMC’s electronic briefing for one of the speaker series events (approx. 8,000 recipients) Two attendees invited to one of the speaker series events of your choice

