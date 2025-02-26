Modern Juries, Modern Courts Sponsorship

Opportunity for someone from your organization to conclude each program and introduce themselves
Logo in all marketing materials (flyers, social media, website, etc.) for our workshops
Announcement of your sponsorship/partnership in PMC’s electronic briefing (approx. 8,000 recipients)
Inclusion in a media alert announcing your sponsorship of and partnership with PMC
Pitches to the Legal Intelligencer and similar agreed upon legal papers across the Commonwealth about new partnership/sponsorship
Opportunity for someone from your organization to serve as an honorary member of PMC’s Board of Advisors for a year, with the opportunity to become a permanent member at the end of the year
Unlimited number of attendees at the four programs
Full page advertisement in the print program for all four of the speaker series events
Jury Foreman
$10,000
Verbal acknowledgement during each of the four programs
Half page ad in the print programs for all four of the speaker series events
Logo in all marketing materials (flyers, social media, website, etc.)
Announcement of your sponsorship/partnership in PMC’s electronic briefing (approx. 8,000 recipients)
Inclusion in a media alert announcing your sponsorship of and partnership with PMC
Pitches to the Legal Intelligencer and similar agreed upon legal papers across the
Commonwealth about new partnership/sponsorship
Ten attendees invited to each event
Juror
$5,000
Verbal acknowledgement during the program
Quarter-page ad in print program for all four of the speaker series events
Logo in all marketing materials (flyers, social media, website, etc.)
Announcement of your sponsorship/partnership in PMC’s electronic briefing (approx. 8,000 recipients)
Four attendees invited to each event
Alternate Juror
$2,500
Verbal acknowledgement at one of the speaker series programs of your choice
Half-page ad in print program for one of the speaker series events of your choice
Logo in marketing materials for one of the speaker series events of your choice (flyers, social media, website, etc.)
Announcement of your sponsorship/partnership in PMC’s electronic briefing for one of the speaker series events (approx. 8,000 recipients)
Four attendees invited to one of the speaker series events of your choice
Grand Juror
$1,500
Verbal acknowledgement at one of the speaker series programs of your choice
Quarter-page ad in print program for one of the speaker series events of your choice
Logo in marketing materials for one of the speaker series events of your choice (flyers, social media, website, etc.)
Announcement of your sponsorship/partnership in PMC’s electronic briefing for one of the speaker series events (approx. 8,000 recipients)
Two attendees invited to one of the speaker series events of your choice
