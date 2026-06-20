Modern Manners

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About this event
Social Graces for the 1st Century
Ensure your events are focused & fabulous
Navigate social situations as an invitee
Insider secrets from former tearoom owners
Thank-you notes, calligraphy, letter-writing, letter-writing, sealing wax & more; hands-on practicum (includes supplies)
Learn how to wrap like a pro; hands-on practicum (includes supplies)
Learn about the world's oddest etiquette practices over
afternoon tea
Get all of the workshops at a discount. It's practically like getting one for free!
$
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