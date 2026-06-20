A green pineapple is centered within a cream-colored circle that has the words "MODERN MANNERS" inscribed around it.
Whimsicalitea's Studio 14

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Whimsicalitea's Studio 14

About this event

Modern Manners

7561 Center Ave #14

Huntington Beach, CA 92647, USA

Tues Aug 4: 1-3pm: Etiquette 101-2026
$50

Social Graces for the 1st Century

Wed Aug 5: 1-3pm: Hostess with the Mostess
$60

Ensure your events are focused & fabulous

Thurs Aug 6: 1-3pm: Be a Guest
$40

Navigate social situations as an invitee

Tues Aug 11: 1-3pm: Tea Party Tips & Tricks
$100

Insider secrets from former tearoom owners

Wed Aug 12: 1-3pm: Curated Correspondance
$60

Thank-you notes, calligraphy, letter-writing, letter-writing, sealing wax & more; hands-on practicum (includes supplies)


Thurs Aug 13: 1-3pm: Gorgeous Giving
$60

Learn how to wrap like a pro; hands-on practicum (includes supplies)

Fri Aug 14: 1-2:30pm: Curious Customs
$45

Learn about the world's oddest etiquette practices over
afternoon tea

ENTIRE SERIES - You Save $40
$375

Get all of the workshops at a discount. It's practically like getting one for free!

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