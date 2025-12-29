Modern Nurse Fest Florida Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
Due to the AMAZING support from Boston community, we now have scholarships available! Reserve your scholarship today before they are gone!
*No Purchase is necessary. Every dollar donated goes towards funding the future of the fest.
These scholarships are to support healthcare professionals only. If you are not a healthcare professional, our exhibitor hall is open to the public to attend.
Location: TBA
An exclusive evening for our sponsors and nurses, designed to kick off Modern Nurse Fest with intention, connection, and celebration.
Doors open at 7pm. This is a WEAR THE DRESS event. Pull out that statement piece you never get to wear and rock it at the Modern Nurse Fest VIP Dinner.
Date: February 24th, 2026
Location: Ole Red Orlando
721 W New England Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789
Buy 5, Get 1 Free
Private VIP Gala Table for Six (6)
An exclusive reserved table at the Modern Nurse Fest Opening Gala for you and 6 guests.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!