Neighbors Together Inc

Hosted by

Neighbors Together Inc

About this event

Moët & Mahj for Moms

The Ballroom at The Dewberry

334 Meeting St.

Charleston Table
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-NMJL 2025 play with a table for four with fabulous prizes and a finale table switch

-Bottomless champagne, wine, and martinis

-Heavy hors d'oeuvres

-Sponsorship for a local mom needing emergency services (food and clothing for her children, rental assistance, toiletries, domestic violence resources, and/or health clinic)

Charleston Seat
$350

-NMJL 2025 play at a table of four with fabulous prizes and a finale table switch

-Bottomless champagne, wine, and martinis

-Heavy hors d'oeuvres

-Partial sponsorship for a local mom needing emergency services (food and clothing for her children, rental assistance, toiletries, domestic violence resources, and/or health clinic)

VIP Quints Table
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-NMJL 2025 play with a VIP table for four with fabulous prizes and a finale table switch

-One custom Charleston mahjong mat

-Caviar at the table

-Table service with bottomless champagne, wine, and martinis

-Heavy hors d'oeuvres

-Sponsorship for two local moms needing emergency services (food and clothing for her children, rental assistance, toiletries, domestic violence resources, and/or health clinic)

Custom Charleston Mahjong Mat
$150

Designed by local artist and mom, Ashley Samp, the custom mahjong mat made exclusively for Moet & Mahj for Moms is available for pre-sale. These will go quickly! Pickup will be at the event or downtown.

Add a donation for Neighbors Together Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!