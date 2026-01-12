Moët & Mahj for Moms

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About this event
334 Meeting St.
-NMJL 2025 play with a table for four with fabulous prizes and a finale table switch
-Bottomless champagne, wine, and martinis
-Heavy hors d'oeuvres
-Sponsorship for a local mom needing emergency services (food and clothing for her children, rental assistance, toiletries, domestic violence resources, and/or health clinic)
-NMJL 2025 play at a table of four with fabulous prizes and a finale table switch
-Bottomless champagne, wine, and martinis
-Heavy hors d'oeuvres
-Partial sponsorship for a local mom needing emergency services (food and clothing for her children, rental assistance, toiletries, domestic violence resources, and/or health clinic)
-NMJL 2025 play with a VIP table for four with fabulous prizes and a finale table switch
-One custom Charleston mahjong mat
-Caviar at the table
-Table service with bottomless champagne, wine, and martinis
-Heavy hors d'oeuvres
-Sponsorship for two local moms needing emergency services (food and clothing for her children, rental assistance, toiletries, domestic violence resources, and/or health clinic)
Designed by local artist and mom, Ashley Samp, the custom mahjong mat made exclusively for Moet & Mahj for Moms is available for pre-sale. These will go quickly! Pickup will be at the event or downtown.
$
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