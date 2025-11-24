MOHANJI Future Mapping Process - Kalpana

Mohanji Future Mapping Process is a deeply transformative guided process, which helps one identify and break repetitive patterns that have been occurring throughout their soul’s journey. By witnessing past, present and future, from the present state of alignment, one realizes what needs to be changed in order to live a more meaningful and fulfilled life. This awakening process gives insights into the binding nature of one’s patterns, often rooted in fears, negative emotions, guilt, regrets, etc. It aims to help people to be aligned with their higher purpose, striving for an existence free from all bindings.