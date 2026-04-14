Mohawk Warriors Wrestling Mother’s Day Flower Raffle 2026 – 4 Flower Baskets

Mohawk Warriors Wrestling is hosting a Mother’s Day Flower Raffle 2026. One lucky winner will receive all 4 beautiful flower baskets generously donated by Schweikert Greenhouse. Tickets are $5 each and limited to only 100, so be sure to get yours before they’re gone. Ticket sales end Saturday, May 9th at 11:55 PM. The winner will be selected on Mother’s Day during a live drawing on Facebook. Don’t miss your chance to win and support our wrestlers.