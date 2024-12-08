Mojave Springs School
Mojave Springs -Teacher Time Silent Auction
Bowling and Lunch with Ms Kathy & Ms LuAnn
$100
Everybody loves bowling... Ms Kathy and Ms LuAnn will take your little one to their favorite bowling alley:)
Mini-Golf with Mr Wardle
$50
Mini-golf with Mr. Wardle—what could be more fun than that?
Handwork in the Park with Ms. Cannady
$50
Ms. Cannady will take your little one on a delightful painting adventure in their favorite park!
Painting and Pizza with Miss Lilly
$100
Love Miss Lilly as much as we do? Don’t miss this amazing opportunity for your child to paint and enjoy pizza with Ms. Lilly!
3 Guitar Lessons with Mrs. Stone (grades students only)
$50
Mrs. Stone will be visiting to share her expert guitar skills with your child, offering a unique opportunity for them to learn from a true master of the craft.
