Mokena Educational Foundation

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Mokena Educational Foundation

About this shop

Mokena Educational Foundation Spring Basket Sale 2026

Boston Fern item
Boston Fern
$25

Hanging Basket, black pot

0
New Guinea Impatien item
New Guinea Impatien
$20

10”-11” Hanging Basket, white pot colors: orange, white, red, pink, purple/lavender. Color selection is first come, first choice.

0
Calibrachoa item
Calibrachoa
$20

10”-11” Hanging Basket, white pot colors: orange, white, red, pink, purple/lavender. Color selection is first come, first choice.

0
Geranium with trailing accent greenery item
Geranium with trailing accent greenery
$20

10”-11” Hanging Basket, white pot colors: orange, white, red, pink, purple/lavender. Color selection is first come, first choice.

0
Donation to MEF
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item
0
Add a donation for Mokena Educational Foundation

$

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