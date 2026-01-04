Mokena PTA Inc.

Hosted by

Mokena PTA Inc.

About this event

Mokena PTA's 3rd Annual Color Run

10925 W La Porte Rd

Mokena, IL 60448, USA

Sensory Dash Participant
$15

Before the vibrant explosion of colors begins, we invite participants of ALL AGES to take part in a 50-yard dash designed with sensory sensitivity in mind. Away from the hustle and bustle of the main race, this event features a "colorless" option, allowing you to enjoy the excitement without the colorful splashes.

Kids Dash Participant (7 and under)
$15

Kids have a blast in this 50-yard dash! Parents do NOT have to register to run with them. Kids dash participants can also participate in the Color Run/Walk afterwards with registered students/parents from their family.


5K Walk/Run Participant (Under 18)
$20

General admission to the 5K walk/run for kids under 18. Kids 8 and under must register with an adult participant

5K Walk/Run Participant - Adult (18+)
$25

General admission to the 5K walk/run for adults age 18+.

Donated 5k Walk/Run Participant
$20

Donate an entry for the 5k walk/run for a student that cannot pay the fee to participate!


When selecting the t-shirt size, please select "donated ticket"

Individual Color Packets
$5

Purchase your own individual color packets and prep for the race before it starts, toss it on friends, or even your favorite race volunteer! Packets purchased will be available at t-shirt pickup.

Add a donation for Mokena PTA Inc.

$

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