Mokena PTA's 3rd Annual Color Run

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About this event
Before the vibrant explosion of colors begins, we invite participants of ALL AGES to take part in a 50-yard dash designed with sensory sensitivity in mind. Away from the hustle and bustle of the main race, this event features a "colorless" option, allowing you to enjoy the excitement without the colorful splashes.
Kids have a blast in this 50-yard dash! Parents do NOT have to register to run with them. Kids dash participants can also participate in the Color Run/Walk afterwards with registered students/parents from their family.
General admission to the 5K walk/run for kids under 18. Kids 8 and under must register with an adult participant
General admission to the 5K walk/run for adults age 18+.
Donate an entry for the 5k walk/run for a student that cannot pay the fee to participate!
When selecting the t-shirt size, please select "donated ticket"
Purchase your own individual color packets and prep for the race before it starts, toss it on friends, or even your favorite race volunteer! Packets purchased will be available at t-shirt pickup.
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