Moline Music Boosters Online Auction

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Starting bid
Turn your student's High School shirts into a custom T-Shirt Quilt! Wonderful senior gift! Full size quilt with 30 T-shirts in 12 inch squares!
Value: Priceless (or $300)
Starting bid
Package includes two John Deere Classic 2026 Flex Grounds Passes valued at $150 and two John Deere collectors' items - Waterloo Boy miniature and an X9 1100 Harvester Works employee model valued at $65.
Package value: $215
Starting bid
Over $300 in Pokemon supplies!
1x- Z-Folio Toploaders
1x - Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box
2x-Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolutions Booster Bundles
2x - Ultra Pro 3"×4" Platinum Toploaders
2x - Dragon Shield Perfect Fit Clear Sleeves
2x - Ultra Pro Penny Sleeve
1 x - Over the Top Hat
Starting bid
Two general admission tickets for show of your choice at the Rust Belt in East Moline. Expires April 24, 2027
Value: Up to $150
Starting bid
$100 in Casey's gift cards to fill your tank (with gas or breakfast pizza!)
Pro-Clean Express Detail Service (value $70)
Total Value $170
Starting bid
Host a party at Wake Brewing in Rock Island!
Keg Party certificate is for 50 Wake Beer Tickets to redeem at one event. Expires 9/1/26.
Value up to $350
Starting bid
$100 gift card from Thistle and Thorn Tattoo in Moline, IL.
Starting bid
$50 gift card to K'nees Florist in Moline.
Starting bid
Tickets for a table for 4 at ComedySportz QC in Moline ($60 value) and a $20 gift card to La Herradura in Coal Valley.
Total value $80.
Starting bid
One 750 ml bottle of Uncle Nearest's Premium Whiskey from Shelbyville, TN.
Set of two steel whiskey balls and two glasses.
Value $85
Starting bid
750 ml bottle of Leiper's Fork Bottled in Bond Bourbon Whiskey from Leiper's Fork, TN.
Set of two steel whiskey balls and two glasses.
Value $105
Starting bid
Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker and a set of insulated margarita tumblers. Margarita mixes and salts are also included!
Value: $350
Starting bid
Donate directly to the Moline Music Boosters to support the Moline Music program! Enter the amount of your donation, and you will be charged at the end of the auction.
Starting bid
CLAIMED, please choose another open donation item! Donate directly to the Moline Music Boosters to support the Moline Music program! Enter the amount of your donation, and you will be charged at the end of the auction.
Starting bid
Donate directly to the Moline Music Boosters to support the Moline Music program! Enter the amount of your donation, and you will be charged at the end of the auction.
Starting bid
Donate directly to the Moline Music Boosters to support the Moline Music program! Enter the amount of your donation, and you will be charged at the end of the auction.
Starting bid
Donate directly to the Moline Music Boosters to support the Moline Music program! Enter the amount of your donation, and you will be charged at the end of the auction.
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