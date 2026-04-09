Hosted by

Moline Music Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

Moline Music Boosters Online Auction

Pick-up location

3300 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265, USA

Custom T-Shirt Quilt! - $300 value! item
Custom T-Shirt Quilt! - $300 value! item
Custom T-Shirt Quilt! - $300 value!
$75

Starting bid

Turn your student's High School shirts into a custom T-Shirt Quilt! Wonderful senior gift! Full size quilt with 30 T-shirts in 12 inch squares!

Value: Priceless (or $300)


John Deere Classic Flex Passes Package - $215 value! item
John Deere Classic Flex Passes Package - $215 value!
$50

Starting bid

Package includes two John Deere Classic 2026 Flex Grounds Passes valued at $150 and two John Deere collectors' items - Waterloo Boy miniature and an X9 1100 Harvester Works employee model valued at $65.

Package value: $215

Ultimate Pokemon Gift Bundle - $300 value! item
Ultimate Pokemon Gift Bundle - $300 value! item
Ultimate Pokemon Gift Bundle - $300 value!
$75

Starting bid

Over $300 in Pokemon supplies!

1x- Z-Folio Toploaders

1x - Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box

2x-Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolutions Booster Bundles

2x - Ultra Pro 3"×4" Platinum Toploaders

2x - Dragon Shield Perfect Fit Clear Sleeves

2x - Ultra Pro Penny Sleeve

1 x - Over the Top Hat

Rust Belt Ticket Package - Up to $150 value! item
Rust Belt Ticket Package - Up to $150 value!
$30

Starting bid

Two general admission tickets for show of your choice at the Rust Belt in East Moline. Expires April 24, 2027

Value: Up to $150

Car package - Casey's and Pro-Clean gift cards - $170 value! item
Car package - Casey's and Pro-Clean gift cards - $170 value! item
Car package - Casey's and Pro-Clean gift cards - $170 value!
$75

Starting bid

$100 in Casey's gift cards to fill your tank (with gas or breakfast pizza!)

Pro-Clean Express Detail Service (value $70)

Total Value $170

Wake Brewing Keg Party - Up to $350 value! item
Wake Brewing Keg Party - Up to $350 value!
$75

Starting bid

Host a party at Wake Brewing in Rock Island!

Keg Party certificate is for 50 Wake Beer Tickets to redeem at one event. Expires 9/1/26.

Value up to $350

Thistle and Thorn Tattoo package - $100 value! item
Thistle and Thorn Tattoo package - $100 value!
$40

Starting bid

$100 gift card from Thistle and Thorn Tattoo in Moline, IL.

K'nee's Florist gift card - $50 value! item
K'nee's Florist gift card - $50 value!
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card to K'nees Florist in Moline.

Comedy Sportz and dinner package - $80 value! item
Comedy Sportz and dinner package - $80 value!
$30

Starting bid

Tickets for a table for 4 at ComedySportz QC in Moline ($60 value) and a $20 gift card to La Herradura in Coal Valley.

Total value $80.

Uncle Nearest Whiskey Basket - $85 value! item
Uncle Nearest Whiskey Basket - $85 value!
$30

Starting bid

One 750 ml bottle of Uncle Nearest's Premium Whiskey from Shelbyville, TN.

Set of two steel whiskey balls and two glasses.

Value $85

Leiper's Fork Bourbon Whiskey Basket - $105 value! item
Leiper's Fork Bourbon Whiskey Basket - $105 value!
$40

Starting bid

750 ml bottle of Leiper's Fork Bottled in Bond Bourbon Whiskey from Leiper's Fork, TN.

Set of two steel whiskey balls and two glasses.

Value $105

Margarita Machine package - $350 value! item
Margarita Machine package - $350 value! item
Margarita Machine package - $350 value!
$75

Starting bid

Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker and a set of insulated margarita tumblers. Margarita mixes and salts are also included!

Value: $350

Donate to the Moline Music Program! item
Donate to the Moline Music Program!
$5

Starting bid

Donate directly to the Moline Music Boosters to support the Moline Music program! Enter the amount of your donation, and you will be charged at the end of the auction.

CLAIMED! Donate to the Moline Music Program! item
CLAIMED! Donate to the Moline Music Program!
$5

Starting bid

CLAIMED, please choose another open donation item! Donate directly to the Moline Music Boosters to support the Moline Music program! Enter the amount of your donation, and you will be charged at the end of the auction.

Donate to the Moline Music Program! item
Donate to the Moline Music Program!
$5

Starting bid

Donate directly to the Moline Music Boosters to support the Moline Music program! Enter the amount of your donation, and you will be charged at the end of the auction.

Donate to the Moline Music Program! item
Donate to the Moline Music Program!
$5

Starting bid

Donate directly to the Moline Music Boosters to support the Moline Music program! Enter the amount of your donation, and you will be charged at the end of the auction.

Donate to the Moline Music Program! item
Donate to the Moline Music Program!
$5

Starting bid

Donate directly to the Moline Music Boosters to support the Moline Music program! Enter the amount of your donation, and you will be charged at the end of the auction.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!