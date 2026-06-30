A blue star and the number 250 are in the foreground, with a red ribbon below them, all set against a white background with the words "AMERICA" and "Daughters of the American Revolution" in the background.
National Society Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution

Offered by

National Society Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution

About this shop

Molly Ockett Chapter - American Chestnut Tree Fundraiser

Pick-up location

Bridgton Community Center,

American Chestnut Seedling
$25

A young American chestnut seedling, approximately 10–14 inches tall, locally grown in honor of America's 250th anniversary. Once the most common tree in the eastern forest, the American chestnut helped build colonial America — now you can help bring it back.


Can't plant one yourself? Choose the donation option and your seedling will be planted at the Bethel Community Forest on your behalf.

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