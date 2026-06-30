Molly Ockett Chapter - American Chestnut Tree Fundraiser

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Bridgton Community Center,
A young American chestnut seedling, approximately 10–14 inches tall, locally grown in honor of America's 250th anniversary. Once the most common tree in the eastern forest, the American chestnut helped build colonial America — now you can help bring it back.
Can't plant one yourself? Choose the donation option and your seedling will be planted at the Bethel Community Forest on your behalf.
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