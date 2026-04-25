Mom, Baseball, Apple Pie Festival Whiffle Ball Tournament

This amount will cover entry fees for a team. Price is $10 per player. Pay only for the signed up players.

Each player will receive a t-shirt. Please indicate sizes for the entire team on this sign up form, please include youth or adult sizes.





Deadline to sign up is Sunday, June 15 at midnight.

Fees must be paid prior to the event and waivers for each player must be signed and returned.

Please follow link below to share waivers for each player.

A team representative must also read and adhere to the attached rules below for the team.





Click links below for the required waiver and tournament rules.





Minor Waiver (PLEASE FILL OUT FOR EACH PARTICIPANT AND Email to [email protected]

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1J7KxF3b_RPEfx8gpLHFr3hjiT_ofY5HZlmEKU8hY6i8/edit?usp=sharing





MBA Whiffle Ball Tournament Rules

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSepw6BlPGtu_sTWz6BRpk7TOASW8DcjqARjLMu2JbRZT30SBg/viewform?usp=header