Mom Ish:The Weekend

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket is for our approved vendors and includes 1 table, tablecloth and 2 chair.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
This ticket includes general admission to our conference on Sept 19th only
This ticket is for general admission into the all day conference as well as a general admission ticket to our gala
Early Bird ticket to conference
This ticket includes access to the full weekend Friday-Saturday
This ticket includes 8 seats at the honoree table
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!