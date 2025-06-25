Moms of Lawrence County

Moms of Lawrence County

Mom Prom '26

2782 US-43

Lawrenceburg, TN 38464, USA

All-Access Glam Pass
$80

Your All-Access Glam Pass Includes:

  • Entry to Mom Prom 2026
  • Access to food, drinks, dancing & shenanigans
  • A shot at snagging a swag bag (if you’re fast!)
  • Automatic glow-up from simply walking through the door

Terms & Conditions

  • This ticket is non-refundable and non-transferable.
  • Swag bags are limited and will be distributed to the first 40 fully paid attendees upon check-in.
  • By attending, you acknowledge that photos and videos may be taken and used for future event promotions.
  • Event organizers reserve the right to modify or deny entry to any individual for inappropriate behavior or failure to comply with event guidelines.
  • No children or non-ticketed guests will be permitted entry.
“Secure My Spot – Half Now, Half Later” Ticket
$40
Available until Jan 8

Ballin’ on a budget? We got you.
Grab this Half-Price Hold Ticket and lock in your spot at Mom Prom today. After final payment this grants entry into Mom Prom 2026, access to food, drinks, dancing & shenanigans.
Pay the rest in one month — because moms deserve payment plans, too.


“Secure My Spot – Second Payment
$40
Available until Jan 8

Ballin’ on a budget? Second payment for half price ticket!

