Mom Prom '26

Ballin’ on a budget? We got you.

Grab this Half-Price Hold Ticket and lock in your spot at Mom Prom today. After final payment this grants entry into Mom Prom 2026, access to food, drinks, dancing & shenanigans.

Pay the rest in one month — because moms deserve payment plans, too.

Full payment is required for entry. Guests who have not completed payment in full will not be admitted to the event under any circumstance.

For attendees who purchase a split-payment ticket, swag bag eligibility (available to the first 40 qualifying ticket holders) is not secured until the remaining balance is paid in full.

Final payments must be submitted no later than December 31. Failure to complete the outstanding balance by this date will result in automatic cancellation of the ticket without refund or transfer.

All ticket sales, including partial-payment options, are final and non-refundable. Tickets may not be transferred, credited, or exchanged for any reason.

By attending, you acknowledge that photos and videos may be taken and used for future event promotions.

Event organizers reserve the right to modify or deny entry to any individual for inappropriate behavior or failure to comply with event guidelines.