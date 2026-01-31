Mom Prom 2026

About this event
Join us at the Rosebrook Event Center in Wareham MA. There is also is a room block available at the attached Marriott TownePlace Suites.
Admission includes dancing, swag bag, Photobooth and donation to benefit children’s Mental Health. Also includes table seating and buffet meal.
Meal Consists of the following:
Nacho Appetizer Bar
Salad Station
Mac N Cheese Station
Pasta Station
Chicken Tender Station
Slider Station
Cookie and Brownie Dessert
$
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