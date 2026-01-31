Mom Prom 2026

Join us at the Rosebrook Event Center in Wareham MA. There is also is a room block available at the attached Marriott TownePlace Suites.





Admission includes dancing, swag bag, Photobooth and donation to benefit children’s Mental Health. Also includes table seating and buffet meal.





Meal Consists of the following:

Nacho Appetizer Bar

Salad Station

Mac N Cheese Station

Pasta Station

Chicken Tender Station

Slider Station

Cookie and Brownie Dessert