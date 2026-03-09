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3 Social Media Shoutouts
Logo prominently displayed on the official Mom Prom photo both banner- included on keepsake photos that guests will take home and share for years to come.
2 minutes of mic time during the event to promote your business
Individual sponsor slide featured during the event slideshow
2 entry tickets with a glas of champagne for each guest
2 Social Media Shoutouts
Individual sponsor slide featured during the event slideshow
2 entry tickets
1 Social Media Shoutout
Logo featured on silver sponsor slide during the event
1 entry with a glass of champagne
1 Social Media Shoutout
Company name listed on the bronze sponsor slide during the event
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