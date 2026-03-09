Women's Resource Center of Florida, Inc.

Hosted by

Women's Resource Center of Florida, Inc.

Mom Prom

1680 Horseshoe Creek Rd

Davenport, FL 33837, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

3 Social Media Shoutouts


Logo prominently displayed on the official Mom Prom photo both banner- included on keepsake photos that guests will take home and share for years to come.


2 minutes of mic time during the event to promote your business


Individual sponsor slide featured during the event slideshow


2 entry tickets with a glas of champagne for each guest


Gold Sponosr
$750

2 Social Media Shoutouts


Individual sponsor slide featured during the event slideshow


2 entry tickets

Silver Sponsor
$500

1 Social Media Shoutout


Logo featured on silver sponsor slide during the event


1 entry with a glass of champagne

Bronze Sponsor
$250

1 Social Media Shoutout


Company name listed on the bronze sponsor slide during the event

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