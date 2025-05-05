Hosted by

Mom Prom of Northern Nevada

About this event

Mom Prom of Northern Nevada's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Carson City, NV, USA

Vivo Candles Gift Basket item
Vivo Candles Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Intimate evening for 2 at Reno's newest hot spot. Private table seating for two. Create two custom candles with a private instructor.

Great wines and beers for the whole group to complement your candle-making experience.

Metal Catus Yard Art item
Metal Catus Yard Art
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful Metal Cactus Yard Art

Hair Care item
Hair Care
$50

Starting bid

$100 in Hair Care. Excludes color.

Dance Lesson for Two item
Dance Lesson for Two
$50

Starting bid

1 hour dance lesson for two by an amazing Reno Dance Instructor.

Lash Set item
Lash Set
$20

Starting bid

$150 off a new lash set

Full Acrylic Set item
Full Acrylic Set
$20

Starting bid

Full acrylic set. Short or Medium only. NO LONG SETS.

Mani/Pedi item
Mani/Pedi
$20

Starting bid

No fills or sets

1hr massage item
1hr massage
$50

Starting bid

1hr therapeutic massage utilizing your choice of hot stones or cupping.

Full Empowerment Reading item
Full Empowerment Reading
$40

Starting bid

Full Empowerment Reading, Expires 11/22/26.

Full Empowerment Reading (Copy) item
Full Empowerment Reading (Copy)
$40

Starting bid

Full Empowerment Reading, Expires 11/22/26.

20 Minute Photo Session item
20 Minute Photo Session
$40

Starting bid

Mini session includes 15-20 minute outdoor location. All usable photos are professionally edited—access to online gallery.

30 minute Mini Photo Session item
30 minute Mini Photo Session
$40

Starting bid

30 mins photo session. 25 photos delivered via Dropbox. Retouching not included (can be purchased). Location in and around Reno only.

Full Set Lashes item
Full Set Lashes
$50

Starting bid

Full set of lashes any style.

Wood-Burned American Flag item
Wood-Burned American Flag
$50

Starting bid

Wood-burned American Flag. Flag is 10x17.

Carson Red Wing Slippers item
Carson Red Wing Slippers
$20

Starting bid

Slippers are a size 8 but can be exchanged for any size at the Carson Red Wing Store ONLY.

UTV Guided tour for 2 item
UTV Guided tour for 2
$100

Starting bid

UTV Guided tour for 2 w/picinic lunch

Pink Flower Painting item
Pink Flower Painting
$20

Starting bid

16x20 Pink Flower painting

Pizza Gift Card item
Pizza Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Pizza Factory Gift card for 4

$45 Gift Certificate for Flowers item
$45 Gift Certificate for Flowers
$10

Starting bid

$45 gift certificate.

Coconut Bowl Gift Cards item
Coconut Bowl Gift Cards
$50

Starting bid

Coconut Bowl Gift Cards for a family of 4.

Facial item
Facial
$20

Starting bid

Step into Styles Lounge on South Virginia Street and surrender to pure indulgence. Our Lux Facial is a 5-star escape designed to renew, restore, and reveal your most radiant skin yet.


Your experience begins with a soothing double cleanse and gentle exfoliation to melt away buildup and dullness. Warm steam softens and purifies the skin before a customized mask — chosen just for your complexion — deeply nourishes and revives your natural glow.


A tension-melting facial, neck, and shoulder massage follows, easing the mind and awakening circulation for that signature Styles Lounge radiance. Serums, moisturizer, and SPF finish your journey, leaving your skin hydrated, luminous, and holiday-ready.


💎 Exclusive for this event only: Enjoy one complimentary add-on of your choice — LED light therapy, a gold collagen mask, or a rejuvenating hot stone facial massage.


Because luxury isn’t just seen… it’s felt.

✨ The Lux Facial — limited appointments available through Thanksgiving! ✨

Glamping at the Great Lakes for 2 item
Glamping at the Great Lakes for 2 item
Glamping at the Great Lakes for 2
$1,200

Starting bid

Two-night stay for 2 at Michigan's Lakeside Gem. Michigan’s Lakeside Gem: Nestled along the golden shores of Lake Michigan, South Haven is a sanctuary of natural beauty and small-town charm. Days here unfold at an easy pace - from strolling along sun-kissed beaches and exploring scenic trails to browsing local boutiques filled with artisanal finds. As evening falls, the town glows with lakefront sunsets and the aroma of farm-fresh cuisine from cozy eateries. Equal parts adventure and serenity, South Haven invites you to slow down, soak it in, and savor Michigan’s most enchanting coastal escape. Includes daily breakfast, tasting at Modales Winery, Glamping Picnic.

White Wine Lovers - 12 Bottles of French White Wine Shipped item
White Wine Lovers - 12 Bottles of French White Wine Shipped
$1,200

Starting bid

Sipping France at Home

 

White Wine Lovers - 12 Bottles of French White Wine Shipped to Your Home

 

This Experience Includes:

  • 12 bottles of French white wine shipped to your home
  • Descriptive notes for each wine
  • Video presentation and sommelier guided tasting

Enjoy a unique selection of boutique French white wines of labels and vintages difficult to find outside of France. The collection, coming from smaller winemakers, are made up of 12 bottles representing the four best white wine regions of France with labels from Chablis, Burgundy, Loire and Alsace. 

Reds of France item
Reds of France item
Reds of France
$1,200

Starting bid

This Experience Includes:

  • 12 bottles of French red wine shipped to your home
  • Descriptive notes for each wine
  • Video presentation and sommelier-guided tasting

Enjoy a unique assortment of 12 bottles of French red wines, each with high critic scores chosen by our sommelier team. These labels and vintages are difficult to find in the US. You'll receive descriptive notes for each wine along with a video presentation and guided tasting with our sommelier.

 

The French Red selection includes 3 bottles of each of the following wines:

Château Rocher Corbin - Saint-Emilion

Gamay Mademoiselle M - Clos de Mez

Marchand-Tawse – Bourgogne Pinot Noir

Domaine de L’Horizon Mar y Muntanya

Sunset Winery item
Sunset Winery
$40

Starting bid

Sunset Winery bottle of wine and a wine tasting for two at the Reno Tasting Room.

Desert Roots Massage item
Desert Roots Massage
$60

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!