Mom Prom of Northern Nevada's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Intimate evening for 2 at Reno's newest hot spot. Private table seating for two. Create two custom candles with a private instructor.
Great wines and beers for the whole group to complement your candle-making experience.
Starting bid
Beautiful Metal Cactus Yard Art
Starting bid
$100 in Hair Care. Excludes color.
Starting bid
1 hour dance lesson for two by an amazing Reno Dance Instructor.
Starting bid
$150 off a new lash set
Starting bid
Full acrylic set. Short or Medium only. NO LONG SETS.
Starting bid
No fills or sets
Starting bid
1hr therapeutic massage utilizing your choice of hot stones or cupping.
Starting bid
Full Empowerment Reading, Expires 11/22/26.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Mini session includes 15-20 minute outdoor location. All usable photos are professionally edited—access to online gallery.
Starting bid
30 mins photo session. 25 photos delivered via Dropbox. Retouching not included (can be purchased). Location in and around Reno only.
Starting bid
Full set of lashes any style.
Starting bid
Wood-burned American Flag. Flag is 10x17.
Starting bid
Slippers are a size 8 but can be exchanged for any size at the Carson Red Wing Store ONLY.
Starting bid
UTV Guided tour for 2 w/picinic lunch
Starting bid
16x20 Pink Flower painting
Starting bid
Pizza Factory Gift card for 4
Starting bid
$45 gift certificate.
Starting bid
Coconut Bowl Gift Cards for a family of 4.
Starting bid
Step into Styles Lounge on South Virginia Street and surrender to pure indulgence. Our Lux Facial is a 5-star escape designed to renew, restore, and reveal your most radiant skin yet.
Your experience begins with a soothing double cleanse and gentle exfoliation to melt away buildup and dullness. Warm steam softens and purifies the skin before a customized mask — chosen just for your complexion — deeply nourishes and revives your natural glow.
A tension-melting facial, neck, and shoulder massage follows, easing the mind and awakening circulation for that signature Styles Lounge radiance. Serums, moisturizer, and SPF finish your journey, leaving your skin hydrated, luminous, and holiday-ready.
💎 Exclusive for this event only: Enjoy one complimentary add-on of your choice — LED light therapy, a gold collagen mask, or a rejuvenating hot stone facial massage.
Because luxury isn’t just seen… it’s felt.
✨ The Lux Facial — limited appointments available through Thanksgiving! ✨
Starting bid
Two-night stay for 2 at Michigan's Lakeside Gem. Michigan’s Lakeside Gem: Nestled along the golden shores of Lake Michigan, South Haven is a sanctuary of natural beauty and small-town charm. Days here unfold at an easy pace - from strolling along sun-kissed beaches and exploring scenic trails to browsing local boutiques filled with artisanal finds. As evening falls, the town glows with lakefront sunsets and the aroma of farm-fresh cuisine from cozy eateries. Equal parts adventure and serenity, South Haven invites you to slow down, soak it in, and savor Michigan’s most enchanting coastal escape. Includes daily breakfast, tasting at Modales Winery, Glamping Picnic.
Starting bid
Sipping France at Home
White Wine Lovers - 12 Bottles of French White Wine Shipped to Your Home
This Experience Includes:
Enjoy a unique selection of boutique French white wines of labels and vintages difficult to find outside of France. The collection, coming from smaller winemakers, are made up of 12 bottles representing the four best white wine regions of France with labels from Chablis, Burgundy, Loire and Alsace.
Starting bid
This Experience Includes:
Enjoy a unique assortment of 12 bottles of French red wines, each with high critic scores chosen by our sommelier team. These labels and vintages are difficult to find in the US. You'll receive descriptive notes for each wine along with a video presentation and guided tasting with our sommelier.
The French Red selection includes 3 bottles of each of the following wines:
Château Rocher Corbin - Saint-Emilion
Gamay Mademoiselle M - Clos de Mez
Marchand-Tawse – Bourgogne Pinot Noir
Domaine de L’Horizon Mar y Muntanya
Starting bid
Sunset Winery bottle of wine and a wine tasting for two at the Reno Tasting Room.
Starting bid
