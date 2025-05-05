Mom Prom of Northern Nevada's Silent Auction

Step into Styles Lounge on South Virginia Street and surrender to pure indulgence. Our Lux Facial is a 5-star escape designed to renew, restore, and reveal your most radiant skin yet.





Your experience begins with a soothing double cleanse and gentle exfoliation to melt away buildup and dullness. Warm steam softens and purifies the skin before a customized mask — chosen just for your complexion — deeply nourishes and revives your natural glow.





A tension-melting facial, neck, and shoulder massage follows, easing the mind and awakening circulation for that signature Styles Lounge radiance. Serums, moisturizer, and SPF finish your journey, leaving your skin hydrated, luminous, and holiday-ready.





💎 Exclusive for this event only: Enjoy one complimentary add-on of your choice — LED light therapy, a gold collagen mask, or a rejuvenating hot stone facial massage.





Because luxury isn’t just seen… it’s felt.

✨ The Lux Facial — limited appointments available through Thanksgiving! ✨