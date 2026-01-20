Mom Son Carnival Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
The $15 covers entrance fees for one mother, one son, and gives you one raffle ticket.
All sons in the family are welcome to attend, including sons who attend a different school or sons who are too young for school.
This is a fun pack to purchase for your child! It will include clown nose & punch balloons.
Presale raffle tickets are $4. Online sales close at 11:55pm March 1st. At the event, raffle tickets increases to $5. You will select which raffles you would like to enter the night of the dance. Raffle winner will be announced no earlier than 7:30pm.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!