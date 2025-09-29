Lorena Project Graduation 2026

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Lorena Project Graduation 2026

About this event

Mom-ster Mash

1 Leopard Ln

Lorena, TX 76655, USA

Additional Son Ticket
$10

Additional son ticket one per additional child. Must be bought with a mother son couple ticket. Additional children tickets can be added.

At The Door Mother Son Ticket
$50

Day of event or at the door purchase mother son couple ticket. This ticket is for both mother and son. Additional children tickets can be added. Put the mother's name with this ticket and on the next screen you will put the first child's name. If additional children then put those name with each "additional son ticket."

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