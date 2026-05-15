Moments after Aias

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About this event
Standard entry to the performance. All general admission tickets are first come, first served seating.
This ticket helps support someone who may not otherwise be able to attend. By purchasing at this level, you are directly contributing to making the room more accessible.
This reflects the actual cost per ticket to produce and present this work. Choosing this option helps sustain the artists, the production, and the space.
Reserved for students to help ensure access for young people. A valid student ID is required at the door.
$
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