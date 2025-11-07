Momentum Fall Workshops

Cameron Lee began his dance journey in his hometown of Seattle, WA when he was four. His mom owned a dance studio, so he was basically born into the dance world. He transitioned to hip-hop around the age of 13 and has been in love with it ever since. Cameron moved to LA in 2008 and has been working as a dancer and choreographer ever since. He danced for many legendary artists, such as Taylor Swift, TLC, Paula Abdul, Britney Spears, Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, Leona Lewis, Zhang Hui Mei, and Jay Chou. Now, back in Seattle, he is sharing his industry experience with talented, aspiring local professional dancers through Potion Company .