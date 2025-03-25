Momentum Revival & Brunch

**MEN ONLY** This exclusive ticket grants you access to a delicious brunch, engaging seminar materials, and a special gift just for you! Designed for men 18 and older, this experience is one you won’t want to miss!
Revival & Brunch Attendee (Boys: 10-17)
$15
**BOYS ONLY** Hey guys! Grab your ticket for an awesome experience—enjoy a delicious brunch, get cool seminar gear, and score a special gift just for you. Open to teen boys ages 10-17. Don’t miss out on the action!
Revival Attendee Only
Free
The Momentum Revival is open to all! Come and experience a powerful encounter with the Lord, and receive everything you need for this season. Don’t miss this opportunity to be transformed!
